50 People Share Hidden Features In Everyday Things That You’ve Probably Never Heard Of Before

We often get stuck in our own way of doing things and overlook tiny details that could make our lives much easier. For example, I recently learned that a metal ring on the side of my potato peeler can be used to dig out those pesky black spots.
There are plenty of people online who enjoy sharing these tricks to help out fellow netizens who haven’t heard of them. This time, Bored Panda found them gathered under this Reddit thread. So, we invite you to scroll down to find the most surprising objects with secret features that will make your life a bit more convenient.
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with industrial designers Celine Wong and Lisa Pechenkina, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the magic of hidden features in products.
#1
If you get an email in Outlook and you don’t want to deal with it right then but also don’t want to forget it altogether, right click or select the 3 dots on the email and select ‘Snooze’. Pick when you want the message to reappear (later that day, the next morning, etc) and it will be delivered at the top of your inbox at that time!
glitch-possum:
New Procrastination Ability Unlocked!!!
#2
Rubbing alcohol kills bugs within seconds. Pour it into a spray bottle and go on a killing spree in a well-ventilated area.
hufflefox:
Also stops itching from bites. Dap some on those mosquito bites before you scratch and the welt shrinks and goes away.
#3
On Android. (not sure about Iphone), you can schedule text messages. I often send stuff to my employee late at night but I just have it scheduled to send the following morning. Plus it makes them think I’m up early doing boss stuff.
#4
Potato peeler can peel a perfect slice of hard butter from the fridge. No tearing of bread trying to spread hard butter.
#5
I recently read that the reason old-timey door handles/door knockers were made of brass was because brass kills bacteria.
#6
In the US, you can always call 911 from a phone even if the phone doesn’t have service. Parents, remember this when giving kids old cell phones to play with.
#7
on both iphones and qndroid phones, if you take a screenshot, and then what to draw on it like circle something, or arrow, or write something, go ahead and make the circle BUT don’t lift your finger off the screen for a second and it will turn into a more aestheticly pleasing circle (or character or whatever). works with letters, arrows, squares, circles, numbers…
#8
Many libraries in the U.S. have portable wifi hotspots and laptops that you can check out for a month at a time.
Tempest_in_a_TARDIS:
My local library has a “Library of Things,” and I love it! You can check out wifi hotspots, telescopes, laminators, a home theater projector, an external CD/DVD drive, and lots more. It’s really great for when you need something for a project but don’t want to invest money in it because you’ll only use it once or twice.
#9
You can set custom keyboard shortcuts. I use @@ to paste my email and && to paste my address. It’s really useful
Edit: For iPhone: Settings-> General->Keyboard->Text Replacement
#10
Your city’s library card likely has access to of thousands of free audiobooks and ebooks by connecting it to an app called Libby. Some popular books have waitlists but some titles you can borrow right away. Truly a game changer if you’re into reading and trying not to spend big bucks on books.
#11
Most people hold walking sticks wrong and get like 5% of the support you could get, the handle is supposed to face forward, like with crutches, it keeps the weight distribution correct and in line with your shoulder.
#12
A lot of people forget that most of our smartphones have compasses built in them.
#13
In windows, WIN+number launches the application you have pinned on your taskbar. Eg. I pin the calculator as the first app so WIN+1 launches the calculator when I need it.
#14
If you find the childsafe function on the cap of a prescription medicine bottle annoying (and you don’t have kids you need to protect), a lot of the tops are designed to be used upside down as well, as normal, easy-to-open screw tops.
#15
YouTube has no ads if you retype the video or playlist link in browser with a dash (yout-ube).
#16
Rubbing alcohol can clean the inside of your car windshield . Ever notice how the inside is kind of smeary, it’s from off gases from the plastic from the dashboard. Just put some alcohol on a paper towel, wipe the glass well and then get a clean paper towel or microfiber, spray glass cleaner, dry all and you will have the shiniest window.
#17
Every time i dig into the settings of my phone (samsung galaxy) i find a bunch of features that arent default on but are actually useful. Like when taking a selfie, rather than awkwardly trying to hit the shutter button, you can just show the camera your palm and it starts a photo countdown.
#18
Hearing aids, believe it or not, are also used as an aid to distract your brain from tinnitus or other very annoying audio intrusions.
#19
“Potato water” is great for cleaning silver. The starchy salted boiled water after you’ve cooked potatoes, let it cool and throw in your jewellery, fancy cutlery, whatever, all the dirt comes off and then just a quick polish.
#20
The metal posts in your cars headrests can be used to smash the window in an emergency – same as the little hammer you can get.
#21
On galaxy phones when you take a screenshot theres a square with down arrows that will automatically extend the screenshot to get more in the picture.
Edit: apparently this works for all Androids!
#22
Those little plastic “tables” in the middle of your pizza box keep the cheese from sticking to the cardboard, but they also can be used to hold down the neighboring slice, so you can remove your slice without touching any others.
#23
Honda CR-Vs from the early 2000s have a secret picnic table under the floor in the back.
#24
Whistles are built into the zippers of a lot of outdoor equipment, like backpacks and jackets.
#25
Garlic press – you don’t have to peel the garlic before pressing, the press does it for you.
#26
Many microwaves have a secret silent mode. The most common methods to activate it are holding either 0, 1 or 2 for about five seconds. If none of these work, try holding Start or Cancel for five seconds. Otherwise, search for your microwave brand and include the word “mute”.
#27
Hair dryers can double as de-wrinklers when you’re too lazy to iron your clothes.
#28
Put a damp paper towel over rice, tortillas, or just about anything that dries out in the microwave to keep it soft.
#29
My VW automatically switches the vent to recirculate, when I shift to reverse. This minimizes the intake of exhaust gases when backing up.
#30
Many ceiling fans have a switch to reverse the direction for differences of summer and winter Temps. Your fans should pull up in the winter and push down in the summer.
#31
A lot of screwdrivers/nut drivers have a hole at the top of the handle. That’s so you can insert another screwdriver (usually a Phillips head one) and now it’s like a t-driver for extra leverage.
#32
On a smart phone if you are typing and hold down the space bar button you can then scroll left and right to move the cursor on the text!
#33
Measuring tapes.
The metal clip at the end moves 1/8″ to account for the thickness of the end clip in both the push and pull motions.
The hole at the end is for placing on the edge of a nail to get measurements from odd spots.
The red numbers are all 16″ apart to help you measure standard stud bay distances.
The little black diamonds are every 19 3/16″ so you can evenly mark and break down a standard 8′ sheet of stock into 5 equal parts.
If you need to get a quick half of a whole measurement, lock the tape at the whole measurement, and fold the end of the tape to touch the body of the tape, your half mark is right there at the inside bend. Can also be used for lazy subtraction or addition of measurements.
EDIT – The most commonly added thing here, by an overwhelming margin, is that tape measures often have the physical size of the body of the tape measure marked on it somewhere so it can be used for “inside” measurements. Honestly, this is one of those things I forgot to add because I use it so often that I’ve just memorized the size for my tape (3 1/2″) and never think about it.
#34
Pedestrian crossing control boxes (i.e., beg buttons) in the UK have a little cone on the underside to assist visually impaired users. If you hear a crossing beep, you might not know whether your crossing is the active one. But the little cone rotates when the crossing you engaged is active, so you know for sure.
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-ouch-22706881
#35
Most libraries have passes to your favorite local museums, zoos, and major attractions that you can check out for free and save hundreds of dollars a year.
#36
There are tabs on the sides of aluminum foil, Saran wrap, parchment paper, etc you press in that holds the roll in the container.
#37
The stapler built into the work printer is the best stapler in the office. If your stack of documents can fit in the slot at all, it’ll staple.
#38
Most pocket knives that copy the swiss army knife model, have an Awl. This is used the same as a needle, but for sewing-together leather pieces. Makes a good leather-punch if you lost weight and need some new belt notches.
#39
In windows 10, naming a jpg file “folder.jpg” will make that image (and only that image) the preview for the folder. Great when viewing in extra large icons.
#40
You can replace the large jar on your blender with a mason jar when you need to blend or chop a small volume of something.
Just screw the cap with the blades onto any small mouth canning jar and proceed.
Blenders were designed for this use.
#41
Hold a spoon under hot- hot water, then place it onto a mosquito bite. Feels awesome and the itch goes away!
#42
The top rack in most dishwashers adjusts up and down so you can fit taller things in the top rack. There are little clips on the sides of the rack that you use to adjust it. Go take a peek at your dishwasher 👀
#43
Most vegetable peelers have a metal ring on the side. It’s to dig out black spots from potatoes.
#44
Photoshop’s eye-dropper tool can pick up colour from outside the PS window. Just click and hold while inside the window and then drag outside. I always mention this on questions like that because it is soooo useful.
#45
On CD players, when you hold rewind, you can go into ‘negative seconds’ on an applicable track. Some albums used the ‘negative seconds’ on a CD to put an in-between opening to a song so that when you skip to the song, you also skip the opening. More interesting is an example like Relient K’s Mmhmm album. If you hold rewind on the very first track long enough and let go, you will hear the album’s hidden track (which is also the album’s title track at that). It’s mostly an instrumental with humming, but it’s good and interesting and sadly a great novel way of hiding hidden tracks that quickly is disappearing with the mass’ move to digital.
Edit: just wanted to thank you all for showing me so many other albums that did this. It’s crazy how many of them did, yet I only really knew about a few. Like even knowing about this little secret didn’t make it something I regularly checked for simply because of how obscure and rare I already knew it to be.
#46
Dude, did you know that most staplers have a built-in staple remover on the bottom? Mind blown!
#47
Some tubes of medicine have a pointy thing on the cap that allows you to pierce the tamper resistant packaging.
#48
The bottom of a ceramic coffee cup is great for sharpening knives. Hold the knife against one side of the exposed ceramic ring, raise 15 degrees, and carefully slice forward scraping the knife against the bare ceramic. 5-6 strokes on each edge usually works for me.
#49
The apple logo on the back of iPhones is a secret, programmable button.
#50
I had been using disposable five-blade razors for years before I realized there’s a single blade on the flip side for doing edges.
