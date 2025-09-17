109 Times People Purchased Something Based On A Picture And Got Something Completely Different

More often than not these days, when you buy something, you don’t actually see it until it shows up in front of you. Online shopping, food delivery and questionable listings all sometimes remind us why buyers have to be aware.
So we’ve put together a list of some of the best posts from the “Expectations Vs Reality” online group showcasing the times folks didn’t get what they expected. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
#1 Glass Mug
Image source: Easy_Rate_6938
#2 My Friend Bought This Costume Online And I’ve Been Laughing All Day
Image source: llewellyns
#3 Shirt I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: strikecat18
#4 Tasty Cheese
Image source: KindlyStreet2183
#5 Lady Gaga Doll
Image source: Iamthegreenheather
#6 Ordered A Cake For My Father’s Birthday
Image source: weryou91
#7 This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon
Image source: Chsrmsy
#8 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received
Image source: sleepysphynx
#9 What My Sister Asked For vs. What The Salon Did vs. What My Mom Did After The Salon Disaster
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Merry Christmas Everyone!
Image source: aggadoo
#11 What My Mother Ordered vs. What She Got
Image source: EternalTemple
#12 Some Boots From Amazon
Image source: Tzl1337
#13 I Ordered Bruschetta From My Local Pizza Shop
Image source: Flyingforme
#14 The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)
Image source: reddit.com
#15 $60 “Professional” Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me
Image source: enukez
#16 I Asked For A Sugar Photo Bday Cake. I Got A Horrible Hand Drawing Instead
Image source: tams228
#17 Are You Kidding Me
Image source: drewsoulman
#18 Giant Teddy Bear
Image source: hypoid77
#19 The Way We Advertise Our Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas vs. The Way I Like To Make Them For Customers
Image source: ArcusArtifex
#20 Includes A “Private Balcony.” Is Just A View Of The Wall Of The Next Building
Image source: Jagokoz
#21 Elsa Cake
Image source: sweethandz
#22 Another Classic “What I Ordered vs. What I Got”!
Image source: chemicalmum
#23 Beauty Products These Days
Image source: whoaaintitfun
#24 My Sister’s Nails For A Wedding
Image source: escargoxpress
#25 Gummy Bummer
Image source: RaccoonGrabbyHands
#26 My Kid Cried
Image source: SlugCatt
#27 My Girlfriend Spent $100 To Get Me A White Claw Cake For My Birthday. She Was Less Than Pleased With The Result
Image source: dasheeown
#28 Minnie Gained Some Weight
Image source: MrSquid224
#29 Room Service At The Hotel I’m Staying At, I Was So Excited Too
Image source: kairouz
#30 I Got This Ice Cream Bar From A 7 Eleven Store In Tokyo And It Was Exactly The Same As In Picture. Plus It Was Delicious!
Image source: laleli_lolu
#31 These Sly, Sly Bastards
Image source: tacticalBOVINE
#32 Ordered The Blanket From A Sketchy Seeming Website. They Nailed It!
Image source: ezfriedchiken
#33 Alien Balloons
Image source: Insertanamehere9
#34 My Son Turned 1 Yesterday. This Was The Topper To His Space Themed Cake
Image source: Drewlyn
#35 My Daughter’s Birthday Cake From Last Year
Image source: Awnya
#36 Husband Tried To Make A Dolphin For My Cocktail. It’s The Cutest Eel I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: CharmingtheCobra
#37 I Feel Robbed Of My Chocolate
Image source: Awesomeclaw208
#38 Expectation vs. Reality After A 6-Month Backorder From West Elm
Image source: pputkowski
#39 I Bought This Bob Ross Chia Pet . . . These Are Not Happy Trees
Image source: jhojo90
#40 These Things Never Work Out, Do They?
Image source: beroemd
#41 My Darth Maul Birthday Cake Ate Too Much Cake
Image source: m00ska
#42 My Wife’s Felting Project
Image source: MDIT80
#43 The Birthday Cake My Wife Made For Our Daughter
Image source: MiningForNoseGold
#44 Tried A Mirror Glaze
Image source: AloneMordakai
#45 I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit
Image source: artifexlife
#46 Underwater Scene Puzzle My Kids Got
Image source: wolfdoom
#47 Creepy
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got
Image source: migasfire
#49 My Husband Warned Me His Gift For Me Wasn’t Nearly As Nice As It Looked Online. I Cracked Up When I Opened It And Saw The Crystal Mug(S) So Many Have Been Duped By
Image source: bofstein
#50 Well Then
Image source: boarqing
#51 Mildly Disappointed But Very Amused
Image source: parmaqqay
#52 Latex Thigh Highs Ordered But Got What Seems Like The Case For Sleeping Bags
Image source: SweetHeatFeet
#53 My Aunt Tried To Make A Cake Of Dolly Parton For A Friend
Image source: reddit.com
#54 Made A Unicorn Cake For My Little Cousin
Image source: More_Bodybuilder3226
#55 This Brownie
Image source: skinavish
#56 Found On Twitter
Image source: apro1990
#57 I Ordered A Sausage Roll At My Uni’s Cafe Today
Image source: yourstewart22
#58 I’m Seriously Impressed By This Frozen Pizza
Image source: reddit.com
#59 But Think Of All The Snacks You Can Hide In There
Image source: flyoverthemooon
#60 These Cat Socks
Image source: RapidCrocodile
#61 The Amount Of Carrots Included In My Subscription Meal Kit
Image source: DeepDiluc
#62 Went To Taco Bill To Try Their New Taco And This Is What I Got Compared To What It’s Advertised As
Image source: TsarFate
#63 Airport Grilled Cheese
Image source: peterjussila
#64 I Swear I Have Normal Size Hand
Image source: lorrenzo
#65 Ice Cream Expectation
Image source: DDD8712
#66 Birthday Cake I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: mona_thepersona
#67 This Is Bad Right ??
Image source: hkepchar
#68 Cute Little Aldi Ice Cream Cones
Image source: HaiirPeace
#69 I’ve Been Staring At This Cutie On Fb Marketplace For Weeks
Image source: KrazyAboutLogic
#70 Ordered A Custom Embroidered Sweatshirt Of My Girlfriend’s Cat
Image source: ChilllFam
#71 Thanks Amazon. I Was Going For ‘Boho Chic’, But You Gave Me ‘Tacky Brothel’
Image source: limegreenbunny
#72 My Wife’s McDonald’s Cone In The Drive Through Last Night
Image source: Eric_SS
#73 Not Bad
Image source: Thehaloboy
#74 Restaurant’s Charcuterie Board As Advertised vs. What I Got
Image source: CageyCanadian
#75 Reality Way Better Than Expectation!
Image source: jenkla
#76 Seafood Bowl In Sapporo Japan
Image source: caverunner17
#77 The Top Is Pottery That My Mom Got In Germany, The Bottom Is My Attempt To Make It In My Ceramics Class ://
Image source: erinflah1
#78 Close Enough
Image source: npd3888
#79 Taken From Twitter “(Got Me) Looking Like A Gay Priest”
Image source: ruggedburn
#80 I Mean Idk What I Was Expecting But It Wasn’t This
Image source: _thesandbox_
#81 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs
Image source: Woop_dee_do
#82 The Wedding Cake We Ordered vs. The Cake We Picked Up
Image source: Marrone2010
#83 I Hope My Father Loves It!
Image source: kendra4444
#84 Arby’s Bacon Beef ‘N Cheddar
Image source: makemesalty
#85 Daughter Wanted A Homemade “Little Mermaid” Cake. I Tried Really Hard
Image source: noodlepartipoodle
#86 Nailed It!
Image source: blind-prostitute
#87 I Got AirPods With My New iPhone 8??? Oh Wait
Image source: LittleMilton
#88 Daughter Brought An Emoji Marshmallow Lollipop Thing Back From Mexico
Image source: nestacat
#89 When You Order Clothes On Amazon
Image source: abrahamlinc0ln
#90 Had No Idea What To Expect. Received Cool Talisman Necklace
Image source: hereforthewaffle
#91 Sourdough Art Fail
Image source: ebmarjorie
#92 Started Off Carving Edna Ended Up With E.t
Image source: _Mr_Bungle_
#93 Burger King Grill Dog Cheddar And Bacon
Image source: victorius21
#94 This Mac N Cheese I Ordered For Delivery
Image source: obamainkhakis
#95 I Was Really Excited When Taco Bell Opened In England
Image source: SnowdropCloudfreeze
#96 On Our Honeymoon In Hallstatt Austria
Image source: reddit.com
#97 My 1.5 Year Old Demanded The “Pa-Cas” From Her Curious George Book This Morning And I Just So Happened To Have All The Ingredients On Hand
Image source: chalter
#98 Thanks Panera 🙏 I Really Enjoyed My Granola & Paper Thin Strawberries
Image source: DunkinDog_Nuts
#99 The Shirt I Ordered And The Shirt I Got
Image source: TheJedibugs
#100 The Chicken Fried Rice I Ordered vs. The One I Got. (Only One Piece Of Chicken)
Image source: ImmediateTale
#101 My Local Dairy Queen Was Riding The Struggle Bus Last Night
Image source: Bunnynana
#102 My Lunch For Night Shift
Image source: AdRelevant2041
#103 Ordered From Zippo.com – Meant To Be A Gift
Image source: Help_One_AnOtter
#104 Arby’s Never Fails…. To Disappoint
Image source: Asleep-Till3360
#105 Cheez-It Italian Four Cheese Pizza
Image source: gaping_granny
#106 Definitely The Funniest Failed Etsy Purchase I’ve Ever Received
Image source: MyPlantsEatPeople
#107 I Mean They Are Good, But My GF Is Worried
Image source: Last_Stag
#108 I’m Done With Whole Foods Brand Pizza
Image source: carmen252
#109 A $7 Sandwich From Starbucks
Image source: Business-Stuff8711
Follow Us