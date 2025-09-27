“Nothing Justifies This Humiliation”: Ex-Con Rock Star Blasted For Fat Shaming Woman Who Rushed The Stage

A resurfaced video from August 2025 has reignited controversy around Falling in Reverse front man Ronnie Radke, after the ex-con rock star scolded a fan who rushed the stage during the band’s God as a Weapon tour stop in Houston, Texas.
The incident, which at the time drew laughter from some and outrage from others, has now taken on new life after a Portuguese-speaking fan posted a viral condemnation:
“I think invading the stage is one of the biggest atrocities and acts of fanaticism that a fan can commit, but nothing justifies this humiliation here.”
What the fan was referring to were the words Radke used to describe the woman, which were particularly harsh on her physique.
A clip of rockstar Ronnie Radke in which she called a fan an “alcoholic pregnant mom,” resurfaced online
The Houston concert was part of Falling in Reverse’s God as a Weapon tour, launched off the back of their collaboration with Marilyn Manson and a string of new singles, including All My Women.
The shows were billed as some of the biggest hard rock performances of the year, complete with extensive, and potentially dangerous, pyrotechnics.
Midway through the Houston set, chaos ensued when a woman somehow bypassed security and climbed onto the stage.
“You really never know what’s going to happen at a Falling in Reverse show,” YouTube channel Rock Feed explained in their coverage of the night.
“Ronnie was shocked to see this fan there up on stage. It’s like a cartoonish kind of situation.”
What happened next was caught on camera and spread quickly online, causing a heated debate online.
“Get this alcoholic pregnant mom of five out of here, dude,” Radke said. “What in the? They’re ruining the show. If she needs all of this attention, imagine her at home!”
As security personnel surrounded the woman and escorted her offstage, Radke followed up with a warning to the rest of the crowd:
“We take this very seriously. Don’t run up here. She’s lucky she didn’t get tackled. Guys, come on. Be smarter than that.”
The clip divided Radke’s fanbase, with many defending the fan and others explaining the danger she put herself into
At the time, many fans defended the singer’s response, citing the dangers of stage invasions.
Some pointed out the deadly precedent of Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell being assassinated on stage in December 2004, as well as Dave Chappelle’s May 2022 on-stage attack.
“There are so many things that could go wrong,” Rock Feed explained. “The artists are trained to know the pyro cues… even their drummer Luke Holland was burned by pyro a year ago. Do not go up on stage. It’s not going to go well for you.”
Others echoed this defense online:
“People, anyone who is a fan of his knows very well how he is with fans who don’t follow the rules,” one commenter wrote.
“The stage is full of those focus-releasing machines, a tremendous danger. This girl knew VERY WELL that he was going to destroy her and still went up.”
“The guy was already arrested for off’ing someone and you’re worried because he insulted the woman,” another added.
Radke became infamous after being sentenced to prison in 2008 for being involved in an altercation that ended with the shooting of a 18YO
The resurfaced clip has reignited discussion of Radke’s controversial past, a history that has long hung over his career.
Before founding Falling in Reverse, Radke was the lead singer of a band called Escape the Fate.
In 2006, he was involved in an altercation in Las Vegas that ended in the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Cook. While Radke did not pull the trigger, he was nevertheless charged with battery and later violated probation by failing to report to his parole officer.
In 2008, he was sentenced to prison, serving two and a half years. During his incarceration, Escape the Fate moved on without him.
Upon his release in 2010, Radke founded Falling in Reverse, using his infamy as fuel for the band’s rebellious identity. As a result, Radke’s lyrics frequently reference themes of addiction, crime, redemption, and repressed emotions.
The fan recorded herself looking happy and satisfied after security walked her off stage, showing no remorse for her actions
Although plenty took to social media to defend the fan and slam Radke’s remarks, it was the fan herself who seemed to invalidate that sympathy, proudly posting a video with no hint of remorse.
After being escorted out of the venue, she pulled out her phone and recorded herself smiling as security led her through the crowd, her visibly frustrated friend trailing behind.
“Not only is she super happy that she got on stage with Ronnie,” one viewer noted. “At this point in the night I don’t even think she knows what’s going on or how serious or how bad this is about to get for her. And you can tell that her friend is so mad.”
“Even with the Ronnie roast and all of the internet talking about this he’s leaning into it I don’t think it’s a great look,” a fan said on the reuploaded clip.
“This is coming from someone who used to do a lot of dumb stuff. After being six years sober, I hope that she reflects on all of this and doesn’t continue to take it as a joke.”
“She got the full experience.” Some fans opted to laugh at the situation
