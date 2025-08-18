87 Instagram Vs. Reality Pics That Show How Out Of Touch With Reality Some People Really Are (New Pics)

Wanting to be liked, admired, and respected by your community is deeply ingrained in you. Human beings are hardwired to seek out and develop positive relationships with others. That being said, this can be taken way, way too far. Especially in the digital age, where internet and social media dependence feels out of control.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most egregiously photo-edited photos that were freshly called out by members of the sprawling ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit. Scroll down to see how heavy-handed some folks are with their filters. And remember, the point isn’t to make fun of anyone, but to call out social media dependency and unrealistic beauty standards.

#1 Unfortunately There Are People In The Comments That Think This Is Real…

Image source: conwomangunvalson

#2 She’s Saying It’s All Natural

Image source: eggheadsl*t

#3 One Of My Mom’s Facebook Friends…

Image source: thatpilatesprincess

#4 Most Insane Reveal At The End

Image source: HereForTheCulturee

#5 Ma’am What Is This??

Image source: DiscussionHuge7753

#6 My Sister Thinks She Has Chin Implants And A Filter But The Face Shape Is Not Edited

Image source: Unapologeticallyfat

#7 I Found Another One In The Wild On Facebook

Image source: areyouacoolmayor

#8 No Makeup, But 94 Filters

Image source: OneOfNature

#9 Indian Influencer Doing Blackface

Image source: Dancing_WithTheTsars

#10 Looking For New Dentists When…

Image source: NillVanill98

#11 At Least Filter Slips Can Be Honest

Image source: BubblyBb813

#12 Popular German Trash TV Celebrity (Story Screenshot On Last Pic)

Image source: cuchao

#13 Gives Uncanny Vibes

Image source: JessLovU

#14 A Supposed Gym Transformation, Has 1 Million Likes On Ig

Image source: dianthe

#15 Amazing

Image source: ForsakenContest8398

#16 Found This Bbbbbabe On A Dating Site

Image source: YouGet2Go2NewJersey

#17 Girl On TikTok Claimed This Was Her Proof That She Doesnt Edit Her Body

Image source: Far_Strawberry_6855

#18 Repeat Offender

Image source: deathofemotion

#19 This Is Getting Out Of Control!!

Image source: Lumpy_Square_2365

#20 She Only Wishes She Looked Like The First Picture

Image source: rexasaurus1024

#21 My Jaw Dropped

Image source: Adorable-Fix-4427

#22 Girl, Be So For Real

Image source: hitchhikerstew

#23 Ramadan Retouching

Image source: Dancing_WithTheTsars

#24 This Specific Filter Face Seems To Be Very Common…

Image source: Rosify

#25 My Jaw Dropped

Image source: livinNxtc

#26 She Randomly Appeared On My Feed

Image source: ForeverLoveWonho93

#27 Tragic How A Skinny Girl Wants To Edit Herself Even Skinnier

Image source: twinkletits10001

#28 I Always Compared Myself To Her Until I Found This Subreddit. Now I See That Something Isn’t Right

Image source: RoundSeal1405

#29 There’s A 0% Chance She Looks Like This In Real Life

Image source: I__Am__Jedi

#30 Saw This On Pinterest, Bruh

Image source: bhambies

#31 Totally Believable

Image source: opalumarupaul

#32 Found It On Ig

Image source: thedaniel_mendez

#33 Reality Show Contestant Looks A Lil Different On Social Media

Image source: scarscar13

#34 Randomly Found On Facebook

Image source: cornflakegirl87

#35 What Is This???

Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101

#36 It Just Gets Worse

Image source: miyog

#37 Found On Facebook…

Image source: Hot_Ad1806

#38 The Fact That All 3 Of These Photos Are From The Same Post, Yet The Editing Is So Vastly Different

Image source: slm81

#39 Found Another One Out In The Wild

Image source: slm81

#40 She Looks Like A Completely Different Ethnicity In Every Photo??

Image source: notmedicinal

#41 Something Feels Off

Image source: sinlecio

#42 Even Her ‘No Makeup’ Has A Filter

Image source: FloressGurl

#43 A 51 Year Old Finnish Model. Insane Warping And Facetune

Image source: stellateranto

#44 The Proportions Are Off

Image source: diveonfire

#45 That Filter Is Working Overtime – She Credits Her Youthful Look To A Supplement

Image source: HO0T

#46 “You Still Look 19!!”

Image source: Dragonlvr420

#47 The Bbl Culture Must Disappear. Ig vs. TikTok

Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101

#48 Found In The Wild

Image source: SparklyCookiess

#49 Filtering Herself To Age Backwards

Image source: -Vampyroteuthis-

#50 Extreme Catfishing – Both Photos Taken And Posted In The Last Week

Image source: Route_66_kicks_on

#51 On Rednote😟

Image source: Various-Pineapple-46

#52 If She Blurs The Background, Who’s Gonna Know?

Image source: opalumarupaul

#53 Her Friend Uploaded The Pics Before She Got A Chance To Edit Them

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Wait962

#54 Turns Out Even Hair Isn’t Safe From Photoshop

Image source: Available_Guidance45

#55 This Is Absolutely Ridiculous

Image source: Adventurous-South886

#56 Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her

Image source: Ill-Pin4500

#57 Popular Fashion E-Commerce Site

Image source: GoGoMisterGadget

#58 Former Antm Runner – I Have No Idea What She Looks Like Anymore

Image source: Koshka69

#59 Instagram vs. On TV Show

Image source: Lucky-Tadpole-7401

#60 Come On…

Image source: mangomelliii

#61 She Claims She Has Good Genetics

Image source: VieleAud

#62 The Filter Is Fighting For Its Life

Image source: krxstvl

#63 Makeup Influencer Who Is Caught Lying. I Am Baffled How She Keeps Her Following

Image source: Pandalf82

#64 What Am I Even Looking At?

Image source: Karma_Kazi_337

#65 Be So For Real

Image source: ShyBadgerBitch

#66 This Cosplayer

Image source: LucyTheOracle

#67 This Might Be A Stretch

Image source: Inevitable-Hope5930

#68 Yikes

Image source: Sirensong197

#69 And Just Like That, Her Waist Was 22”…

Image source: razorsharpradulas

#70 Blurred Skin Effect For Thee, Sweet Land Of Liberty

Image source: agemsheis

#71 Had To Unfollow My Mutual After Seeing This

Image source: shartingonyournuts

#72 These Type Of Edits Annoy Me The Most! Sisters From My Old Town

Image source: Plane_East_3734

#73 Meemaw, No

Image source: Zaerryth

#74 Jaw So Sharp It Could Cut Brisket

Image source: Special_Guest_6807

#75 ‘Never Uses Filters’ Apparently

Image source: AconiteBelladonna

#76 Bragging About People Being Jealous That She Doesn’t Look Her Age And That She Got Carded For Alcohol At 41 But Here Is A Video Still When The Filter Came Off 2 Days Before

Image source: hissillyrabbit69

#77 These Cosplayers Are Getting Out Of Hand

Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101

#78 This Is So Wrong

Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101

#79 This Looks Painful

Image source: alexgtrick

#80 She Strikes Again

Image source: opiateofblame

#81 AI Pics Are Wild Man (From A Dating App)

Image source: Visual_Barracuda_733

#82 They Haven’t Aged A Bit In 4 Years!

Image source: NurseToasty

#83 All The Same Person Btw

Image source: True-Skin-1120

#84 Do Your Thing Girl, Just Don’t Lie About It. (Older Photos Included)

Image source: Ai-Amano

#85 Her Mother Is 85

Image source: hopefulfuturex

#86 Girl

Image source: Crunchy_person

#87 Former Reality Star

Image source: Dyinginside33

