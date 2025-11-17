I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

by

My name is Yahav Draizin and I’m from Tel Aviv, Israel. I own an advertising agency called CRACKER TLV where I work full-time.

I’m constantly looking for inspiration. Using my phone, I match images from popular culture and beyond to places, people, and objects to bring them to life, but with a fun twist. All photos are taken in real locations using one or two smartphones and no Photoshop or editing.

I think it’s a fun way to make an ordinary situation extraordinary, to make magic by combining two different things into a whole new story. A smartphone is something we all carry all day and it allows me to take this kind of photo spontaneously on the spot whenever an idea comes. I always carry two phones to do this.

To catch up on my previous posts on Bored Panda, see here, here, here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | yahavdr.com

#1

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#2

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#3

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#4

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#5

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#6

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#7

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#8

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#9

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#10

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#11

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#12

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#13

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#14

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#15

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

#16

I Combine Ordinary Objects With Pics On My Phone To Make Them Look Extraordinary (16 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
‘Wuthering Heights’ Casting Director Responds to Backlash Against Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi
3 min read
May, 4, 2025
50 Before And After Pics Of Things Being Restored To Their Original Glory
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Critical Point When Your Body Starts To Age Rapidly Found In New Study
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
General Manager Asks If He Was A Jerk To Fire MLM Employee For Selling Pyramid Scheme Products At Work
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Let’s Laugh At How Ridiculous Our Industry Is”: Instagram Page Satirizes Filmmakers With 40 Hilarious Memes
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Would You Say Is Your Primary Emotion?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.