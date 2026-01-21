75 Unfortunate And Stupid Fails That Must Have Been Very Expensive (New Pics)

We’re all human, and we all make mistakes. It’s what we tell ourselves when things go wrong, and for the most part, it’s true. But here’s the thing: not every slip-up is created equal. Breaking a plate during dinner is unfortunate. Backing your car through the garage door? That’s going to sting a lot more. Both are accidents, sure, but the consequences couldn’t be more different.
Below, we’ve gathered a collection of painfully expensive mistakes people have shared online, the kind that make you wince and instinctively check your bank account just looking at them. Scroll down to see the photos, and maybe send some sympathy to the folks behind them. They could definitely use some.
#1 Meanwhile At The Mercedes Dealership… And A Brand New G Wagon
Image source: Mattr567
#2 $5000 Canadian After Someone Using The Microwave To Disinfect It
Image source: jdk
#3 My Neighbor Parks This Expensive Car On The Street
Image source: GTBoosted
#4 Delicate Evening Operation On The A4 Highway At The Valmy Rest Area. A Heavy Truck Transporting Utility Vehicles Crashes Under The Canopy Of A Gas Station
Image source: SDIS51
#5 I Accidentally Burned Down My Parent’s Outdoor Kitchen By Placing A Still Burning Fire Log On Top Of The Rest Of The Firewood
Image source: cheekibreekio
#6 A Train Car In Minnesota Carrying Corn Had A Leak
Image source: 8uN_
#7 Son Decided To Swallow A Nickel And Turn $.05 Into $4400.00
Image source: Kingsdontbeg
#8 What Could Go Wrong If I Drive My Expensive GMC Pickup And Trailer Across Ice That Is Too Thin To Support The Weight. Little Bay De Noc, MI
Image source: renothedog
#9 I Installed My Own Microwave Today And Saved $150 In Installation Fees
Image source: zingusdingus
#10 I Baked My AirPods Along With My Choc Chip Cookies
I turned the oven on to preheat it. 3 min later I removed the oven tray to put it into the kitchen island so I could line it with cookie dough. It didn’t feel very hot, yet the AirPods that were on the kitchen island were presumably attached to it. When I opened the oven after baking for 10 min, there was an abnormal cookie.
Image source: LarsQuell
#11 Got Gucci Sunglasses For My Wife. Dog Ate Them Before She Had A Chance To Wear Them
Ordered for Valentine’s Day. Shipping was delayed. Got them yesterday. Had them for 2 hours before finding them like this in the dog’s bed. My fault, though. I set them on the floor at the top of the stairs so wife wouldn’t forget them when she went out.
Image source: archstanton43
#12 Took This On My Way To Work, Guy Forgot To Secure His Boat To His Trailer And Stomped On The Breaks To Stop
Image source: ThePunaniTsunami
#13 Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled
Due to the flooding, water got into the mechanism and short-circuited it. It raised the platform, and this was the result.
Image source: Aoibh120
#14 When The Fire Suppression Foam Is Accidentally Released
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#15 Cement Truck Mishap
Image source: anon
#16 Paint Store Guy Didn’t Close The Can Properly
Bought a car one week ago, more expensive than I could really afford but so beautiful. Picked up paint while on vacation to paint my mom’s house. Teenager working at paint store apparently didn’t close the can properly. That’s 1 gallon of slightly greenish gray wall paint on the floor of my new car. Paint store guy’s response was to apologize profusely, give me another gallon of paint, and throw in a free tub of miracle wipes. Lovely.
Image source: zalik9
#17 Apparently D And R Look The Same When You’re Tired
Image source: NoUseForAName204
#18 Well
Image source: Abit__
#19 Wife Left The Door Open To The Pool Area. Expensive Robot Vacuum (Bottom And Upside Down) Decides It Wants To Meet The Pool Vacuum
Image source: pianoman1969
#20 NOAA-N’ Accident
Designated NOAA-N’ (NOAA-N Prime) prior to launch, is the last of the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s POES series of weather satellites. The satellite suffered an accident prior to launch, which resulted in it falling off its clean room mounting, resulting in significant damage.
Image source: NASA/Bill Ingalls
#21 Rag Left In Engine After Repairs Turned To Shreds
Image source: Geovestigator
#22 Today At Work, A Coworker Crashed A Trolley Full Of Plates Needed For A Function
Image source: saibugs
#23 Saw This House-On-Stilts Fail On My Morning Run Today
Image source: PiBrickShop
#24 Merry Christmas! I Got An Extremely Expensive Drone And My Sister’s Dog Broke It When Nobody Was Watching
Image source: Bandana-Verdana
#25 Scored $320 Of Lumber For $90. Now I Get To Pay $500 For A New Windshield
Follow me for more money saving tips.
I honestly thought that everyone else that this happened to just wasn’t being careful enough. Send the judgement. I deserve it.
Image source: model-citizen95
#26 This Is What An Expensive Mistake Looks Like. Quarter Inch Hole In Inaccessible 20 Conductor Cable
Image source: abeartheband
#27 Mistakes Were Made
Image source: Cignus777
#28 I Didn’t Know This Was Possible
Image source: kaizerzozay2
#29 We Always Knew It Would End Like This Some Day
My wife and daughter have been telling me for years that the tempered glass floor protector in my office was a ticking time explosive. Today, when I accidentally knocked my favorite hand-etched glass tumbler off the desk, the floor protector saved it by shattering first into thousands of tiny shards. Well done by the floor protector.
Image source: DramaGuy23
#30 My Shower Was Leaking So I Tried To See If I Could Fix It. I Broke It Instead
Image source: drkardia
#31 Residential Homes Built In South Dakota Over Undisclosed Abandoned Gypsum Mine… Sinkhole Renders Entire Neighborhood’s Property Values Now Worthless
Image source: feministia
#32 From One Of Our Customers In Cedar Lake, Indiana. Someone Sunk Their $300k+ Pavati Wake Boat, Then Swamped His Jeep And Raptor While Trying To Drag It Out
Image source: Lifts Ladders and Docks
#33 That Can’t Be Cheap
Image source: trenko
#34 Started The Weekend By Popping Off My Crown While Flossing
Image source: shatterly
#35 Someone At Porsche Is Getting Fired Today
Image source: endoflevelbaddy
#36 Absolutely Shattered
Image source: anon
#37 My Car Exploded On My Way To Work
I texted my coworker, he’s the only coworker’s number I have and called him asked if he was at the restaurant and explained what happened. I told him I’ll send a couple pics and then he replied they want a selfie with the car “to make sure”.
Image source: Imrealcheese
#38 An Expensive Mistake… Scout 380 LXF… I Assume Pushing Seven Figures. Maybe Over
Image source: kerberos824
#39 Shower Door Spontaneously Shattered Behind Me
Image source: mother_of_wagons
#40 Mistakes Were Made. So Yeah. Apparently You Shouldn’t Put Vanish On All The Stains
Image source: pleasent_ice
#41 Mistakes Were Made
Image source: alejandrosourusRex57
#42 Something Scared My Wife And I At 2 AM
This mirror was like 10 ft and came with the house when we bought it. I thought someone shattered our window in the bathroom and was breaking in, or the shower glass shattered. 2 hours later, I’m still cleaning glass off the floor.
Image source: DaBestaTesta
#43 Broke My Leg By Standing Too Fast And Falling Onto Myself
Image source: WeirdSpiderGuy
#44 That’s An Expensive Way To Start A Vacation In The Vacationland State
Image source: MaineCowboy
#45 Big Oof
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Dump Truck Thinks Its Kool-Aid Man And Damages River Spirit Expo Center At Tulsa Fairgrounds
Image source: PoppyPieTulsa
#47 Guy Who Mows My Lawn Somehow Did This While Mowing
Image source: chalwar
#48 I Work In Pharmaceuticals, This Was A Very Expensive Mistake
I should clarify, this is for iron deficiency, if I’m not mistaken it’s called Sytron! Not blood, that would have been much worse!
Image source: rjftw24
#49 Second Time My Girlfriends Mom Backed Into My Car Today
First pic is of my old car, which gfs mom backed into of October 2024. Today August 2025, she did it again to my new car. Girlfriends mom takes no responsibility both times saying it was my fault because both times it happened I was working a different shift at work, and that I should have stuck to my normal shift. Me and girly’s relationship is at an all time strain level.
Image source: Fatman0123
#50 Phone Purchased At 10:20 AM, Black Ice Got Me At 1:30 PM
I purchased it same day, currently out at school and there’s isn’t a repair place around here so I’m waiting until I go home in a couple weeks to fix it up.
Image source: people_talking
#51 $300k Video Wall Came Down Today In Vegas
Image source: Lemeister
#52 Sold My iPad In Public Space At Night In Minnesotan -10 F Temperature, Turned Out It’s Fake
Image source: raimibonn
#53 Moved Into The New House And Found Out Our Toddler Broke Our 65” TV
Image source: mrs_thn
#54 Neighbors Removed Their Retaining Wall Without Realizing It Was Providing Support For This Other Wall, Ultimately Leading To Its Failure
Image source: DMAS1638
#55 Who Needs Outriggers?
Image source: indyarchyguy
#56 Jet Airways Bus Accidently Hit The Belly Of Air India Flight After The Driver Reportedly Lost Control At The Wheels
Image source: TimesNow
#57 $65,000 Medication… Most Expensive Thing I Have Ever Had To Throw Away
The patient didn’t show up for their appointment. Once mixed, it expires in less than 24 hours. No one else was scheduled for it, unfortunately.
We currently don’t have mixing capability at our location. We have to mix it at a different location and have it delivered on the day of the appointment. 1st time this had happened with such an expensive medication.
Image source: grantrn16
#58 Meet Bonnie, Our 3-Month-Old Collie. During The Night She Discovered A Can Of Blue Paint With A Loose Lid
We call this her ‘blue period’ since she is obviously going through some artistic phase. The Chinese rug cost nearly $6,000.
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#59 Cat Jumped Off The Samsung Serif TV And It Fell. Replacing The Frame Costs $1500
Image source: PhilosopherAway647
#60 I Dropped My AirPods
Image source: Milkteahoneyy
#61 My Wife Bought Me A Ceramic Oura Ring For Christmas. It Slipped Off Of My Finger In The Shower And A Huge Chunk Chipped Off On Day 1
Image source: Dcolemanp1
#62 Smashed A Panel Of Pre-War Glass In A Grade 2 Listed Building. I’m Doing A Job Tidying Up These Very, Very Old Sash Windows. Managed To Smash A Panel. Costly Mistake
Image source: plumporterplease
#63 $8k Mistake. Let’s Hope I’m Not Fired
Image source: OV3NBVK3D
#64 I Was About To Go To Bed
Image source: ohnoitsmypotato
#65 Cutting Board Exploded
Turned around after washing my hands and heard a huge crashing noise. It was my cutting board obliterating itself. I assume I cut the food too close to the burner and it got hot, then when I washed my hands with cold water it cooled down too fast. Either that or there’s a ghost that hates cutting boards.
Image source: OrangeIsPrettyCool
#66 My Friend Went To The Apple Store Today Because He Broke Both The Front And Back Of His iPhone XS
They told him that because of Corona, the repair service was temporarily closed. He then chose to buy the 11 Pro, which he then dropped when opening the box.
Image source: Motherhazelhoff
#67 If You’re Having A Bad Day, Just Know That At Least You Didn’t Shatter A 16,000$ Bottle Of Victory In Europe, 1945 Château Mouton Rothschild
In all seriousness it was maybe the most beautiful thing I have ever smelled in my entire life. I only have a level 2 cert so I’m not super qualified to speak on the smelling notes BUT it smelled like walking through a Plum orchard after it rains in the midst of Autumn.
Image source: I_kickflipped_my_dog
#68 Do Not Park On The Beach
Image source: kozynak
#69 You Can’t Park There Sir
It looks like the bottom of the tree rotted out causing it to fall over, it didn’t even rip the roots out of the ground. I think the cuts are from the fire department/public works cutting it to clear the roadway. There was a pile of cut pieces out of view of the picture.
Image source: unknownman652
#70 I Just Broke A $5,000.00 Bottle Of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac At Work
Image source: VoilaLeDuc
#71 Boss Isn’t Gonna Be Happy With That One
Image source: Billionboiii
#72 Took My Expensive Knife To A Local Sharpener. This Is How It Came Back
Mac Mighty Slicer. The first photo is how it is supposed to be. Last photos are what it looks like now…
Image source: Frozenbarb
#73 Chinese Mining Farm – Flood Damage
Image source: Bermuda_Shorts
#74 My Tesla’s Horn Went Off At 4 Am For Over 20 Minutes Uncontrollably, $2000 Fix From Tesla
Image source: ARE_YOU_OVERWEIGHT
#75 Made The Mistake Of Not Asking Market Price… $53 Per Shrimp
Image source: Bing_Pow_Boom_Bing
