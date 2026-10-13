Expat New Yorker Slams European Customer Service, Igniting A Global Debate Over Dining Out

An American expat living in Spain has sparked a heated debate after calling European restaurant service “objectively horrific.”
Adam Pecoraro recently took to social media to vent about what he sees as a lack of urgency in European restaurants, also blaming tipping culture for the service he experienced.
But while some Americans shared his frustration, many European commenters pushed back, defending local dining customs and even urging him to move back to the US if he couldn’t adjust to the culture.
One person wrote, “Americans and their weird convenience culture…”
American fitness coach and content creator Adam Pecoraro said eating out in Spain can turn into a “four-hour ordeal”
Adam Pecoraro, who shares content online under the handle @thefitadam, took to TikTok to discuss the biggest cultural lesson he had learned since moving abroad.
In a now-viral video, he said, “Nobody in any of these countries gives a flying f**k about anybody else’s time.”
Pecoraro singled out Spain as an example, claiming that a meal could easily become a “four-hour ordeal minimum.”
“Not because they want you to chill and have fun and take your time, but because the service is genuinely bad, objectively horrific actually,” he said.
He also complained that “when you finally order, you will never see the server again,” adding that he often struggled to find staff when he was ready to pay.
Pecoraro also suggested, “They don’t really care because they’re not getting tipped. That’s why the service is so bad.”
In the United States, tips are customary at full-service restaurants, and many diners expect servers to check in regularly, refill drinks, and bring the bill when they appear ready to leave.
The American expat blamed the lack of tipping for what he sees as “bad service”
In Spain and elsewhere in Europe, tipping expectations and service customs can differ, and diners may be less accustomed to the same level of frequent interaction.
Pecoraro argued that “at the end of the day, if [servers] don’t want to be there and they don’t want to do their jobs, at least come back to see how things were and cash me out because it’s better for both of us.”
He added that a quicker checkout would let him leave sooner and free up the table for the restaurant.
However, the content creator made it clear that his criticism didn’t mean he disliked his new home.
The video caption read, “I really love it here but urgency is a very North American concept.”
While some viewers agreed with Pecoraro’s complaints, others argued that Europe’s slower dining pace is what makes the experience enjoyable.
Rather than viewing frequent check-ins and quick bill delivery as signs of good service, they said those habits could make a meal feel rushed and intrusive.
European commenters pushed back against his complaints, arguing that diners should not be rushed through their meals
One critic wrote, “Better than American service where you are constantly hassled by the server, and you’ve barely finished your plate, and they’re taking it away… God forbid you should linger at your table… next customer is waiting.”
Another pushed back against the idea that Europeans did not value their time, saying, “We are relaxed in Europe because we DO value our time.”
“It’s a cultural difference; we want to be left alone, we don’t want to be rushed out or bothered,” a third user explained.
Some people also questioned Pecoraro’s account of the experience itself.
“I lived in Spain for 10 years, and none of what he says is accurate in the least,” one local commenter pushed back.
“Do Spain a favor and move back to NY!” another user wrote.
One comment read, “You’re not in NY anymore. People in Spain and the rest of Europe like to enjoy a slow-paced meal out and linger afterward for conversation. If you’re in a hurry, buy a ready-made meal and heat it up yourself at home for faster service.”
The viral debate highlighted the cultural divide between American and European dining expectations
“In Europe, employers pay their employees. In the US, they expect customers to pay the waiters’ wages.”
The backlash surrounding Pecoraro’s video highlighted how differently diners can define good customer service.
While many Americans expect servers to check in regularly, refill drinks, and bring the bill promptly, some European diners prefer a more relaxed experience that lets them enjoy their meals without frequent interruptions.
These differences can also affect how customers interpret a server’s behavior.
A waiter who checks in repeatedly may seem attentive to one diner but overly intrusive to another.
Similarly, while some American customers appreciate receiving the bill as soon as they finish eating, diners in parts of Europe may prefer to ask for it when they are ready to leave rather than feel pressured to vacate their table.
“If you want customer service, vacation in New York or cook your own food. Otherwise, buckle up and enjoy the culture,” one netizen wrote
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