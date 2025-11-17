84 Cute Axolotl Pictures Because Life’s Too Short For Just Cats And Dogs

Move over, cat videos. Step aside, dog memes. It’s time for a new Internet sensation, and it comes in the form of an aquatic, fringed, always-surprised-looking salamander — the axolotl. Don’t worry too much if you’ve never heard of them, just prepare for the next few minutes of your life to be filled with cuteness. This collection of axolotl pictures will steal your heart faster than you can say “Mexican walking fish!”
First things first, let’s address the fringed gill in the room — why dedicate a whole post to them? Axolotls, or as we just renamed them, underwater smile factories, are ridiculously adorable. No, they’re not aliens. No, they’re not Pokémon either, although their charm level is dangerously close to “I Choose You!” status. Their eternally surprised expressions make it seem like they’ve just realized they’ve left the stove on. Pair that with a range of colors that make a box of Crayolas look monochrome, and it’s no surprise how a wave of cute axolotl photos could rapidly become the “it” thing on the Internet.
And that’s just the tip of the axolotl iceberg! While looking for material for our list, we learned some really cool facts about axolotls. Originating from the ancient Xochimilco lake system near Mexico City, these water weirdos have a trick that will surprise you: they can regenerate lost body parts. That’s right. Lost a limb? No problem. The axolotl will act as the Wolverine of the animal world and just regrow it.
Keeping axolotls as pets may sound like the craziest idea. Still, some people out there were crazy — and hopefully knowledgeable — enough to adopt one and share pictures of them with the world! So here they are for you. Keep in mind the side effects, though: the diversity of axolotl colors you’ll find here may potentially leave you with an urgent desire to adopt an axolotl, an insatiable craving for more axolotl photos, and a sudden indifference to all other adorable animals out there (except pandas, of course).
#1 Who Could Stay Upset At A Face Like That?
Image source: unemployedwriter
#2 Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls
Image source: jordino2k4
#3 “Bartender, Give Me The Usual”
Image source: Isbiltur
#4 Guys I Finally Did It…
Image source: jakeoeaquatics
#5 Tiny Food. Tiny Hat. Tiny Food-Hat
Image source: Stefanaxolotl
#6 Just Had To Share, Look How Cute He Is
Image source: Ok-Raccoon-1202
#7 Those Gills Tho
Image source: Sufficient-Guide3623
#8 Dragon Friends Irl
Image source: ClaraPink
#9 He’s So Cute I Can Hardly Stand It!
Image source: lilacherie
#10 Behold! The Very Rare Googly-Eyed Axolotl
Image source: Quantum_Kitties
#11 Why Are Axolotls So Dumb? Look At Him. He’s The Living Embodiment Of – No Thought, Head Empty
Image source: springtraplover14
#12 Update On The Batch I Had With The Multiple Babies In One Egg. They Turned Out Great Had A Really Really High Survival Rate
Image source: j1o0s5h4
#13 Help: What To Do When Axolotl T-Poses You?
Image source: Space_Toast_Cadet
#14 Star Crossed Lovers
Image source: tunafeather
#15 Just Two Bffs
Image source: DenversTrain
#16 Gubgub Doing Her Best Godzilla Impression!
Image source: IzzyVonSnuggles
#17 Special Delivery!
#18 Don’t You Dare Touch My Flowerpot It’s Mine And Mine Only
Image source: Hades_Axies
#19 Just Wanted To Share My Little Guy! Meet Drama
Image source: brittanyrwhaley
#20 Friends That Log Together, Stay Together
Image source: c00p47
#21 Shrek The Axolotl Says Hi From Bikini Bottom!
Image source: ImBugged
#22 Stefan The Axolotl!
Image source: Stefanaxolotl
#23 I Don’t Remember Getting A Dog
Image source: Normie_cleansing
#24 This Is Noodles He Is A Floofy Boy
Image source: fenharely
#25 I Love Her So Much!
Image source: bungus1997
#26 That Shrimp In Between Them Is Living On The Wild Side…
Image source: astrid._.eris._.theaxolotls
#27 He’s Just The Cutest! He’s Got No Brain, But A Big Smile
Image source: springtraplover14
#28 Best Pic I Have
Image source: Raidanimes
#29 He Smiles For The Camera
Image source: thewildpeen
#30 Look, I’m A Walrus!
Image source: daisygirl420
#31 Jerry Wanted To Say Hello
Image source: No_Step_0n_Snek
#32 Did Someone Say… Pellet?!
Image source: 11_throwaways_later_
#33 One Of My Favs. Baby Dulce
Image source: misslongisland
#34 Meatball Is Back. He Would Like You To Turn Off The Lights And Pretend You Didn’t See This
Image source: 69potatolover69
#35 “Welcome To My Shop, What Can I Do Ya For”
Image source: Zlynkyx
#36 I Wonder What She’s Thinking About
Image source: pinkcloudsnangelfish
#37 My Axolotl Kirby Would Like To Throw Their Hat Into The Ring With A Cute Picture, He Tried To Pick… But Couldn’t!
Image source: SmolAxolotls
#38 I Think Ghost Has A Crush
Image source: hannahdacatlady
#39 Meet Banana!
Image source: BostonAxolotls
#40 Father Why Do You Mock Me So
Image source: Calvin_1998
#41 Smile For The Camera!
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Under The Rainbow
Image source: AristotlAxolotl
#43 His Pose, I’m Screaming
Image source: bri-xoxo
#44 Hey Guys, I Got An Axolotl Like 1 Month Ago And Im Just Wondering Why He Is So Ugly.
“I’ve seen many pictures of axolotls and majority of them look pretty nice and cute and then theres mine. He is ugly.”
Montagneincorner0 replied:
“Be nice to him, he is trying his f*cking best.”
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Gollum The Morphed Axolotl. I Love My Goth, Rubber Muppet
Image source: CollieflowersBark
#46 An Axolotl Getting An X-Ray, Before & After
Image source: theyth-m
#47 Happy Valentine’s Day!
Image source: CollieflowersBark
#48 These Are Snap Shots Of A Breath Of Air
Image source: FireKoiDraco
#49 I Was Doing A Water Change On My Lil Homies Tank, And I Turned Around And Saw Him Just Staring At Me Like This-
Image source: Melancholy-Clown
#50 Cute Axolotl
Image source: ImNotMax_
#51 My Little Stormfly
Image source: dogthatkills
#52 A Much Needed A Smile To Brighten My Mood
Image source: rocky_rainbow
#53 Petunia In All Her Glory! Her Eggs Should Be Hatching Today Or Tomorrow! Yay
Image source: Modaquatics
#54 Happy Wooper
Image source: lilacherie
#55 Fred Wishes Everyone An Evening Full Of Smiles!
Image source: jitkajen
#56 Unseen Picture Of My Ugly Axolotl. He Is Happy That So Many People Like Him!
Image source: reddit.com
#57 Had To Tub The Babies And Came Home To This Nightmare
Image source: emmadee217
#58 I’ve Been Asked A Few Times If Morphed Axolotls Can Be Handled… The Answer Is Yes! Briefly!
“And sometimes they wear tomato stem crowns so that they can be king for the day.”
Image source: CollieflowersBark
#59 How Often Do You Guys Water Your Axolotl? Mine Always Seems Thirsty
Image source: KT0283
#60 Ziggy Trying To Blend In W Her Surroundings
Image source: bigmewd
#61 Gold Albino Axolotl
Image source: axolotl.deutschland
#62 This Is Sheba. She’s The New Rescue And Loves To Smile And Watch Me Put On My Shoes
Image source: Hannydelo
#63 The One Of A Kind Two-Headed Half N Half Axolotl
Image source: Surferdude500
#64 Beets
Image source: possessedmoments
#65 My Morphed Axolotl, Nyx, Watching Me Prep His Breakfast
Image source: CollieflowersBark
#66 Walter’s Tank Was A Bit Warm So I Gave Him Some Ice
Image source: reddit.com
#67 Quarantine Can’t Be So Bad If It Means I Get To See More Of This Sweet Derpy Face
Image source: cats_n_things
#68 You Like See-Food? – Itzi The Morphed Axolotl
Image source: reddit.com
#69 Plate Trained! “Ma Where’s My Worms”
Image source: H0TxPiNK
#70 Why Is His Lip So Big? Is That Where His Half A Brain Cell Went?
Image source: springtraplover14
#71 Wooooorm Day!
Image source: RyderBooth
#72 I Caught My Axolotl Smiling Again. His Name Is Wooper
Image source: Troskelion
#73 Oh Boy! Is That Giant Wormy For Meeeeep?!
Image source: prettyinpink2019
#74 Begging For Food
Image source: springtraplover14
#75 Oh, It’s You Again. Are You Here To Bring Me Worms?
Image source: cats_n_things
#76 My Boyfriend Caught The Loveliest Photo Of Standing Char
Image source: kaysloan17
#77 My 2 Little Love Bugs Cecil And Carlos
Image source: abbicatt
#78 His Gills Are So Fluffy
Image source: Deathsinger_Ir_Yut
#79 Ned’s Jealous. He Wanted A Photo Shoot Too..
Image source: NedTheAxie
#80 Just A Happy, Chonky Girl
Image source: cats_n_things
#81 POV: Your Owner Gives You Worms For Breakfast
Image source: springtraplover14
#82 Wurm Smile
Image source: springtraplover14
#83 This Is Nyx. He Is A Morphed Axolotl. So Far Today, He’s Been Called Elegant, A Tiny Man In A Gimp Suit
Image source: CollieflowersBark
#84 Gnight
Image source: reddit.com
