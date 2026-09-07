Evan Rachel Wood: Bio And Career Highlights

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Evan Rachel Wood: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Evan Rachel Wood

September 7, 1987

Raleigh, North Carolina, US

39 Years Old

Virgo

Evan Rachel Wood: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Evan Rachel Wood?

Evan Rachel Wood is an American actress, recognized for her compelling intensity and versatile performances across various genres. Her distinctive ability to portray complex characters often challenges traditional Hollywood archetypes.

She first garnered widespread attention for her Golden Globe-nominated role as a troubled teenager in the raw 2003 drama Thirteen. Wood’s authentic portrayal brought her critical acclaim and solidified her status as a formidable talent.

Early Life and Education

A childhood immersed in theater shaped Evan Rachel Wood, born in Raleigh, North Carolina, where her father, Ira David Wood III, directed a local company. Her mother, Sara Lynn Moore, also an actress, nurtured this early artistic environment.

After her parents’ divorce, Wood moved to Los Angeles and later embraced homeschooling from age twelve, earning her high school diploma at fifteen. She also achieved a black belt in taekwondo as a young teen.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Evan Rachel Wood’s public life, including a marriage to actor Jamie Bell and a later engagement to musician Zach Villa. She was also famously linked to singer Marilyn Manson.

Wood shares one son with Bell, with whom she has a co-parenting arrangement, and has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since her engagement to Villa ended.

Career Highlights

Evan Rachel Wood delivered a landmark performance in the HBO science fiction series Westworld, earning a Critics’ Choice Award for her role as Dolores Abernathy. Her earlier work in the critically acclaimed film Thirteen also secured a Golden Globe nomination.

Beyond acting, Wood has actively championed the Phoenix Act, a California law extending the statute of limitations for domestic violence felony crimes. She also shared her personal experiences in the HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, advocating for survivors.

Signature Quote

“You don’t have to fit into a particular box. You fit into a box that you’re comfortable in, and you’ll attract people with like minds.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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