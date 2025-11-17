30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

by

If you, like me, were shocked to see that very pre-draft video where Kentucky’s quarterback Will Levis drinks coffee with mayonnaise with visible pleasure, then this post is definitely for you. And for me. At least you’ve been warned – this is a collection of photos and memes where food appears in the most unexpected places, and in the most unexpected combinations.

Yes, it turns out that there is a special group on Facebook called “Food in places it shouldn’t be,” and its members fill it with relevant content with pleasure no less than Will Lewis. Not all of these photos can be looked at with a full stomach, so we carefully selected the most interesting ones in our opinion – and collected them in this list from Bored Panda.

More info: Facebook

#1

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Kolby Davis

#2

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Chad Song

#3

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Geek Lettuce

#4

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Chad Song

#5

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Kristóf Takács

#6

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Jonathan Masri

#7

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Adam Deutsch

#8

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Jacob Norris

#9

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Russell Holley Jr.

#10

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Veronika Obbágy

#11

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Arthur Ruijm

#12

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Vicki Wilcox Mataipule

#13

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: James Michael

#14

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Tyler Kells

#15

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Lilly Lilova

#16

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Tanderson Tand Tand

#17

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Chad Song

#18

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Miles Loureiro

#19

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Malik Thomas

#20

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Joe Chris Rustage

#21

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Tristin Shary

#22

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Nate Krefman

#23

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Laohs Drib

#24

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Arthur Ruijm

#25

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Chad Song

#26

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Ronald van Dam

#27

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Matty P Ryles

#28

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Christopher Uebe

#29

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Steve Rizzo

#30

30 Times Food Ended Up Somewhere It Definitely Didn’t Belong

Image source: Rubah

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People In This Online Group Shared 40 Things That Are Illegal But Most People Don’t Even Know It
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Created Valentine’s Day Cards For All 16 Myers-Briggs Personality Types
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Travel The World To Find And Photograph The Most Amazing Architecture
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Emotionally Challenged?”: Discover Your Emotional Intelligence Level In 30 Scenarios
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
“It’s A Cuddle, Not A Fondle”: 15YO Cuddles Up Against Dad, In-Laws Accuse Him Of Crossing Limits
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
2000s Trivia Questions And Answers To Remember The Good Ol’ Days
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.