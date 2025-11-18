I Transform Everyday Objects Into Usable Art (14 Pics)

I love painting and creating functional art with a touch of magic! I’m constantly crafting ethereal, functional, or decorative artworks—cutlery organizers transformed into whimsical story-boxes, ordinary mirrors turned into unique fairytale portals, and glass bottles converted into magical lamps.
These are some of my latest works, some of which you can still find in my Etsy shop.
More info: Etsy
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us