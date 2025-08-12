44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

by

We’re all wired differently from each other. One person likely won’t see things the exact same way as another would, and that’s alright. 

Some people, however, take things to another level, thanks to their questionable views of the world. And unfortunately, social media has provided a platform that emboldens them to spew their ideas to the rest of the world. 

We’ve collected some posts from the Facepalm subreddit, where its 8.1 million members constantly call out the most absurd forms of logic. Feel free to scroll through, but hopefully, it won’t make you lose the remaining faith you have left in the current state of humanity.

#1 Who Are They Talking About?

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: MrDillon369

#2 What Answer!!

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: snowpie92, YoungParikPatel

#3 Tear It All Down

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: ranterist

#4 It Is Rather Strange. Murica

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom, RBReich

#5 Sometimes Basic Math And Simple Education Will Work

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#6 Amen

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#7 1908: Cancel The Bee. 2008: Cancel Democracy

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Busy-Government-1041

#8 Let Us Get This Straight

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#9 This Made Made Me Face Palm, So I Decided It Might Be A Good Idea To Post It Here

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Ted_Bundtcake

#10 Never In Murica

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#11 The System Doesn’t Work At All

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#12 The Ongoing Non-Investigation

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#13 Burned Out

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom, iconawrites

#14 I Died..you Did Wrong

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: John_1992_funny, DarrigoMelanie

#15 We’ve Got Socialism For The Rich And Harsh Capitalism For The Poor

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: manchesterMan0098

#16 This Is About Raping Our Natural Resources

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: snowpie92, TheRickyDavila

#17 I Wish All Billions Were Like This

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: manchesterMan0098

#18 50% President, 100% Insane

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#19 F*c*book

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#20 Yeap

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: guitarguy12341

#21 It’s Your Money

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy, missmayn

#22 Fairytale

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Extension-Ad5345

#23 Water These Idiots Doing

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#24 Exhibit!!

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: BarronGreen89

#25 They Really Dodged A Bullet With This One

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: AjejeBraz98

#26 Salting The Earth

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom, adatarg

#27 Well Said!

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: monaleeparis

#28 It’s All So Complex

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#29 How Is This Always Legal?

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: manchesterMan0098

#30 “Poisons And Cancer”

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Bad-Umpire10

#31 “How Dare Japan Not Cater To My Every Need?”

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Merchant_Alert, callistoroll

#32 How Is That Fat ?

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: blaze_uchiha999, BotintheShell

#33 How Did This Happen?

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: emily-is-happy

#34 Progress Here? Think Again

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Present-Party4402, jessecase

#35 Before And After Pictures Of The White House “Rose Garden” Since Trump Took Office

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: maru_badaque

#36 Because You Voted Against It…that’s Why

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable-Hall326, trouble_man90

#37 That Should Work Every Time

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Deedogg11

#38 A World For Billionaires

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom, mhdksafa

#39 A Wonderful Pipe Dream

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: hollyannemorabito

#40 Best Of Luck, Y’all. We’re In Big Trouble

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: ExactlySorta

#41 We Gotta Study This Guy’s Brain

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Vloodzy

#42 Fb Memory From 12 Years Ago

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: Quick_Assignment_725

#43 The Irony… It Burns

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: OCDDAVID777

#44 Wife Got Deported Because Of Trump’s Policies, But I’m Still ‘All In

44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

Image source: VillageLate8993

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Could a Firefly Reboot be in FOX’s Future Programming?
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2017
Gaslighting Dad Threatens To Kick Out 11YO Daughter After She Finds His Flirty Texts To Other Ladies
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Star Wars Rebels
‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 3 Release Date Announced; Check Out the Newest Teaser
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2016
What We Know about Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Season 2
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2018
Friends: The 10 Most Watched Episodes
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2016
This is a Parks and Recreation Blooper for the Ages
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.