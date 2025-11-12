Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

by

Scott Scheidly is an artist from Ohio, currently based in Orlando, Florida, who calls himself surrealist at heart. His oil painting series “The Pinks” has some of that vibe too since Scheidly decided to depict infamous historical figures in a completely new light – fabulous pink.

As the artist says himself, this art project “explores the cultural and social implications of color meanings and symbology and how the predefined notions that accompany these perceptions can alter one’s identity and subsequent world view.” Scheidly depicts either hyper-masculinized or historically infamous people and mocks them in his cool paintings using social/sexual satire.

The artist enjoys making people laugh and with this series, he continues to do so. “However, I do get negative feedback from some people which in a way I also enjoy. As long as I’m making individuals think outside the box I’m happy.” Scroll down to see these controversially beautiful paintings for yourself.

More info: Instagram

#1

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#2

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#3

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#4

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#5

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#6

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#7

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#8

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#9

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#10

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#11

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#12

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#13

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#14

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#15

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#16

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#17

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#18

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#19

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#20

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#21

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#22

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#23

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#24

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#25

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#26

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#27

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#28

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#29

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#30

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#31

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#32

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#33

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#34

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#35

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#36

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#37

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

#38

Artist Breaks The Traditional Masculinized Image Of Famous People By Taking Them To Their Pink World

Image source: Scott Scheidly

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
CBS Aired Two Salvation Episodes and Really Put the Show Into Orbit!
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2017
My 9-Year-Old Son And I Reimagine Famous Movie Scenes To Fight Cancer
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Captured Images Of Ghosts And Other Spiritual Entities At Shades Of Death Road, New Jersey
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Watch Conan O’Brien Train Like ‘Wonder Woman’ with Gal Gadot and Hilariously Fail
3 min read
May, 26, 2017
Ruby Rose Batwoman Tease
What We Know about Upcoming CW Series “Batwoman” So Far
3 min read
May, 19, 2019
The Top 10 James Corden Carpool Karaoke Moments of All-Time
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.