This Artist Turns Strangers Into Anime Characters

Have you ever wondered what you might look like as a cartoon character? If so, American artist Rober DeJesus has got you covered – he turns stranger’s photos into anime versions of themselves.

DeJesus accepts email requests from anyone, so, for a price, even you can get a quality “anime treatment.” He does have a stringent set of guidelines for requests, however, so be sure to read them on his DeviantArt profile if you don’t want him to throw out your request. For more information about his artwork, read on to see his interview with Bored Panda.

More info: deviantART | Youtube (h/t: designtaxi)

The idea hit me while at one convention,” DeJesus told Bored Panda. “The official convention badges they wore reminded me of drivers licenses and thought why not make a mock license and draw the owner as a Chibi character in the spot where their photo would normally go.

I designed a badge, bought a laminator, and at the next convention they were a huge hit.

I got into drawing and Anime during high school. Dr. Slump and Akira were my very first manga I owned and collected.

Years later, when I started attending anime/manga shows as a guest around the US, the Anime caricatures became a favorite with my followers and since then I kept making them.

I wish I could draw all of [the requests], but I fear I’ll get burned out trying. My plan was to do these as a side thing to help fund the other projects I am also dying to work on.

I just want to give a big thank you to all who have sent their praises and love for the sketches and who sent requests. The money I make from my art goes to feed my family and pay our bills. So, I am very appreciative of the people that want my work.

We’d like to thank Robert for the interview, and we wish him the best of luck with his work!

