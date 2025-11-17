Europeans Get Back At Americans With “American Mind Can’t Comprehend” Meme (30 Pics)

The differences between Americans and Europeans, especially Western Europeans, seem to be endless, no matter where you look. The driving culture is different, the restaurant culture is different, and people carry themselves differently when they’re out and about. Even the smallest things, such as the temperature of drinking water, are things Europeans and Americans are ready to disagree on.

However, if there is one thing both sides can agree on, it’s that they love teasing each other about these differences. Americans like to point at European high taxes, paid bathrooms, and awful smoking habits. Europeans, on the other hand, like to bring up the healthcare system, sugary foods, and the unfair tipping arrangements.

So, it’s no surprise that when the recent trend of things that the “European mind can’t comprehend” took off, the Europeans were ready to strike back. They all took it personally and came up with a bunch of things that the “American mind can’t comprehend,” and shared them online. Scroll down to marvel at the funniest of them all.

#1

Image source: Max_i_mm

#2

Image source: WalterDeleonDC

#3

Image source: ida_ladd

#4

Image source: paul_winginit

#5

Image source: ConcordD0m

#6

Image source: TrueSlazac

#7

Image source: nat__noir

#8

Image source: Indianajason2

#9

Image source: mptv

#10

Image source: motleydev

#11

Image source: keel_gnutp

#12

Image source: ibupro600

#13

Image source: JosiahParry

#14

Image source: TrueSlazac

#15

Image source: fumesterio

#16

Image source: Squalo781

#17

Image source: TraderYunt

#18

Image source: Novaaa_twt

#19

Image source: HeinzUK

#20

Image source: nalfamale

#21

Image source: DeadmanMax

#22

Image source: rottenbrunette

#23

Image source: EsotericCofe

#24

Image source: Durkbot

#25

Image source: seanackley

#26

Image source: ____TEF____

#27

Image source: iamhamesh

#28

Image source: SeamusIsAweseme

#29

Image source: allegedlyagirl

#30

Image source: MaiPaiRai

