40 Brilliantly Dry Cartoons By Jonesy About The Absurdities Of Everyday Life

With deceptively simple drawings and carefully chosen captions, British cartoonist and illustrator Steve Jones, better known as Jonesy, finds comedy in relationships, work, technology, politics, consumer habits, and the strange contradictions of modern life. There is rarely anything unnecessary competing for attention: one scene, a handful of characters, and usually a single caption are enough to deliver the joke. That apparent simplicity leaves plenty of room for the viewer to make the final connection, and sometimes the funniest moment comes a second or two after reading the punchline.
An experienced professional cartoonist and illustrator, Jones has had his work featured in an impressive range of publications, including Private Eye, The Guardian, New Statesman, Prospect Magazine, Harvard Business Review, Reader’s Digest UK, and The Spectator, among others. Over the years, his distinctive sense of humor and economical drawing style have allowed him to tackle everything from everyday observations to broader social and political issues.
Below, we’ve gathered a selection of our favorite cartoons. Take your time with them, some of the best punchlines may take an extra second to land.
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