Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment

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Co-parenting is no walk in the park. It can sometimes seem more like a boxing match, especially if one party feels the other isn’t pulling their weight or is working against them. But at the end of the day, parents should find a way to work together and do what’s best for their kids.

One dad claims he’s already done a lot to accommodate his ex and be there for their daughter. Their 50/50 custody arrangement means they take turns doing the school run. Now, the mom has started a new job 100 miles away, and she’s unable to fulfill all of her parenting duties. She wants her ex to change his work arrangements so she can advance her own career, and he’s flat-out refusing.

They were co-parenting well until his ex decided to take a job 100 miles away and commute to work

Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment

Now, she expects him to change his work arrangements to suit her, and he’s having none of it

Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment

Image credits: MorphoBio / Envato (not the actual photo)

Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment

Image credits: No-Stay8551

The dad of three then revealed some more details, including that he’s had a vasectomy

Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment

Many felt the mother was being ridiculous and shirking her own responsibilities

Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment

“No wonder she left you”: Some accused the man of being a bad father

Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment
Ex Girlfriend Takes Job 100 Miles Away, Expects Guy To Give Her Special Treatment

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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