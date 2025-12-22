Facundo Pellistri: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Facundo Pellistri
December 20, 2001
Montevideo, Uruguay
24 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Facundo Pellistri?
Uruguayan professional footballer Facundo Pellistri is known for his dynamic play as a right winger, bringing agility and strategic vision to the field. He has become a notable presence in international football.
Pellistri’s breakout moment arrived with his inclusion in the Uruguayan Primera División Team of the Season in 2019. This early recognition cemented his reputation as a rising talent in the sport.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Montevideo, Uruguay, Facundo Pellistri comes from a family of Spanish and Italian descent. His father, Marcelo, works as an accountant, and his mother, Lucía Rebollo, is a pediatrician.
Pellistri received a private education, attending St Brendan’s School in his early years, where he learned English, and later Ivy Thomas Memorial School for high school. He also completed a pre-architectural study program in 2019, showcasing an early interest in mathematics.
Notable Relationships
Facundo Pellistri is currently in a relationship with Cami Garcia, with whom he openly shares aspects of their life on social media. The couple frequently posts about their travels and even co-parents a pet dog.
Their relationship became public after Pellistri’s move to Manchester in 2020, and Garcia has been a vocal supporter of his career.
Career Highlights
Facundo Pellistri’s career highlights include his selection for the 2019 Uruguayan Primera División Team of the Season while playing for Peñarol. He transferred to Manchester United in October 2020 for a fee of £9 million.
His international career has seen him represent Uruguay in major tournaments, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and contributing to the team’s third-place finish at the 2024 Copa América.
Pellistri later moved to Panathinaikos F.C. in August 2024, continuing to develop his role as a key winger.
Signature Quote
“You always have to be focused and keep going. And train, train hard and believe in yourself. It’s like that and that is, for me, the tips and the key points to be happy and to succeed in football.”
