87 Instagram Vs. Reality Pics That Show How Out Of Touch With Reality Some People Really Are (New Pics)

Wanting to be liked, admired, and respected by your community is deeply ingrained in you. Human beings are hardwired to seek out and develop positive relationships with others. That being said, this can be taken way, way too far. Especially in the digital age, where internet and social media dependence feels out of control.
Today, we’re featuring some of the most egregiously photo-edited photos that were freshly called out by members of the sprawling ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit. Scroll down to see how heavy-handed some folks are with their filters. And remember, the point isn’t to make fun of anyone, but to call out social media dependency and unrealistic beauty standards.
#1 Unfortunately There Are People In The Comments That Think This Is Real…
Image source: conwomangunvalson
#2 She’s Saying It’s All Natural
Image source: eggheadsl*t
#3 One Of My Mom’s Facebook Friends…
Image source: thatpilatesprincess
#4 Most Insane Reveal At The End
Image source: HereForTheCulturee
#5 Ma’am What Is This??
Image source: DiscussionHuge7753
#6 My Sister Thinks She Has Chin Implants And A Filter But The Face Shape Is Not Edited
Image source: Unapologeticallyfat
#7 I Found Another One In The Wild On Facebook
Image source: areyouacoolmayor
#8 No Makeup, But 94 Filters
Image source: OneOfNature
#9 Indian Influencer Doing Blackface
Image source: Dancing_WithTheTsars
#10 Looking For New Dentists When…
Image source: NillVanill98
#11 At Least Filter Slips Can Be Honest
Image source: BubblyBb813
#12 Popular German Trash TV Celebrity (Story Screenshot On Last Pic)
Image source: cuchao
#13 Gives Uncanny Vibes
Image source: JessLovU
#14 A Supposed Gym Transformation, Has 1 Million Likes On Ig
Image source: dianthe
#15 Amazing
Image source: ForsakenContest8398
#16 Found This Bbbbbabe On A Dating Site
Image source: YouGet2Go2NewJersey
#17 Girl On TikTok Claimed This Was Her Proof That She Doesnt Edit Her Body
Image source: Far_Strawberry_6855
#18 Repeat Offender
Image source: deathofemotion
#19 This Is Getting Out Of Control!!
Image source: Lumpy_Square_2365
#20 She Only Wishes She Looked Like The First Picture
Image source: rexasaurus1024
#21 My Jaw Dropped
Image source: Adorable-Fix-4427
#22 Girl, Be So For Real
Image source: hitchhikerstew
#23 Ramadan Retouching
Image source: Dancing_WithTheTsars
#24 This Specific Filter Face Seems To Be Very Common…
Image source: Rosify
#25 My Jaw Dropped
Image source: livinNxtc
#26 She Randomly Appeared On My Feed
Image source: ForeverLoveWonho93
#27 Tragic How A Skinny Girl Wants To Edit Herself Even Skinnier
Image source: twinkletits10001
#28 I Always Compared Myself To Her Until I Found This Subreddit. Now I See That Something Isn’t Right
Image source: RoundSeal1405
#29 There’s A 0% Chance She Looks Like This In Real Life
Image source: I__Am__Jedi
#30 Saw This On Pinterest, Bruh
Image source: bhambies
#31 Totally Believable
Image source: opalumarupaul
#32 Found It On Ig
Image source: thedaniel_mendez
#33 Reality Show Contestant Looks A Lil Different On Social Media
Image source: scarscar13
#34 Randomly Found On Facebook
Image source: cornflakegirl87
#35 What Is This???
Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101
#36 It Just Gets Worse
Image source: miyog
#37 Found On Facebook…
Image source: Hot_Ad1806
#38 The Fact That All 3 Of These Photos Are From The Same Post, Yet The Editing Is So Vastly Different
Image source: slm81
#39 Found Another One Out In The Wild
Image source: slm81
#40 She Looks Like A Completely Different Ethnicity In Every Photo??
Image source: notmedicinal
#41 Something Feels Off
Image source: sinlecio
#42 Even Her ‘No Makeup’ Has A Filter
Image source: FloressGurl
#43 A 51 Year Old Finnish Model. Insane Warping And Facetune
Image source: stellateranto
#44 The Proportions Are Off
Image source: diveonfire
#45 That Filter Is Working Overtime – She Credits Her Youthful Look To A Supplement
Image source: HO0T
#46 “You Still Look 19!!”
Image source: Dragonlvr420
#47 The Bbl Culture Must Disappear. Ig vs. TikTok
Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101
#48 Found In The Wild
Image source: SparklyCookiess
#49 Filtering Herself To Age Backwards
Image source: -Vampyroteuthis-
#50 Extreme Catfishing – Both Photos Taken And Posted In The Last Week
Image source: Route_66_kicks_on
#51 On Rednote😟
Image source: Various-Pineapple-46
#52 If She Blurs The Background, Who’s Gonna Know?
Image source: opalumarupaul
#53 Her Friend Uploaded The Pics Before She Got A Chance To Edit Them
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Wait962
#54 Turns Out Even Hair Isn’t Safe From Photoshop
Image source: Available_Guidance45
#55 This Is Absolutely Ridiculous
Image source: Adventurous-South886
#56 Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her
Image source: Ill-Pin4500
#57 Popular Fashion E-Commerce Site
Image source: GoGoMisterGadget
#58 Former Antm Runner – I Have No Idea What She Looks Like Anymore
Image source: Koshka69
#59 Instagram vs. On TV Show
Image source: Lucky-Tadpole-7401
#60 Come On…
Image source: mangomelliii
#61 She Claims She Has Good Genetics
Image source: VieleAud
#62 The Filter Is Fighting For Its Life
Image source: krxstvl
#63 Makeup Influencer Who Is Caught Lying. I Am Baffled How She Keeps Her Following
Image source: Pandalf82
#64 What Am I Even Looking At?
Image source: Karma_Kazi_337
#65 Be So For Real
Image source: ShyBadgerBitch
#66 This Cosplayer
Image source: LucyTheOracle
#67 This Might Be A Stretch
Image source: Inevitable-Hope5930
#68 Yikes
Image source: Sirensong197
#69 And Just Like That, Her Waist Was 22”…
Image source: razorsharpradulas
#70 Blurred Skin Effect For Thee, Sweet Land Of Liberty
Image source: agemsheis
#71 Had To Unfollow My Mutual After Seeing This
Image source: shartingonyournuts
#72 These Type Of Edits Annoy Me The Most! Sisters From My Old Town
Image source: Plane_East_3734
#73 Meemaw, No
Image source: Zaerryth
#74 Jaw So Sharp It Could Cut Brisket
Image source: Special_Guest_6807
#75 ‘Never Uses Filters’ Apparently
Image source: AconiteBelladonna
#76 Bragging About People Being Jealous That She Doesn’t Look Her Age And That She Got Carded For Alcohol At 41 But Here Is A Video Still When The Filter Came Off 2 Days Before
Image source: hissillyrabbit69
#77 These Cosplayers Are Getting Out Of Hand
Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101
#78 This Is So Wrong
Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101
#79 This Looks Painful
Image source: alexgtrick
#80 She Strikes Again
Image source: opiateofblame
#81 AI Pics Are Wild Man (From A Dating App)
Image source: Visual_Barracuda_733
#82 They Haven’t Aged A Bit In 4 Years!
Image source: NurseToasty
#83 All The Same Person Btw
Image source: True-Skin-1120
#84 Do Your Thing Girl, Just Don’t Lie About It. (Older Photos Included)
Image source: Ai-Amano
#85 Her Mother Is 85
Image source: hopefulfuturex
#86 Girl
Image source: Crunchy_person
#87 Former Reality Star
Image source: Dyinginside33
