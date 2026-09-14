This Artist Turns Everyday Situations Into Unexpected Punchlines, And Here Are 30 Of His Best Comics

Sometimes all it takes is one silly idea to turn an ordinary situation into a good joke. That’s what Gary George does with ‘The Four-Eyed Moose,’ a comic series filled with wordplay, unexpected twists, and plenty of absurd situations.
The cartoonist finds inspiration in all kinds of everyday situations, from ordinary conversations and familiar routines to strange little moments that most people might overlook. His comics often take something recognizable and give it an unexpected twist, turning a simple situation into something much more absurd. Some jokes are quick and easy to catch, while others hide in the details and take a moment to fully appreciate.
We’ve selected some of Gary’s best strips below. Scroll down and see how many punchlines you can spot before they catch you by surprise.
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