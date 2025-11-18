Best Of The Canadian International Autoshow 2024 On Media Day (21 Pics)

Best of The Canadian International Autoshow 2024 in Toronto on Media Day.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at some rare supercars and interesting things from the first car show of the year.

#1 Thoughts On The New Lamborghini?

#2 I Saw 7 Bugatti Last Year, How Many Will I See In 2024?

#3 Blue Hits Different On A Lamborghini

#4 LEGO Always Has An Interesting And Unexpected Display

#5 Toyota Brought Out A Supra

#6 Many Mclarens, This Mclaren Just Won At The 24h Of Daytona, 2024

#7 Flex That Suspension

#8 Techart X Porsche

#9 Infiniti Just Unveiled This New Concept

#10 1 Of 12 In The World Slr Hdk

#11 This Car Is Small, 75% The Size Of The Original, And Still Officially Licensed By Ferrari

#12 This Car Makes Me Thirsty For Kiwi Juice

#13 Imagine This On A Race Track

#14 It’s So Smol

#15 How Baller Is A LEGO Low Rider

#16 I’d Be Open To Taking This Beast Offroading

#17 Again With The Blue Cars, Yessss

#18 A Full Lineup Over At Toyota

#19 Never Lose Your Car In A Parking Lot Again

#20 Kia Is Really Doing Something Right With Design

#21 Whoever Is The Designer At Kia, Give Them A Raise

