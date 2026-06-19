50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

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You can’t tell someone to just put themselves out there without adding that anything can happen. Especially online, where nobody is obliged to explain themselves, or even stick around, because ghosting is easier than having an awkward five-minute conversation.

When browsing Reddit to see what the situation on dating apps looks like right now, we came across a ton of funny, cringey, and outright bizarre screenshots that people had shared from their experiences.

Some of them were creative bios, others were rude interactions, and we also found profile pictures that made us wonder how anyone thought they were a good idea in the first place. After seeing enough of them, we figured they were worth sharing with you, too.

#1 Gentlemen, There’s A Line In Here Somewhere But I’m Blanking

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Different_Plantain64

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

#2 Because The Other One Wasn’t Bad Enough

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Littlemooboo

#3 My Name Isn’t Sarah

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: fluent_in_crying

#4 Unsolicited Opinion In My Messages. He Had To Like Me To Send Me This

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: WavisabiChick

#5 A Mind Blowing Date Idea

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: jazzandboats

#6 Harrizzment?

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Secret20-throwaway

#7 Is It The Eyebrow Slit?

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: KallocainAddictIsAPe

#8 Are The French Okay 😭

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: bunnyrideson

#9 Because I Say Don’t Match With Me If You’re Maga. Dis You, Boo?

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: One-Head-1483

#10 I Think I Found A Legitimate Pick Up Line

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Exact-Farmer4429

#11 I Giggled

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Unfair_Mycologist906

#12 There’s No Wrong Answer!

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: AutomatonSwan

#13 Why Bother??

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: titty_princess_

#14 I’m Tired Boss

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Intrepid-Distance-54

#15 Am I Weird For Thinking This Is A Bad Idea

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Delicious_Arm9946

#16 My Profile Says I Like Reading True Crime In Bed….ummm What LOL

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: travisl718

#17 I’m Stupid And Rude

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: justanotherhotguy05

#18 Been Back On Tinder For 24hrs, Already Sick Of It

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: blossompetal_

#19 Good Lord (I Unmatched Regardless)

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: hopeitgetsbetter__

#20 Found My Match Hahah

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Sea_Philosopher_2731

#21 What Is A ‘Nesting Partner’?

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: bonelessthumb

#22 It Had To Be Done

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: njdev759

#23 I’m Getting Mixed Signals…

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: WHATYEAHOK

#24 I’ve Entered A Completely New Domain Of Rejection, Negative Likes

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: mike0sd

#25 Removed/ Ignored For Not Wanting To Be Picked Up On The First Date?

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: iampiexo

#26 If You Don’t Want Cow Puns Don’t Wear A Cow Outfit

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Such_a_kid

#27 I’m 35. This Isn’t My First Rodeo 🤣

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Wrong_Mango4822

#28 I Couldn’t Imagine Being Ungrateful For A Date Paying For Me To Show Up

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: lemonjuice707

#29 Yeah, That’s A Deal-Breaker

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: ElMontoya

#30 She Wants Me To Be A Natural Disaster?

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: LoneWolf_McQuade

#31 I Think I Messed Up

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: consumedmilk

#32 I Mean There’s No Need To Be So Harsh

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: life-is-confusingme

#33 Alright Maybe I’m Not Made For It 😭💀

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: AlecBonkers

#34 10/10 Bio Lmao 🤣

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: TripSuspicious

#35 I Think I Didn’t Talk About Taco Bell Enough

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: RecursiveART

#36 My Friend Gave Me Permission To Post The Message She Got Last Night

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: jagman264

#37 I’ve Been Recruited 🫡

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: barista-baby

#38 A Wonderful Human Being

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: We_Were_Driving

#39 I Collected These Within 30 Minutes Of Each Other. Ladies, Please, Please Let This Trend End Quickly

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Perthian940

#40 These Dudes All Act Like It’s Women’s Fault They Can’t Get Laid And Then Do This. The First Gif Says “I’d Like To Strap You To My Face And Say The Alphabet.” Not Even A Heyyyy First. He Unmatched Me Immediately

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: catswithbatsandhats

#41 Apparently Hinge Allows 17 Year Olds Now

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: Smoyf

#42 Maybe I’m Too Woke But Why The Hell Is That Your Opener

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: bugvomitbuster

#43 Can You Review My Profile? Nooo Match LOL. 29m

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: pluto_tuto

#44 How To Lose A Girl In 1 Message

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: moistwaffleboi

#45 Profile Review

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: NYCSurronRider

#46 Her Bio Just Had An Orangutan Emoji So I Had To Make The Best Of It

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: DingoAndRupe

#47 AI Generated Responses

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: LusciousLittleSerah

#48 So Classy

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: partymorphologist

#49 I Love Online Dating 🥰

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: definitelynopickles

#50 Had A Really Good First Date, But Got Hit With The “Take Me Shopping & Fancy Dinners To Start” To See If We’ll Date

50 Screenshots From Dating Apps That Make You Question How They Still Exist

Image source: MudBloodLite

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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