The World’s Most-Viewed Photo – The Windows XP ‘Bliss’ Wallpaper – Is a Real, Unaltered Photo

Given that at least 500 million people still use the Windows XP operating system, it’s no surprise that “Bliss,” the bright and beautiful photo of an idyllic field that is the system’s default wallpaper, is considered the most-viewed image of all time. But now that Microsoft has officially pulled its support for the aging operating system, it’s high time we found out exactly what the story is behind this iconic and beautiful background.
The famous picture was taken by photographer Charles O’Rear in Napa Valley, California using a Mamiya RZ67 camera, color Fuji Film and a tripod. That’s right – it’s a film photograph! There’s a lot more to the story, however, so we suggest checking out Microsoft NL’s Youtube video below! (via)
