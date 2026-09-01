40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

by

With deceptively simple drawings and carefully chosen captions, British cartoonist and illustrator Steve Jones, better known as Jonesy, finds comedy in relationships, work, technology, politics, consumer habits, and the strange contradictions of modern life. There is rarely anything unnecessary competing for attention: one scene, a handful of characters, and usually a single caption are enough to deliver the joke. That apparent simplicity leaves plenty of room for the viewer to make the final connection, and sometimes the funniest moment comes a second or two after reading the punchline.

An experienced professional cartoonist and illustrator, Jones has had his work featured in an impressive range of publications, including Private Eye, The Guardian, New Statesman, Prospect Magazine, Harvard Business Review, Reader’s Digest UK, and The Spectator, among others. Over the years, his distinctive sense of humor and economical drawing style have allowed him to tackle everything from everyday observations to broader social and political issues.

Below, we’ve gathered a selection of our favorite cartoons. Take your time with them, some of the best punchlines may take an extra second to land.

More info: Instagram

#1

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

#2

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#3

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#4

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#5

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#6

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#7

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#8

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#9

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#10

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#11

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#12

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#13

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#14

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#15

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#16

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#17

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#18

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#19

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#20

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#21

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#22

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#23

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#24

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#25

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#26

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#27

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#28

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#29

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#30

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#31

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#32

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#33

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#34

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#35

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#36

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#37

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#38

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#39

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

#40

40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

Image source: jonesycartoons2

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Trend?
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
Scientist ‘Photographs’ Sounds By Using ‘Simple’ Cymatics Technique And The Results Are Out Of This World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Why Donated Lifeless Bodies Are Being Used For BBLs And Breast Implants Now
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2026
This Is How These 8 Famous Ancient Roman Structures Looked In The Past Vs. Now
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Arrow Season 8
Stephen Amell Says That He’s Done with the Arrowverse
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2020
Here’s Where Bachelor in Paradise is Filmed
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2021