50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

by

When you hear that someone’s an architect or a designer, odds are that you’re impressed. If you’re like us, you might imagine that they build gorgeous skyscrapers and meticulously work to elevate interiors to perfection. However, not all ‘pros’ are of the same caliber. Some look like they’re just winging it. 

We’ve collected some of the top posts (read: biggest nightmares) from the r/BadArchitecture and r/ArchitectureFails subreddits to show you just how bad things can get. We’re not only talking about a lack of taste, some of these structural decisions are downright dangerous! Scroll down for some architectural madness. You’ll swear you’ve accidentally stumbled down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland…

#1 I Feel Like Something Is Missing

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Deadddd5

#2 Control C + Control V X 10000000000

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: I_Am_A_Music_Fan

#3 That’s Not A Kitchen Island. Kitchen Lagoon?

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: kansasdaylily

#4 Start Small, And Then Just Expand! House In Cambodia

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: ratmanhog99

#5 Stair

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: HimD98

#6 This House

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: kaupas24

#7 This Flight Of Stairs Right Outside A Bedroom

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Vjaa

#8 Just A New Build Ground Floor Flat Facing A Busy Road

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: abaday789

#9 I Want To Understand… I Really Do

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: raisincain1

#10 Something About This Shower In My Old Childhood House

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Edersonson

#11 An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Lord-Crimble

#12 But Why?

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: RrennerR

#13 Doors To ???

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: grilledcheesegobrr

#14 This Combination Staircase/Cellar/ Bathroom Gets Worse Every Second You Look At It

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: GdoubleWB

#15 Stairs Straight To 1st Floor

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Fishy553

#16 Big Brain Roof Access Placement

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: fixingbysmashing

#17 This Thing On Bratislava Castle

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: FreakDustSK_2004

#18 This Just P**ses Me Off

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: megnut01

#19 There’s No Entrance To The Balcony Except For That Little Window

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: ulku6

#20 This Floor Plan Is A Dungeon

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Bonesofdoom

#21 Why?

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Owdagu

#22 Feel Sorry For The Person Who Thought It Was A Fire Escape

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: noah-dee33

#23 Nice Job

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Am-bad-cheater

#24 The House Next Door #fail

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Snowwy12345678

#25 2bedroom House With A Balcony !

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: theZiMRA

#26 Just Why

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: openQuestion3141

#27 Ugghhhh

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Kashan12121

#28 Luxury Spanish Colonial Revival Prison Style Apartments

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: imoshochu

#29 This Staris Gives Me The Creeps

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: charizardlv51

#30 Bathroom I Found In A Rundown Theatre

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: lazulilizard

#31 A Square House On Top Of A Tower ??

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: lamasypatoche

#32 New Wall They Made At My Work

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: megnut01

#33 The Balconies Are Done Boss

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: chieflegend

#34 Why

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: poppedrengen

#35 *clap*

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: karavedran

#36 This

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: martinius06

#37 An Outhouse In New Mexico (Tinted Red Because Of My Headlamp)

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: lazulilizard

#38 Seriously? Just “Y”? As A Designer This Is So Grating

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: indyarchyguy

#39 Watch That First Step, It’s A Doozy!

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: yamahaphil

#40 Seems Pretty Useless

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: TheAirPlusUnion

#41 Great Closet

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: M_M_56

#42 This Door Makes Me Mad

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: borntodie232

#43 Architect: “What Do You Want?” Me: “You Know The Graphics They Used On 80s Vhs Movies?” Architect: “Say No More.”

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: sideshowmario

#44 When You Don’t Think All The Way Through Your Drainage System

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Alie_writes

#45 University Of The Arts. Chaco, Argentina

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Bruh

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Quiet_in_the_library

#47 Architecture At It’s Peak

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Ah Yes A Face Full Of Fence

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: ItsBerry07

#49 Nice One

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: Dummyblyat

#50 A Kid’s Sims Model Irl ?

50 Times Architects Failed So Badly, They Got Shamed Online

Image source: gr8taleohenry

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Eric Bana Was Almost In A Brawl With A Kangaroo
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2018
Clever Sarcastic Jokes To Read When You Are In A Snarky Mood
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Sports Night: Aaron Sorkin’s Best TV Show?
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2014
Why The Pilot Of Yellowjackets Is A Must-See
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2022
Who Is John-Paul Lavoisier? Get to Know the Soap Opera Star
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2024
Meet Sadness The Monster, My Greatest Enemy And Savior
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.