“Watch His Face”: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The ‘Kardashian Curse’ Is Real

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Timothée Chalamet losing the Oscar to Michael B. Jordan has many people convinced that the so-called “Kardashian curse” is real.

The 30-year-old had been the front-runner for the Best Actor prize for months thanks to his critically acclaimed work in Marty Supreme. However, in the weeks leading up to the ceremony, his name began to lose traction compared to the Sinners star.

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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Following his bitter loss, a source said Timothée plans to lay low after reportedly being snubbed by Hollywood stars at the Dolby Theatre.

Social media users are now pointing to a video they claim shows the actor questioning his relationship with Kylie Jenner—and seemingly blaming her for his defeat.

Watch his face closely. This was the exact moment Timothée Chalamet realized the Kardashian curse is very real,” reads the X post, which has amassed over 7 million views.

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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In the clip, Timothée looks serious as he poses with Kylie at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, his hand on his partner’s waist.

“He suddenly realized that if Dune 3 tanks, he’s going to end up a series regular on The Kardashians,” one viewer commented.

“The light in those eyes is fighting for its life,” another joked.

“Kardashians will discard him after the notoriety wears off,” suggested someone else.

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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The Kardashian curse is a long-running conspiracy theory claiming that men who date or marry women from the Kardashian-Jenner family experience a sudden decline in their careers or health.

These include Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, who struggled with substance dependence for years, and Khloé’s ex, Lamar Odom, who suffered a public breakdown and near-fatal overd*se.

People said those who date the Kardashian-Jenners often end up facing a public scandal or having bad luck

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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Other alleged victims of the curse, according to netizens, are Kim’s ex, Kanye West, who lost popularity due to his controversial statements and stunts, and Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, who was blamed for the fatal Astroworld incident at his music festival.

In the comments on the X post, some users dismissed the myth, writing, “‘Kardashian curse’ is just a convenient excuse people use when a man’s career or focus starts slipping.”

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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Kylie was asked about the Kardashian curse during a 2018 interview with GQ. While she did not fully accept the theory, she admitted that some of the men the Kardashians date may not be built for their level of celebrity.

“That’s exactly what it is. They come and can’t handle it,” Kylie said.

She added, “It’s everyone around us that aren’t used to it. And we’re just like, ‘Oh, that’ll go away in a day.’ I know these stories aren’t going to matter, so don’t even let them affect you, you know?”

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that there are also friends who “don’t know how to handle” their level of fame.

Kylie, who shares two children with Travis Scott, began dating Timothée in 2023.

The couple initially kept a low profile but gradually stepped out in public, attending awards shows such as the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and last year’s Oscars.

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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The latest Oscars were far from ideal for the French-American star. In addition to losing the Best Actor accolade, he was mocked by host Conan O’Brien for his statements about opera and ballet.

During an interview published weeks before the show, Timothée said, “I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though no one cares about this anymore.”

After his comments went viral, prestigious theaters around the world began dedicating “We Care” videos to the actor, showing filled-out venues that prove the interest in those art forms is very much alive.

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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Apparently, his remarks did not land well with some Hollywood stars, either. A Daily Mail source described the Oscars as “a weird room to be in” for Timothée.

“During commercials, he was going up to people to talk, and people were coming to him — everyone was taking pictures,” they said.

An insider said the Oscars ceremony was “awkward” for the Best Actor nominee

The insider revealed that the excitement surrounding Timothée fizzled out after he lost the award.

“It’s weird to go up to someone that lost, because what do you end up talking about? The whole night was awkward.”

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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The Dune actor is now “happy that it’s all over” and is looking forward to some time away from the spotlight, the source noted.

“He would have loved to have won, so he’s going to take this time to lay low. He doesn’t want to be seen in this controversial light, so he is hoping out of sight, out of mind.”

&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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&#8220;Watch His Face&#8221;: Fans Claim This Was The Exact Moment Timothée Chalamet Realized The &#8216;Kardashian Curse&#8217; Is Real

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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