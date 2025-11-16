30 Things That A Lot Of Moms Have In Common And People On Twitter Can’t Understand How It Works

Everyone has a different experience and a different relationship with their mom, but weirdly enough, there are things that almost all of them do. Maybe it’s a generation thing or every mom gets a manual of very specific things that aren’t necessarily related to parenting that they have to do when they become moms.
Twitter users noticed that every mom they encountered does the same things as the next one and listed the behaviors they have seen repeatedly, asking why they do that and creating a mini trend on Twitter.
Which of these tweets describe your mother or a mom you know? Are there any other things that are universal for all moms? Share your experiences and your thoughts in the comments!
#1
Image source: Mandyy1211
#2
Image source: SaulitoDaBoi
#3
Image source: foIklorians
#4
Image source: mmae213
#5
Image source: stellar_eller_
#6
Image source: razorgxrl
#7
Image source: cloutdadddy
#8
Image source: elizardbethc
#9
Image source: ineedpumpum
#10
Image source: Lauren_Civetti
#11
Image source: domislivenews
#12
Image source: Fujyno
#13
Image source: ValarMorguilis
#14
Image source: cloudseokk
#15
Image source: rickyrod__
#16
Image source: freakin_dani
#17
Image source: erinairout95
#18
Image source: dreamgirltat
#19
Image source: trapohontasss
#20
Image source: straybbies
#21
Image source: damonalbarngf
#22
Image source: beckyquecky
#23
Image source: Briannaa1015
#24
Image source: Jaded_feathers
#25
Image source: allymancinixo
#26
Image source: Samantha4401
#27
Image source: tarrasuppa
#28
Image source: HYUNJ1lN
#29
Image source: MartinDae
#30
Image source: duhhhdaniela
Follow Us