30 Awful Beauty Standards That Probably Shouldn’t Have Existed In The First Place

Hearing the words ‘beauty standards’, we can already assume that it will be something totally unnatural and not great for health both physically and mentally. As years go by, they change (at least a little bit), and most cultures have their own, but probably most of us can agree that when we hear beauty standards, we imagine that to fit in, we must be slim with pouty lips and pointy noses.
Well, one Reddit user recently started a thread asking people online to share the dumbest beauty standards that they have heard of. I think it’s safe to say that most of them are actually insane. So scroll through them and share your thoughts!
#1
The huge, ridiculous swollen lips–good gawd it looks silly.
#2
Huge [butts]. So many women look like bumble bees now.
#3
Men who say body hair is unhygienic… and don’t shave their own pits.
#4
White people want to be tanned, people with high skin pigmentation want to be pale. It’s completely idiotic how we each want what the others have.
#5
Thigh gaps. No offence to anyone who has one naturally but it’s just odd to me that this was a literally beauty standard for a good half a decade when, unlike a lot of other beauty standards that can be achieved either through weight-loss/gain, cosmetic surgery or makeup, this one relied purely on genetics.
#6
That having a disability means you can’t be beautiful
#7
Freckle tattoos. Natural freckles can be gorgeous, but it is so ridiculous to see young women actually getting some tattooed on, eithet with henna or permanent ink. Yes, it is noticeable that they’re fake.
#8
That you shouldn’t have long hair if you are 40+ years old.
#9
“Boys don’t make passes at girls who wear glasses”
Every man I’ve dated has LOST THEIR MIND whenever I take out my contacts and put on my glasses
#10
no SMILE LINES??? back in the day we were told we were prettier if we smiled and now its UGLY???
#11
That apparently none of us should have pores at all, god forbid a blemish.
#12
Foot binding
#13
The hourglass figure. How are you meant to have a small waist/flat stomach but still be fuller of both sides of that waist unless it’s genetic? For most women, this is unachievable!
#14
Well soo I know for some situations its a godsend that this is available.. but generally it currently fashionable and considered beautiful, to get veneers, on healthy teeth.
The process of shaving down natural healthy teeth to glue prettier teeth on, is strange.
Like I have one, my tooth broke, they cut it down and fitted it with a veneer. It was to fix a problem. But now cause that happen i know the new tooth is not as strong, they break they fall off, they are weaker. And the real tooth underneath has been compromised, its nerve is not as protected, it can’t handle temp as well, it is less strong.
To do this to every tooth.. when they look five anyway, just so they look perfect.. it’s shocking. Its also So painful to do it. And if you don’t have a real artist doing it they could mess up and make it look like you are wearing dentures! And really you are Not not!
#15
Skin bleaching. It’s dumb and it’s scary. I know that in some cultures having lighter or fairer skin is deemed “attractive” and some girls and women will shun the sun as much as possible, but smearing on chemicals to bleach your skin’s natural colour? Not cool, especially since a friend of mine showed me videos of the after-effects of skin lightening “treatments” that left some pretty nasty side-effects.
#16
Women need long hair to be considered feminine.
Blows my mind when women make a big deal about cutting their hair “short” and its shoulder length (which isn’t short)
#17
There once was a post on here about how women who don’t paint their toenails are ugly… Like lmao what?
#18
As a POC I used to think having blonde hair and blue eyes would make me beautiful.
I love my dark hair and brown eyes now, but I had a rough time for a moment in puberty.
#19
Fake tans
#20
Height being any indication of beauty or desire. It makes no difference to the average person in life.
#21
Having “pearly white teeth”
#22
Buccal Fat Removal
#23
Rib removal to get s smaller waist
#24
Leblouh – involves a girl of five, seven or nine being obliged to eat excessively to achieve female roundness and corpulence, so that she can be married off as young as possible. Girls from rural families are taken for leblouh at special “fattening farms” where older women, or the children’s aunts or grandmothers, will administer pounded millet, camel’s milk and water in quantities that make them ill.
#25
The Mayan concept of beauty was wild. Long sloping foreheads, crossed eyes, pointed teeth and hooked noses. These features were achieved artificially starting in infancy.
#26
Getting filler in your knees so they don’t look like they have faces in them… it’s a race to the bottom when it comes to cosmetic procedures
#27
For a while on tiktok, they were promoting products to cure “strawberry legs”. It’s literally just having pores on your legs. So dumb.
#28
Hip dips (the obsession to not have them).
#29
That large-chested women shouldn’t wear sweaters because it gives them “monoboob”
#30
Canthal tilt
