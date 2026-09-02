Eugenio Derbez: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Eugenio Derbez
September 2, 1961
Mexico City, Mexico
65 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Eugenio Derbez?
Eugenio González Derbez is a Mexican actor, comedian, and filmmaker, celebrated for his versatile performances and unique ability to blend humor with poignant narratives. He has become a prominent figure in entertainment, successfully navigating both Latin American and Hollywood productions.
His undeniable breakout moment arrived with the 2013 comedy-drama Instructions Not Included, a film he directed and starred in that shattered US box office records for a Spanish-language feature. This remarkable achievement cemented his status as a major international star.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Mexico City, Eugenio Derbez was immersed in the world of entertainment due to his mother, actress Silvia Derbez, and father, publicist Eugenio González Salas. This creative household sparked his early interest in performing.
He pursued formal training at Televisa’s Centro de Educacion Artistica and earned a degree in film directing from the Mexican Institute of Cinematography and Theater. These studies laid the groundwork for his multifaceted career in acting and filmmaking.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo since 2012, Eugenio Derbez was previously married to Gabriela Michel and was also in relationships with Silvana Prince and Victoria Ruffo. His marital history includes several public figures within the entertainment industry.
Derbez is a father to four children: Aislinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo, and Aitana, whom he shares with different partners. He and Alessandra Rosaldo welcomed their daughter, Aitana, in 2014.
Career Highlights
Eugenio Derbez achieved massive success with his directorial debut, Instructions Not Included, which became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in US history. He also gained critical acclaim for his role in the Academy Award-winning film CODA.
Beyond acting and directing, Derbez co-founded 3Pas Studios with Benjamin Odell, a production company focused on creating content for Latino and crossover audiences. This venture has expanded his influence in Hollywood and television.
Signature Quote
“My mission is to unite both cultures, the Latino and American cultures, fostering connection through entertainment that resonates universally.”
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