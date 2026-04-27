Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

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A parent remarrying is typically difficult in its own right, but often more so as it follows a divorce or someone passing away. Sometimes those concerns are unfounded, even if there are growing pains, but some step-parents are legitimately horrible.

A man shared his saga of revenge that in some ways rivals the great payback stories out there. After his mom remarried, he ended up stuck with a truly terrible stepfather. So years later, he finally put his plan into place. Be warned, some of the details about the stepfather might be unpleasant to read.

Integrating a stepparent into a family has its pitfalls

Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one man ended up with a horrible stepfather

Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

Image credits: KDavid Montero / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

He responded to some of the comments

Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

Commenters shared their satisfaction at the stepfather getting what he deserved

Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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