109 Times People Purchased Something Based On A Picture And Got Something Completely Different

More often than not these days, when you buy something, you don’t actually see it until it shows up in front of you. Online shopping, food delivery and questionable listings all sometimes remind us why buyers have to be aware.

So we’ve put together a list of some of the best posts from the “Expectations Vs Reality” online group showcasing the times folks didn’t get what they expected. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1 Glass Mug

Image source: Easy_Rate_6938

#2 My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day

Image source: llewellyns

#3 Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got

Image source: strikecat18

#4 Tasty Cheese

Image source: KindlyStreet2183

#5 Lady Gaga Doll

Image source: Iamthegreenheather

#6 Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday

Image source: weryou91

#7 This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon

Image source: Chsrmsy

#8 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received

Image source: sleepysphynx

#9 What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Merry Christmas Everyone!

Image source: aggadoo

#11 What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got

Image source: EternalTemple

#12 Some Boots From Amazon

Image source: Tzl1337

#13 I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop

Image source: Flyingforme

#14 The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)

Image source: reddit.com

#15 $60 “Professional” Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

Image source: enukez

#16 I Asked For A Sugar Photo Bday Cake. I Got A Horrible Hand Drawing Instead

Image source: tams228

#17 Are You Kidding Me

Image source: drewsoulman

#18 Giant Teddy Bear

Image source: hypoid77

#19 The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers

Image source: ArcusArtifex

#20 Includes A “Private Balcony.” Is Just A View Of The Wall Of The Next Building

Image source: Jagokoz

#21 Elsa Cake

Image source: sweethandz

#22 Another Classic “What I Ordered vs. What I Got”!

Image source: chemicalmum

#23 Beauty Products These Days

Image source: whoaaintitfun

#24 My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding

Image source: escargoxpress

#25 Gummy Bummer

Image source: RaccoonGrabbyHands

#26 My Kid Cried

Image source: SlugCatt

#27 My Girlfriend Spent $100 To Get Me A White Claw Cake For My Birthday. She Was Less Than Pleased With The Result

Image source: dasheeown

#28 Minnie Gained Some Weight

Image source: MrSquid224

#29 Room Service At The Hotel I’m Staying At, I Was So Excited Too

Image source: kairouz

#30 I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious!

Image source: laleli_lolu

#31 These Sly, Sly Bastards

Image source: tacticalBOVINE

#32 Ordered The Blanket From A Sketchy Seeming Website. They Nailed It!

Image source: ezfriedchiken

#33 Alien Balloons

Image source: Insertanamehere9

#34 My Son Turned 1 Yesterday. This Was The Topper To His Space Themed Cake

Image source: Drewlyn

#35 My Daughter’s Birthday Cake From Last Year

Image source: Awnya

#36 Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It’s The Cutest Eel I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: CharmingtheCobra

#37 I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate

Image source: Awesomeclaw208

#38 Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm

Image source: pputkowski

#39 I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees

Image source: jhojo90

#40 These Things Never Work Out, Do They?

Image source: beroemd

#41 My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake

Image source: m00ska

#42 My Wife’s Felting Project

Image source: MDIT80

#43 The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter

Image source: MiningForNoseGold

#44 Tried A Mirror Glaze

Image source: AloneMordakai

#45 I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit

Image source: artifexlife

#46 Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got

Image source: wolfdoom

#47 Creepy

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got

Image source: migasfire

#49 My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn’t Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By

Image source: bofstein

#50 Well Then

Image source: boarqing

#51 Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused

Image source: parmaqqay

#52 Latex Thigh Highs Ordered But Got What Seems Like The Case For Sleeping Bags

Image source: SweetHeatFeet

#53 My Aunt Tried To Make A Cake Of Dolly Parton For A Friend

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Made A Unicorn Cake For My Little Cousin

Image source: More_Bodybuilder3226

#55 This Brownie

Image source: skinavish

#56 Found On Twitter

Image source: apro1990

#57 I Ordered A Sausage Roll At My Uni’s Cafe Today

Image source: yourstewart22

#58 I’m Seriously Impressed By This Frozen Pizza

Image source: reddit.com

#59 But Think Of All The Snacks You Can Hide In There

Image source: flyoverthemooon

#60 These Cat Socks

Image source: RapidCrocodile

#61 The Amount Of Carrots Included In My Subscription Meal Kit

Image source: DeepDiluc

#62 Went To Taco Bill To Try Their New Taco And This Is What I Got Compared To What It’s Advertised As

Image source: TsarFate

#63 Airport Grilled Cheese

Image source: peterjussila

#64 I Swear I Have Normal Size Hand

Image source: lorrenzo

#65 Ice Cream Expectation

Image source: DDD8712

#66 Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got

Image source: mona_thepersona

#67 This Is Bad Right ??

Image source: hkepchar

#68 Cute Little Aldi Ice Cream Cones

Image source: HaiirPeace

#69 I’ve Been Staring At This Cutie On Fb Marketplace For Weeks

Image source: KrazyAboutLogic

#70 Ordered A Custom Embroidered Sweatshirt Of My Girlfriend’s Cat

Image source: ChilllFam

#71 Thanks Amazon. I Was Going For ‘Boho Chic’, But You Gave Me ‘Tacky Brothel’

Image source: limegreenbunny

#72 My Wife’s McDonald’s Cone In The Drive Through Last Night

Image source: Eric_SS

#73 Not Bad

Image source: Thehaloboy

#74 Restaurant’s Charcuterie Board As Advertised vs. What I Got

Image source: CageyCanadian

#75 Reality Way Better Than Expectation!

Image source: jenkla

#76 Seafood Bowl In Sapporo Japan

Image source: caverunner17

#77 The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class ://

Image source: erinflah1

#78 Close Enough

Image source: npd3888

#79 Taken From Twitter “(Got Me) Looking Like A Gay Priest”

Image source: ruggedburn

#80 I Mean Idk What I Was Expecting But It Wasn’t This

Image source: _thesandbox_

#81 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs

Image source: Woop_dee_do

#82 The Wedding Cake We Ordered vs. The Cake We Picked Up

Image source: Marrone2010

#83 I Hope My Father Loves It!

Image source: kendra4444

#84 Arby’s Bacon Beef ‘N Cheddar

Image source: makemesalty

#85 Daughter Wanted A Homemade “Little Mermaid” Cake. I Tried Really Hard

Image source: noodlepartipoodle

#86 Nailed It!

Image source: blind-prostitute

#87 I Got AirPods With My New iPhone 8??? Oh Wait

Image source: LittleMilton

#88 Daughter Brought An Emoji Marshmallow Lollipop Thing Back From Mexico

Image source: nestacat

#89 When You Order Clothes On Amazon

Image source: abrahamlinc0ln

#90 Had No Idea What To Expect. Received Cool Talisman Necklace

Image source: hereforthewaffle

#91 Sourdough Art Fail

Image source: ebmarjorie

#92 Started Off Carving Edna Ended Up With E.t

Image source: _Mr_Bungle_

#93 Burger King Grill Dog Cheddar And Bacon

Image source: victorius21

#94 This Mac N Cheese I Ordered For Delivery

Image source: obamainkhakis

#95 I Was Really Excited When Taco Bell Opened In England

Image source: SnowdropCloudfreeze

#96 On Our Honeymoon In Hallstatt Austria

Image source: reddit.com

#97 My 1.5 Year Old Demanded The “Pa-Cas” From Her Curious George Book This Morning And I Just So Happened To Have All The Ingredients On Hand

Image source: chalter

#98 Thanks Panera 🙏 I Really Enjoyed My Granola & Paper Thin Strawberries

Image source: DunkinDog_Nuts

#99 The Shirt I Ordered And The Shirt I Got

Image source: TheJedibugs

#100 The Chicken Fried Rice I Ordered vs. The One I Got. (Only One Piece Of Chicken)

Image source: ImmediateTale

#101 My Local Dairy Queen Was Riding The Struggle Bus Last Night

Image source: Bunnynana

#102 My Lunch For Night Shift

Image source: AdRelevant2041

#103 Ordered From Zippo.com – Meant To Be A Gift

Image source: Help_One_AnOtter

#104 Arby’s Never Fails…. To Disappoint

Image source: Asleep-Till3360

#105 Cheez-It Italian Four Cheese Pizza

Image source: gaping_granny

#106 Definitely The Funniest Failed Etsy Purchase I’ve Ever Received

Image source: MyPlantsEatPeople

#107 I Mean They Are Good, But My GF Is Worried

Image source: Last_Stag

#108 I’m Done With Whole Foods Brand Pizza

Image source: carmen252

#109 A $7 Sandwich From Starbucks

Image source: Business-Stuff8711

