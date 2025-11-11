Extraordinary Photos: The Essence Of The Dinka Tribe In Sudan

Photographers Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher spent over 30 years taking photos of ceremonies, rituals and the daily life of African tribal peoples. These extraordinary images tell the story of the Dinka tribe in Sudan.

The Dinka people vary their lifestyle by season – in the rainy season they live in permanent savannah settlements and raise grain crops like millet, while in the dry season they herd cattle along rivers throughout their region. Their lives are very closely intertwined with those of their cattle – at their coming of age ceremony, young Dinka men are given an ox, and that ox’s name becomes a part of their own name. As it grows, they also shape their ox’s long horns into different forms.

Source: carolbeckwith-angelafisher.com

