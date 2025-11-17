84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life’s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

by

Move over, cat videos. Step aside, dog memes. It’s time for a new Internet sensation, and it comes in the form of an aquatic, fringed, always-surprised-looking salamander — the axolotl. Don’t worry too much if you’ve never heard of them, just prepare for the next few minutes of your life to be filled with cuteness. This collection of axolotl pictures will steal your heart faster than you can say “Mexican walking fish!”

First things first, let’s address the fringed gill in the room — why dedicate a whole post to them? Axolotls, or as we just renamed them, underwater smile factories, are ridiculously adorable. No, they’re not aliens. No, they’re not Pokémon either, although their charm level is dangerously close to “I Choose You!” status. Their eternally surprised expressions make it seem like they’ve just realized they’ve left the stove on. Pair that with a range of colors that make a box of Crayolas look monochrome, and it’s no surprise how a wave of cute axolotl photos could rapidly become the “it” thing on the Internet.

And that’s just the tip of the axolotl iceberg! While looking for material for our list, we learned some really cool facts about axolotls. Originating from the ancient Xochimilco lake system near Mexico City, these water weirdos have a trick that will surprise you: they can regenerate lost body parts. That’s right. Lost a limb? No problem. The axolotl will act as the Wolverine of the animal world and just regrow it.

Keeping axolotls as pets may sound like the craziest idea. Still, some people out there were crazy — and hopefully knowledgeable — enough to adopt one and share pictures of them with the world! So here they are for you. Keep in mind the side effects, though: the diversity of axolotl colors you’ll find here may potentially leave you with an urgent desire to adopt an axolotl, an insatiable craving for more axolotl photos, and a sudden indifference to all other adorable animals out there (except pandas, of course).

#1 Who Could Stay Upset At A Face Like That?

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: unemployedwriter

#2 Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: jordino2k4

#3 “Bartender, Give Me The Usual”

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Isbiltur

#4 Guys I Finally Did It…

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: jakeoeaquatics

#5 Tiny Food. Tiny Hat. Tiny Food-Hat

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Stefanaxolotl

#6 Just Had To Share, Look How Cute He Is

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Ok-Raccoon-1202

#7 Those Gills Tho

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Sufficient-Guide3623

#8 Dragon Friends Irl

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: ClaraPink

#9 He’s So Cute I Can Hardly Stand It!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: lilacherie

#10 Behold! The Very Rare Googly-Eyed Axolotl

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Quantum_Kitties

#11 Why Are Axolotls So Dumb? Look At Him. He’s The Living Embodiment Of – No Thought, Head Empty

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: springtraplover14

#12 Update On The Batch I Had With The Multiple Babies In One Egg. They Turned Out Great Had A Really Really High Survival Rate

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: j1o0s5h4

#13 Help: What To Do When Axolotl T-Poses You?

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Space_Toast_Cadet

#14 Star Crossed Lovers

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: tunafeather

#15 Just Two Bffs

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: DenversTrain

#16 Gubgub Doing Her Best Godzilla Impression!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: IzzyVonSnuggles

#17 Special Delivery!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

#18 Don’t You Dare Touch My Flowerpot It’s Mine And Mine Only

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Hades_Axies

#19 Just Wanted To Share My Little Guy! Meet Drama

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: brittanyrwhaley

#20 Friends That Log Together, Stay Together

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: c00p47

#21 Shrek The Axolotl Says Hi From Bikini Bottom!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: ImBugged

#22 Stefan The Axolotl!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Stefanaxolotl

#23 I Don’t Remember Getting A Dog

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Normie_cleansing

#24 This Is Noodles He Is A Floofy Boy

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: fenharely

#25 I Love Her So Much!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: bungus1997

#26 That Shrimp In Between Them Is Living On The Wild Side…

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: astrid._.eris._.theaxolotls

#27 He’s Just The Cutest! He’s Got No Brain, But A Big Smile

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: springtraplover14

#28 Best Pic I Have

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Raidanimes

#29 He Smiles For The Camera

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: thewildpeen

#30 Look, I’m A Walrus!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: daisygirl420

#31 Jerry Wanted To Say Hello

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: No_Step_0n_Snek

#32 Did Someone Say… Pellet?!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: 11_throwaways_later_

#33 One Of My Favs. Baby Dulce

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: misslongisland

#34 Meatball Is Back. He Would Like You To Turn Off The Lights And Pretend You Didn’t See This

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: 69potatolover69

#35 “Welcome To My Shop, What Can I Do Ya For”

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Zlynkyx

#36 I Wonder What She’s Thinking About

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: pinkcloudsnangelfish

#37 My Axolotl Kirby Would Like To Throw Their Hat Into The Ring With A Cute Picture, He Tried To Pick… But Couldn’t!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: SmolAxolotls

#38 I Think Ghost Has A Crush

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: hannahdacatlady

#39 Meet Banana!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: BostonAxolotls

#40 Father Why Do You Mock Me So

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Calvin_1998

#41 Smile For The Camera!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Under The Rainbow

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: AristotlAxolotl

#43 His Pose, I’m Screaming

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: bri-xoxo

#44 Hey Guys, I Got An Axolotl Like 1 Month Ago And Im Just Wondering Why He Is So Ugly.

“I’ve seen many pictures of axolotls and majority of them look pretty nice and cute and then theres mine. He is ugly.”

 

Montagneincorner0 replied:

“Be nice to him, he is trying his f*cking best.”

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Gollum The Morphed Axolotl. I Love My Goth, Rubber Muppet

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: CollieflowersBark

#46 An Axolotl Getting An X-Ray, Before & After

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: theyth-m

#47 Happy Valentine’s Day!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: CollieflowersBark

#48 These Are Snap Shots Of A Breath Of Air

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: FireKoiDraco

#49 I Was Doing A Water Change On My Lil Homies Tank, And I Turned Around And Saw Him Just Staring At Me Like This-

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Melancholy-Clown

#50 Cute Axolotl

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: ImNotMax_

#51 My Little Stormfly

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: dogthatkills

#52 A Much Needed A Smile To Brighten My Mood

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: rocky_rainbow

#53 Petunia In All Her Glory! Her Eggs Should Be Hatching Today Or Tomorrow! Yay

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Modaquatics

#54 Happy Wooper

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: lilacherie

#55 Fred Wishes Everyone An Evening Full Of Smiles!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: jitkajen

#56 Unseen Picture Of My Ugly Axolotl. He Is Happy That So Many People Like Him!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: reddit.com

#57 Had To Tub The Babies And Came Home To This Nightmare

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: emmadee217

#58 I’ve Been Asked A Few Times If Morphed Axolotls Can Be Handled… The Answer Is Yes! Briefly!

“And sometimes they wear tomato stem crowns so that they can be king for the day.”

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: CollieflowersBark

#59 How Often Do You Guys Water Your Axolotl? Mine Always Seems Thirsty

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: KT0283

#60 Ziggy Trying To Blend In W Her Surroundings

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: bigmewd

#61 Gold Albino Axolotl

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: axolotl.deutschland

#62 This Is Sheba. She’s The New Rescue And Loves To Smile And Watch Me Put On My Shoes

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Hannydelo

#63 The One Of A Kind Two-Headed Half N Half Axolotl

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Surferdude500

#64 Beets

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: possessedmoments

#65 My Morphed Axolotl, Nyx, Watching Me Prep His Breakfast

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: CollieflowersBark

#66 Walter’s Tank Was A Bit Warm So I Gave Him Some Ice

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: reddit.com

#67 Quarantine Can’t Be So Bad If It Means I Get To See More Of This Sweet Derpy Face

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: cats_n_things

#68 You Like See-Food? – Itzi The Morphed Axolotl

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: reddit.com

#69 Plate Trained! “Ma Where’s My Worms”

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: H0TxPiNK

#70 Why Is His Lip So Big? Is That Where His Half A Brain Cell Went?

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: springtraplover14

#71 Wooooorm Day!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: RyderBooth

#72 I Caught My Axolotl Smiling Again. His Name Is Wooper

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Troskelion

#73 Oh Boy! Is That Giant Wormy For Meeeeep?!

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: prettyinpink2019

#74 Begging For Food

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: springtraplover14

#75 Oh, It’s You Again. Are You Here To Bring Me Worms?

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: cats_n_things

#76 My Boyfriend Caught The Loveliest Photo Of Standing Char

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: kaysloan17

#77 My 2 Little Love Bugs Cecil And Carlos

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: abbicatt

#78 His Gills Are So Fluffy

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: Deathsinger_Ir_Yut

#79 Ned’s Jealous. He Wanted A Photo Shoot Too..

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: NedTheAxie

#80 Just A Happy, Chonky Girl

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: cats_n_things

#81 POV: Your Owner Gives You Worms For Breakfast

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: springtraplover14

#82 Wurm Smile

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: springtraplover14

#83 This Is Nyx. He Is A Morphed Axolotl. So Far Today, He’s Been Called Elegant, A Tiny Man In A Gimp Suit

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: CollieflowersBark

#84 Gnight

84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life&#8217;s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Are You Thankful For?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Recreate Van Gogh Paintings On Matchboxes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Weird Habits? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Meet Sphynx Cats – The Most Adorable Hairless Felines
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Meet The Women Who Turned “Trad Wife” Movement Into The Internet’s Hottest Debate
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Get to Know Katie Lowes of Scandal
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.