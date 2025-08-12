44 Facepalm Moments That Show How Basic Logic Is Absent On Many People (New Pics)

We’re all wired differently from each other. One person likely won’t see things the exact same way as another would, and that’s alright.
Some people, however, take things to another level, thanks to their questionable views of the world. And unfortunately, social media has provided a platform that emboldens them to spew their ideas to the rest of the world.
We’ve collected some posts from the Facepalm subreddit, where its 8.1 million members constantly call out the most absurd forms of logic. Feel free to scroll through, but hopefully, it won’t make you lose the remaining faith you have left in the current state of humanity.
#1 Who Are They Talking About?
Image source: MrDillon369
#2 What Answer!!
Image source: snowpie92, YoungParikPatel
#3 Tear It All Down
Image source: ranterist
#4 It Is Rather Strange. Murica
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom, RBReich
#5 Sometimes Basic Math And Simple Education Will Work
Image source: emily-is-happy
#6 Amen
Image source: ExactlySorta
#7 1908: Cancel The Bee. 2008: Cancel Democracy
Image source: Busy-Government-1041
#8 Let Us Get This Straight
Image source: emily-is-happy
#9 This Made Made Me Face Palm, So I Decided It Might Be A Good Idea To Post It Here
Image source: Ted_Bundtcake
#10 Never In Murica
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#11 The System Doesn’t Work At All
Image source: emily-is-happy
#12 The Ongoing Non-Investigation
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#13 Burned Out
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom, iconawrites
#14 I Died..you Did Wrong
Image source: John_1992_funny, DarrigoMelanie
#15 We’ve Got Socialism For The Rich And Harsh Capitalism For The Poor
Image source: manchesterMan0098
#16 This Is About Raping Our Natural Resources
Image source: snowpie92, TheRickyDavila
#17 I Wish All Billions Were Like This
Image source: manchesterMan0098
#18 50% President, 100% Insane
Image source: ExactlySorta
#19 F*c*book
Image source: ExactlySorta
#20 Yeap
Image source: guitarguy12341
#21 It’s Your Money
Image source: emily-is-happy, missmayn
#22 Fairytale
Image source: Extension-Ad5345
#23 Water These Idiots Doing
Image source: ExactlySorta
#24 Exhibit!!
Image source: BarronGreen89
#25 They Really Dodged A Bullet With This One
Image source: AjejeBraz98
#26 Salting The Earth
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom, adatarg
#27 Well Said!
Image source: monaleeparis
#28 It’s All So Complex
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#29 How Is This Always Legal?
Image source: manchesterMan0098
#30 “Poisons And Cancer”
Image source: Bad-Umpire10
#31 “How Dare Japan Not Cater To My Every Need?”
Image source: Merchant_Alert, callistoroll
#32 How Is That Fat ?
Image source: blaze_uchiha999, BotintheShell
#33 How Did This Happen?
Image source: emily-is-happy
#34 Progress Here? Think Again
Image source: Present-Party4402, jessecase
#35 Before And After Pictures Of The White House “Rose Garden” Since Trump Took Office
Image source: maru_badaque
#36 Because You Voted Against It…that’s Why
Image source: Comfortable-Hall326, trouble_man90
#37 That Should Work Every Time
Image source: Deedogg11
#38 A World For Billionaires
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom, mhdksafa
#39 A Wonderful Pipe Dream
Image source: hollyannemorabito
#40 Best Of Luck, Y’all. We’re In Big Trouble
Image source: ExactlySorta
#41 We Gotta Study This Guy’s Brain
Image source: Vloodzy
#42 Fb Memory From 12 Years Ago
Image source: Quick_Assignment_725
#43 The Irony… It Burns
Image source: OCDDAVID777
#44 Wife Got Deported Because Of Trump’s Policies, But I’m Still ‘All In
Image source: VillageLate8993
Follow Us