Euphoria Season 2 Finale “Don’t Worry, This Is Just The Beginning”

In Euphoria Season 2, Episode 7 Lexi Howard’s Our Life play hit home for her friends who were shocked to discover that their lives were being depicted in the school play. Euphoria Season 2 finale episode Lexi learns that art can be dangerous and there are consequences to pushing the boundaries. Where’s Fez? Last week, we were all wondering why Fez never made it to the play despite the fact that he had pressed his shirt out, got all dressed up, and even got Lexi a bouquet of roses. Custer admits to what he has known for a while, the police found Mouse’s body and he wants to know what they are going to do about it. It’s obvious that he’s trying to frame Fez for something because Fay quickly reminds him that he said that Laurie killed Mouse and wonders why he would bring up the topic knowing that Laurie scares her.
Custer starts to protest the accusation but he doesn’t get to finish his sentence because Ashtray stabs him right in the neck. One thing we know about Ashtray is that he’s always ready to kill. Fez notices that someone is listening on the phone and signals to Fay and Ashtray to keep quiet and he smothers AshTray until he’s all the way dead. He drops Custer’s phone into a half-full Big Gulp cup in the kitchen. Up until now, Custer’s role on the show has been minuscule. This minor character causes major chaos that may lead to the death of an influential character. The show instantly cuts to the school where Lexi’s shady yet entertaining play is taking place. Reeling from embarrassment and heartbreak, Cassie stomps down the aisle of the auditorium and crashes the stage and berates Lexi in front of the whole school. Ironically, Lexi is mortified. But if you thought that things couldn’t get worse, guess what? It does.
Cassie attacks the student casted to play her which in turn leads to Maddy trying to put her down. Of course, Kat (Maddy’s designated sidekick this season) follows behind her trying to keep the girls from fist fighting. Nate is on his own mission to exact revenge in this episode. He finds Cal living in a abandoned warehouse living his best life with some queer people that he probably met a bar or something. Nate embarrasses Cal with a honest monologue of how they have similar toxic qualities that hurt people. He reveals that all his life he’s worked hard to protect his father’s secret. In the end, Cal hated him for it.
Nate informs Cal that he tipped the police. The surprise and fear that flashes on Cal’s face at Nate’s words is priceless. You can hear the faint sound of the sirens as they slowly approach. Nate flashes the loaded revolver he tucked in his coat pocket. He was determined to ensure that Cal paid for his sins. The police arrest Cal and haul him off to jail where he belongs. While Nate seems to be turning over a new leaf, he still needs to be held accountable for the hurtful things he’s done. There’s a flicker of hope that Maddy and Cassie may be able to mend their broken friendship. After Maddy finally calms down the girls are all sitting in the bathroom reflecting on the chaos that has become their life. Cassie admits that Nate broke up with her during the play. Maddy smirks sarcastically and warns Cassie that it’s only the beginning.
Back at Fez’s house the situation is dire. It’s only a matter of time before the police come barging through the front door. With no time to hide a body or cover their steps, Fez tells Ashtray that he’s going to take the wrap for the murder and tries to convince him to surrender to the police when they arrive. However, Ashtray refuses to go down without a fight and gets into a shootout with the police and is killed. Ashtray’s death is heartbreaking because we know how much this will affect Fez’s character. We finally get to see another side of Rue. For the most part, Euphoria has been centered on around Rue’s drug use that we don’t get to see her sweet empathetic side. She forgives Elliot and kisses Jules on the head when she apologizes obviously choosing herself this time. It’s Rue that’s helps save Lexi’s play by leading the audience into chanting Lexi’s name. The chant is a welcome reprieve for the young playwright whose believes that she’s ruined the one thing that she was good at. Later, Rue tells Lexi that she actually enjoyed the play. For the first time, she was actually able to see herself and it inspired her to want to be better. They bond over the loss of their fathers.