Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

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Jason Arday’s controversy has taken another unexpected turn following his sudden passing on Friday, August 14, as his family’s GoFundMe fundraiser sparked a wave of backlash online.

Arday was found deceased at a property in Battersea, South London, following his resignation from the University of Cambridge amid a storm of serious allegations surrounding his academic work and career.

As donations pour in, critics are questioning the fundraiser’s lofty goal and criticizing those who continue to donate despite the controversy surrounding him.

One person sarcastically wrote, “Are they building him a pyramid?” while another asked, “Why would a funeral need this much money?”

Jason Arday’s historic Cambridge appointment was thrown into turmoil after plagiarism allegations surfaced in July this year

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

Solent University

Jason Arday, born to Ghanaian parents and raised in South London, was diagnosed with autism and global developmental delay as a child and was unable to speak until 11 or read and write until 18.

He eventually earned multiple degrees and built a career researching race, inequality, and education.

In 2023, at 37, he became the youngest Black professor appointed at Cambridge in the university’s 800-year history, taking up a professorship in sociology of education.

But his celebrated career came crashing down in 2026 after allegations emerged about his academic qualifications and work.

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

Cambridge University

One central claim concerned his 2015 PhD thesis at Liverpool John Moores University.

Philosopher Nathan Cofnas, a controversial academic and former Cambridge researcher, was among the first to raise allegations about Arday’s PhD thesis.

The Telegraph later reported that more than 100 passages bore similarities to an earlier thesis by another researcher, and that further scrutiny was directed at some of his published work.

Cambridge initially defended Jason against what it described as a “vile campaign to undermine his credibility.”

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

Mtaylor848/Wikimedia

However, the university later announced an investigation into “new information about Professor Arday’s academic qualifications and honorary appointments.”

It also said separate complaints about alleged academic misconduct were being handled under its research misconduct policy.

Arday denied deliberately plagiarizing and maintained that the mounting scrutiny had become unbearable.

Critics argued that he had allegedly fabricated personal, medical, and athletic milestones to portray himself as a survivor of adversity

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

ConiferousForest19/Wikimedia

In his resignation letter, he wrote, “While criticism is an inevitable part of academic life, what I have experienced has gone far beyond scholarly disagreement. The relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love.”

He ultimately resigned on August 5, saying his decision should not be interpreted as “a loss of faith in scholarship or in the values that first brought me to Cambridge. Nor should it be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me.”

“I need time to simply be myself again. And when that time comes, I will return.”

The controversy did not stop with Jason’s academic work.

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

Cambridge University

Questions were raised about claims concerning his athletic achievements, including reports that he had run hundreds of miles in a matter of days and raised millions of pounds through endurance events.

Reportedly, some universities subsequently amended descriptions of his achievements on their websites.

The fallout became particularly complicated because Arday had previously spoken forcefully about racism and attacks against Black academics.

Earlier this year, he delivered a British Sociological Association keynote in which he accused conservative activists of using a “playbook” against Black academics.

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

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Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

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Meanwhile, the media scrutiny itself became part of the controversy.

A Times Higher Education investigation into allegations concerning Jason had reportedly been prepared in 2025 but was not published after his lawyers intervened.

According to Euro News, the Metropolitan Police later admitted mishandling a complaint Arday made about the journalist investigating the allegations, with Commissioner Mark Rowley acknowledging that the force had “dropped the ball.”

Arday was found deceased just nine days after resigning from Cambridge as the controversy reached its peak

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

NBC News

By the time Jason resigned, the argument had expanded far beyond a question of plagiarism.

It had become a bitter fight over academic standards, Cambridge’s vetting process, DEI, racism, and the limits of press scrutiny.

Just nine days after his resignation, the 41-year-old was found unresponsive at an address in South London last week on August 14.

The Metropolitan Police said his passing was unexpected but was not being treated as suspicious, with a file being prepared for the coroner.

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Jason’s passing immediately reignited the debate surrounding the relentless scrutiny he had faced.

His family and supporters argued that the media campaign had subjected him to extraordinary pressure, while critics maintained that questions about a Cambridge professor’s academic record could not simply be dismissed because the subject was under intense scrutiny.

Thousands later gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square for a vigil honoring Arday, with speakers calling for reflection on racism, media ethics, and the treatment of vulnerable academics.

Amid the ongoing controversy, prominent British Windrush activist and cultural historian Sir Patrick Vernon launched a GoFundMe on Saturday, August 15, to help Jason’s family cover funeral, memorial, and other associated costs.

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

Nordin Catic/Getty Images

According to some reports, the appeal initially sought £50,000 (about $67,000) before its target was raised to £110,000 (roughly $148,794) as donations surged.

The fundraiser now has a £200,000 (about $270,000) goal, with £189,390 (around $256,190) raised at the time of writing.

Vernon has emphasized that the fundraiser is about supporting Arday’s family rather than settling the arguments surrounding his career.

The GoFundMe set up to cover his funeral expenses saw its fundraising goal climb within days, further fueling the backlash

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

GoFundMe

“Whatever people’s views about those controversies, nothing should take away from Jason’s humanity or his family’s right to grieve in dignity and privacy,” he wrote on the fundraiser page.

He also urged people to “Remember the person, not simply the controversy,” arguing that there would be an appropriate time for wider discussions about academia, journalism, and public accountability.

But some critics have questioned why the family needs financial assistance at all, particularly amid reports concerning the advance for Arday’s forthcoming memoir.

One person wrote, “Can’t the family use the £1.4 million he was allegedly paid for his memoir?”

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

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Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

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Another wrote, “They will be conducting 30 funeral services in 35 days….”

One commenter argued that “GoFundMe should be regulated, it’s gotten out of control with all the fraudulent stuff going on.”

Another comment read, “Jason Arday also received a seven-figure advance for his book. The family can easily afford a funeral.”

One netizen expressed, “Supporting a family who knew he was lying. What a mucked up, upside down world we are living in.”

“The money should go to A deserving cause. Like maybe [supporting] the students he defrauded.”

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

Cambridge University

According to The Guardian, Arday had spoken publicly about receiving a large advance for his memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things, which was published by Simon & Schuster.

In an interview with the outlet, Arday claimed that Simon & Schuster had paid him a “1.4 million” advance in a “pre-empt” deal to secure the manuscript before it could go to an open publishing auction.

However, when reporters contacted the publisher to verify the figure, Simon & Schuster repeatedly declined to confirm or deny the reported £1.4 million sum, citing its policy regarding confidential author contracts.

“They want a £200k funeral? What for? A gold coffin? Absolutely no right to be still called ‘Professor,’” one critic fumed

Ex-Cambridge Professor Accused Of Plagiarizing PhD Re-Ignites Scandal After Passing As People Find GoFundMe

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Patrick Penrose
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