20 Dry And Witty Comics By Will Silver About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

With a simple drawing style and a distinctly dry sense of humor, cartoonist Will Silver finds comedy in the everyday conversations, and small frustrations of family life. His Siobhan & Dave strips often start with an ordinary situation before taking an unexpectedly literal or amusing turn, whether it’s a child misunderstanding something, a parent interpreting a situation in their own way, or a clever play on words.
At the center of the series are Siobhan and Dave, whose conversations give Silver plenty of room to explore language, generational differences, and the small observations that can catch you completely off guard. The humor is rarely complicated, relying instead on clever setups, unexpected interpretations, and perfectly timed punchlines, and that simplicity is part of what makes the strips so enjoyable.
Scroll down to explore Silver’s witty comics and see which punchlines catch you by surprise.
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