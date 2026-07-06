Eva Green: Bio And Career Highlights

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Eva Green: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Eva Green

July 6, 1980

Paris, France

46 Years Old

Cancer

Eva Green: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Eva Green?

Eva Gaëlle Green is a French actress known for portraying complex, often enigmatic characters across diverse genres. Her distinctive screen presence has made her a compelling figure in both major studio and independent productions.

She made a significant global impact playing Bond girl Vesper Lynd in the 2006 film Casino Royale. This breakthrough role earned her the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star Award, quickly establishing her international renown.

Early Life and Education

Born in Paris, Eva Green grew up with her fraternal twin sister, Joy, as the daughter of French actress Marlène Jobert and Swedish dental surgeon Walter Green. Her mother initially harbored concerns about Eva entering acting due to her sensitive nature.

Green pursued her acting ambitions at Cours Eva Saint Paul in Paris and the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Earlier, a visit to the Louvre at age seven sparked an interest in Egyptology, hinting at her varied intellectual curiosity.

Notable Relationships

Eva Green’s high-profile romances include a significant relationship with actor Marton Csokas, which spanned from 2005 to 2009. She generally keeps her personal life private.

She has no children and is not publicly linked to a partner since her relationship with Csokas concluded.

Career Highlights

Eva Green achieved international acclaim with her powerful portrayal of Vesper Lynd in the James Bond film Casino Royale. This iconic performance earned her the BAFTA Rising Star Award and solidified her status as a formidable screen presence.

Beyond film, she garnered significant critical praise and a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role as Vanessa Ives in the Showtime horror drama series Penny Dreadful. Green has also served as an ambassador for luxury brands like Bulgari and Roger Vivier.

Signature Quote

“I am a dreamer. Seriously, I’m living on another planet.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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