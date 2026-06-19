50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

You can’t tell someone to just put themselves out there without adding that anything can happen. Especially online, where nobody is obliged to explain themselves, or even stick around, because ghosting is easier than having an awkward five-minute conversation.
When browsing Reddit to see what the situation on dating apps looks like right now, we came across a ton of funny, cringey, and outright bizarre screenshots that people had shared from their experiences.
Some of them were creative bios, others were rude interactions, and we also found profile pictures that made us wonder how anyone thought they were a good idea in the first place. After seeing enough of them, we figured they were worth sharing with you, too.
#1 Gentlemen, There’s A Line In Here Somewhere But I’m Blanking
Image source: Different_Plantain64
#2 Because The Other One Wasn’t Bad Enough
Image source: Littlemooboo
#3 My Name Isn’t Sarah
Image source: fluent_in_crying
#4 Unsolicited Opinion In My Messages. He Had To Like Me To Send Me This
Image source: WavisabiChick
#5 A Mind Blowing Date Idea
Image source: jazzandboats
#6 Harrizzment?
Image source: Secret20-throwaway
#7 Is It The Eyebrow Slit?
Image source: KallocainAddictIsAPe
#8 Are The French Okay 😭
Image source: bunnyrideson
#9 Because I Say Don’t Match With Me If You’re Maga. Dis You, Boo?
Image source: One-Head-1483
#10 I Think I Found A Legitimate Pick Up Line
Image source: Exact-Farmer4429
#11 I Giggled
Image source: Unfair_Mycologist906
#12 There’s No Wrong Answer!
Image source: AutomatonSwan
#13 Why Bother??
Image source: titty_princess_
#14 I’m Tired Boss
Image source: Intrepid-Distance-54
#15 Am I Weird For Thinking This Is A Bad Idea
Image source: Delicious_Arm9946
#16 My Profile Says I Like Reading True Crime In Bed….ummm What LOL
Image source: travisl718
#17 I’m Stupid And Rude
Image source: justanotherhotguy05
#18 Been Back On Tinder For 24hrs, Already Sick Of It
Image source: blossompetal_
#19 Good Lord (I Unmatched Regardless)
Image source: hopeitgetsbetter__
#20 Found My Match Hahah
Image source: Sea_Philosopher_2731
#21 What Is A ‘Nesting Partner’?
Image source: bonelessthumb
#22 It Had To Be Done
Image source: njdev759
#23 I’m Getting Mixed Signals…
Image source: WHATYEAHOK
#24 I’ve Entered A Completely New Domain Of Rejection, Negative Likes
Image source: mike0sd
#25 Removed/ Ignored For Not Wanting To Be Picked Up On The First Date?
Image source: iampiexo
#26 If You Don’t Want Cow Puns Don’t Wear A Cow Outfit
Image source: Such_a_kid
#27 I’m 35. This Isn’t My First Rodeo 🤣
Image source: Wrong_Mango4822
#28 I Couldn’t Imagine Being Ungrateful For A Date Paying For Me To Show Up
Image source: lemonjuice707
#29 Yeah, That’s A Deal-Breaker
Image source: ElMontoya
#30 She Wants Me To Be A Natural Disaster?
Image source: LoneWolf_McQuade
#31 I Think I Messed Up
Image source: consumedmilk
#32 I Mean There’s No Need To Be So Harsh
Image source: life-is-confusingme
#33 Alright Maybe I’m Not Made For It 😭💀
Image source: AlecBonkers
#34 10/10 Bio Lmao 🤣
Image source: TripSuspicious
#35 I Think I Didn’t Talk About Taco Bell Enough
Image source: RecursiveART
#36 My Friend Gave Me Permission To Post The Message She Got Last Night
Image source: jagman264
#37 I’ve Been Recruited 🫡
Image source: barista-baby
#38 A Wonderful Human Being
Image source: We_Were_Driving
#39 I Collected These Within 30 Minutes Of Each Other. Ladies, Please, Please Let This Trend End Quickly
Image source: Perthian940
#40 These Dudes All Act Like It’s Women’s Fault They Can’t Get Laid And Then Do This. The First Gif Says “I’d Like To Strap You To My Face And Say The Alphabet.” Not Even A Heyyyy First. He Unmatched Me Immediately
Image source: catswithbatsandhats
#41 Apparently Hinge Allows 17 Year Olds Now
Image source: Smoyf
#42 Maybe I’m Too Woke But Why The Hell Is That Your Opener
Image source: bugvomitbuster
#43 Can You Review My Profile? Nooo Match LOL. 29m
Image source: pluto_tuto
#44 How To Lose A Girl In 1 Message
Image source: moistwaffleboi
#45 Profile Review
Image source: NYCSurronRider
#46 Her Bio Just Had An Orangutan Emoji So I Had To Make The Best Of It
Image source: DingoAndRupe
#47 AI Generated Responses
Image source: LusciousLittleSerah
#48 So Classy
Image source: partymorphologist
#49 I Love Online Dating 🥰
Image source: definitelynopickles
#50 Had A Really Good First Date, But Got Hit With The “Take Me Shopping & Fancy Dinners To Start” To See If We’ll Date
Image source: MudBloodLite
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