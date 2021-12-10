Home
Television
Why Undercover Underage Is A Show Everyone Should Watch

Why Undercover Underage Is A Show Everyone Should Watch

32 seconds ago

Anyone who grew up during the 90s and 2000s remembers the days of chatrooms and instant messaging. At that time, we were all warned time and time again about the dangers of meeting strangers on the internet. Many of us weren’t even allowed to be online unless we were using the family computer which was usually in a supervised area. Over the years, however, as the internet has become a major part of all of our daily lives, getting online is now easier than ever before. Thanks to smartphones, we all have constant access to the internet, and this has posed an increasing threat for young people who are easy targets for people with bad intentions. While it’s true that there have always been creeps on the internet, today’s youth is now more vulnerable than ever before. With her new Discovery + series, Undercover Underage, Roo Powell hopes to help keep children. In the series, Roo and her team work to expose adults who contact children on the internet with the hopes of sexually abusing and/or exploiting them. Roo, who is 38 years old, poses as a 15-year-old girl and piques the interest of several adults. Roo then engages in conversations to build evidence to hand over to law enforcement. Thanks to her work, countless adults contacting minors (ACMs) have been caught, and hopefully many more will follow. Let’s talk about why Undercover Underage should be on everybody’s watchlist.

Who Is Roo Powell?

Before we can talk about the show, we need to give some background on Roo Powell. The 38-year-old mother of three is the founder of a nonprofit organization called Safe From Online Sex Abuse (SOSA). As its website states, “SOSA advocates for better and broader internet safety aimed at appropriate risk reduction, urging states to adopt grooming statutes, and raising the age of consent to 18 nationwide. We hope to garner financial support and resources for historically underfunded Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces throughout the United States”. SOSA also partners with schools and other institutions to educate children on the realities of online sexual abuse. With the help of her hair and makeup team, Roo is transformed into a 15-year-old decoy. In order to convince ACMs that she is really a teenager, she has to deal with uncomfortable phone and video calls to gain their trust. She is often bombarded with nude photos and other inappropriate content. Although the job can be mentally taxing, Roo is committed to creating a safe environment for children and teens. Although her work with SOSA is what she is currently best known for, that isn’t the only thing she’s done over the years. Before Roo started her journey to expose online predators, she was a successful author whose work appeared in several popular publications including Huffington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

Why Undercover Underage Is An Important Show

In some ways, Undercover Underage is very similar to To Catch A Predator which aired from 2004 to 2007. In most ways, though, Undercover Underage is far superior. The series is more focused on education than entertainment, and Roo and her team do a great job explaining all of the steps in their process. Whether you’re a parent of a teenager or a teenager yourself, there is something you can learn from watching Undercover Underage. Even people who don’t fit into either of those categories can probably use the information shared on the show. Although most teens like to think they are tech-savvy and too smart to get into any sketchy situations, the truth is that predators tend to have a good idea of how to manipulate their targets. On top of that, teens often lack the ability to understand the long-term consequences of their actions. Needless to say, children and teens can easily find themselves in dangerous situations without even realizing what’s going on. Roo is also sure to reiterate that being harassed or assaulted by a predator is never the victim’s fault.

Will There Be A Second Season Of Undercover Underage?

The first season of Undercover Underage consists of six episodes, all of which have already been released on Discovery +. Although the show hasn’t gotten a lot of mainstream attention just yet, its viewership seems to be growing. Many people who have already seen the show are already hoping for another season. At the moment, the show has not been renewed. In a Q&A on her Instagram account, Roo shared that she hasn’t yet heard anything regarding a second season, but she will keep everyone posted.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
Why Undercover Underage Is A Show Everyone Should Watch
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 3 Recap
Succession
The 10 Best Ensemble Casts on TV Right Now
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Will There Be Another Terminator Movie?
Five Movies That Didn’t Deserve Their Razzie Nominations
Whiplash vs. La La Land: Which Damien Chazelle Feature Is Better?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Noella Bergener
What Has Jenna Fischer Been Up To Since “The Office”?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Dr. Nicole LaBeach
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes
Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level