50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

When you hear that someone’s an architect or a designer, odds are that you’re impressed. If you’re like us, you might imagine that they build gorgeous skyscrapers and meticulously work to elevate interiors to perfection. However, not all ‘pros’ are of the same caliber. Some look like they’re just winging it.
We’ve collected some of the top posts (read: biggest nightmares) from the r/BadArchitecture and r/ArchitectureFails subreddits to show you just how bad things can get. We’re not only talking about a lack of taste, some of these structural decisions are downright dangerous! Scroll down for some architectural madness. You’ll swear you’ve accidentally stumbled down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland…
#1 I Feel Like Something Is Missing
Image source: Deadddd5
#2 Control C + Control V X 10000000000
Image source: I_Am_A_Music_Fan
#3 That’s Not A Kitchen Island. Kitchen Lagoon?
Image source: kansasdaylily
#4 Start Small, And Then Just Expand! House In Cambodia
Image source: ratmanhog99
#5 Stair
Image source: HimD98
#6 This House
Image source: kaupas24
#7 This Flight Of Stairs Right Outside A Bedroom
Image source: Vjaa
#8 Just A New Build Ground Floor Flat Facing A Busy Road
Image source: abaday789
#9 I Want To Understand… I Really Do
Image source: raisincain1
#10 Something About This Shower In My Old Childhood House
Image source: Edersonson
#11 An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window
Image source: Lord-Crimble
#12 But Why?
Image source: RrennerR
#13 Doors To ???
Image source: grilledcheesegobrr
#14 This Combination Staircase/Cellar/ Bathroom Gets Worse Every Second You Look At It
Image source: GdoubleWB
#15 Stairs Straight To 1st Floor
Image source: Fishy553
#16 Big Brain Roof Access Placement
Image source: fixingbysmashing
#17 This Thing On Bratislava Castle
Image source: FreakDustSK_2004
#18 This Just P**ses Me Off
Image source: megnut01
#19 There’s No Entrance To The Balcony Except For That Little Window
Image source: ulku6
#20 This Floor Plan Is A Dungeon
Image source: Bonesofdoom
#21 Why?
Image source: Owdagu
#22 Feel Sorry For The Person Who Thought It Was A Fire Escape
Image source: noah-dee33
#23 Nice Job
Image source: Am-bad-cheater
#24 The House Next Door #fail
Image source: Snowwy12345678
#25 2bedroom House With A Balcony !
Image source: theZiMRA
#26 Just Why
Image source: openQuestion3141
#27 Ugghhhh
Image source: Kashan12121
#28 Luxury Spanish Colonial Revival Prison Style Apartments
Image source: imoshochu
#29 This Staris Gives Me The Creeps
Image source: charizardlv51
#30 Bathroom I Found In A Rundown Theatre
Image source: lazulilizard
#31 A Square House On Top Of A Tower ??
Image source: lamasypatoche
#32 New Wall They Made At My Work
Image source: megnut01
#33 The Balconies Are Done Boss
Image source: chieflegend
#34 Why
Image source: poppedrengen
#35 *clap*
Image source: karavedran
#36 This
Image source: martinius06
#37 An Outhouse In New Mexico (Tinted Red Because Of My Headlamp)
Image source: lazulilizard
#38 Seriously? Just “Y”? As A Designer This Is So Grating
Image source: indyarchyguy
#39 Watch That First Step, It’s A Doozy!
Image source: yamahaphil
#40 Seems Pretty Useless
Image source: TheAirPlusUnion
#41 Great Closet
Image source: M_M_56
#42 This Door Makes Me Mad
Image source: borntodie232
#43 Architect: “What Do You Want?” Me: “You Know The Graphics They Used On 80s Vhs Movies?” Architect: “Say No More.”
Image source: sideshowmario
#44 When You Don’t Think All The Way Through Your Drainage System
Image source: Alie_writes
#45 University Of The Arts. Chaco, Argentina
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Bruh
Image source: Quiet_in_the_library
#47 Architecture At It’s Peak
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Ah Yes A Face Full Of Fence
Image source: ItsBerry07
#49 Nice One
Image source: Dummyblyat
#50 A Kid’s Sims Model Irl ?
Image source: gr8taleohenry
