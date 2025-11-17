Hey Pandas, How Do You Celebrate Pride Month? (Closed)

I celebrate by hanging out with my friends, how about you guys?
#1
Hanging out with friends, trying to give and receive as many LGBTQ+ book/movie/music recommendations as possible (let me know if you have any recommendations, or need one!), and wearing my rainbow bracelet :)
#2
Trying to tell my mom as she doesn’t know
#3
I’ll watch movies, hang out with my friends, sometimes wear rainbow, and text/email “Happy Pride Month *insert a long line of emojis” on the first day.
#4
Supporting everyone I can, in anyway I can. My Trans flag is in the back window of my car year round – it’s not a big party month for me – It’s more just blocking out what terrible family members say when they hear about pride…I want away from them so badly. Otherwise, reaching out and trying to make friends and make others feel accepted. It’s not so much a month for me. At the same time crying in my bed wishing I could be me, and wishing I came out a long long time ago. Sorry for being a downer. I’ll probably go to Sephora and get a makeover – they are nice to me there. IMO the best way to celebrate pride is to normalize it and not make it an event. But I’m so happy that there even is a Pride month – I just wish it was more popular when I was younger. Sorry again.
#5
Same way I celebrate LGBTQA+ pride every month: Support the right for you to be you. For me to be me. It’s a human right. We’re all on some spectrum/rainbow of some kind, in our own ways, so … I just keep on with telling politicians and religious nutters that nobody’s setting laws about their (presumably) hetero-normative lives, so just shut up, sit down, and do something productive, like feed the hungry, or demonetize higher education.
#6
drawing, i forgot to draw yesterday so i must now draw 2 flags to compensate
#7
I can’t do too much, as I’m in school, but I have a cute rainbow flag I stick in my backpack pocket, wear many colorful pride bracelets, and text/email/say “Happy Pride Month [insert heart emoji]”, as well as answer questions others may have. I also make paintings and simple sketches related to pride, and dive into those pride-related books!! Happy Pride Month beautiful people!
#8
i’m trying to draw pride related things every day, i plan to make a post at the end of the month to show you guys
#9
I’m currently closeted but I’m making a secret pride flag with one of my zentangle coloring books and I’m going to hang the pages above my bed.
#10
I’m trying to buy as much rainbow merch as I can.
#11
I give extra big hugs to all my friends. The Pride gives me the bonus strength! Here is a ((((((((HUGS)))))))) for all of you!
#12
Read LGBTQIA+ books, talk with my friends who are gay, bi pansexual etc about it, wear rainbow, and support pride as much as I can. 🏳️🌈
#13
My daughter came out about 18 months ago, so this is my second year to actually celebrate Pride Month! Sadly, before that, I was one of those people who was like “Ugh. Why do they NEED a Pride Month! They’re shoving it in my face! Blah blah blah!” (I am NOT proud of that!)
BUT things are different now and my FAVORITE way to celebrate Pride Month is by volunteering with Free Mom Hugs at Pride celebrations in my area! I absolutely LOVE doing this! I’ve been to two celebrations so far, and am scheduled for another one at the end of the month!
#14
For those who can’t celebrate pubicly, because of dangerous environment: Our closest friends should receive as many lgbt themed meme as we can find.
#15
I am a pansexual panda who eats pancakes on a pan. I need a pansexual badge so badly and a friend is handing out pride bandages to my lgbtqa+ classmates. I hope I get a pansexual badge soon.
#16
I spend it hanging out with my friends, and my guilty (?) Pleasure is watching coming out compilations on YouTube! I love reading lgbtqia2sp+ books all year! Huge book nerd here! 😉 📙 🤓
🏳️🌈
#17
me and my other LGBTQ+ friends will all wear any rainbow things we own (shoes, bracelets, make-up, clothes, ext.), “hide” pride flags around our school, and hang out and cause chaos.
#18
Every month is pride month in my home. 1 lesbian, 1 bisexual, 1 trans. I only wish that every LGBTQ+++ was as fortunate. Best wishes.
#19
I’m in New York City, and I march in The Gay Pride March (now called The Gay Pride Parade. I wear a corsage of the AIDS pink ribbons, remembering all of my friends who died from AIDS.
#20
Subtle pride jewelry and being fruitier than usual with my friends (if that’s even possible)
#21
this might sound a little strange but i “revisit” my childhood by watching old disney princess movies and thinking about little me and how she would be so happy to know that she is allowed to like women
i also listen to wlw music while painting said disney princesses as couples to make both me (an 18 year old) and my inner 8 year old smile
happy pride to my fellow lesbians and obviously to every other member of the lgbtq+ community!
#22
attempting to tell my friends this year 💀💀
also gonna try and get a couple pride flags for my room
#23
Being at home and enjoying the festive pride decore whenever I’m outside.
Considering Offer Nissim concert but who knows
#24
i bought a bunch of pride pins while on vacay (or vagay) and I can make some at the library where I volunteer
#25
where rainbows and make pride flags
#26
Going to pride events and being super intensely gay for a month (flags, stickers, educating ppl about queer stuff)
#27
kiss girls
#28
I celebrate June for all it’s worth! From hiking in the mountains and fishing in waters that are ice cold from snow melt. From encouraging seeds to sprout into flowers and vegetables in my gardens and beds. June is a wonderful month! The final month of transitioning from winter to summer is a constant celebration of nature at its finest!
#29
I don’t celebrate it pride month shouldn’t be a thing why do you have months celebrating delusional people that brainwash kids.
