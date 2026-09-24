“Loser Behavior”: Woman Publicly Calls Out Man Over His Insulting First Comment After Matching On Hinge

Hanna Kasper, a 35-year-old New York resident originally from Canada, received a like from Andy Bodrog, a 39-year-old senior business executive, on Hinge in May.
She only returned the like and started a conversation with him on September 22, which quickly left her disappointed.
According to Hanna, Bodrog’s opening remark was the problem, prompting her to label it “l**er behavior” on X.
The post received divided reactions on the platform, with some criticizing the man’s audacity while others defended his comment as an expression of personal preference.
“Ugly men think so damn highly of themselves,” one person wrote, with another adding, “He is a Tobey Maguire lookalike and speaks four languages. You are the L.”
A woman was effectively put off by her Hinge match’s first message
Hanna identifies herself as a hockey player and animal rescuer, among other things, on social media, while Bodrog deleted his account after she doxed him.
The woman shared not only a screenshot of their exchange but also his pictures and details of his alma mater, current workplace, orientation, and ethnicity.
According to screenshots of his Hinge profile, he works as vice president at Amadillo and graduated from London Business School.
He is a white male and claims to speak English, Hungarian, German, and Mandarin Chinese.
Bodrog also states that he believes in monogamy and had listed his search on the dating app as looking for a “life partner.”
His message that offended Hanna read: “Oh I just saw your over 35. Good luck.”
Her only response was, “I’m not over 35 lol you’re 39.”
Netizens criticized Andy on several fronts while arguing that Hanna should have been even meaner
The first point Bodrog faced criticism over was his preference for women younger than 35 despite being several years older himself.
“He’s about to be 40….what age does he need his ‘life partner’ to be?” one person asked.
“He’s hoping for someone younger and dumb enough to not realize what a d**khead he is,” explained another.
“What a weirdo, l**er is an understatement. I’m 41, and it would be weird to lose interest in someone just because they were 35. Like it makes no sense,” a third user noted.
“He probably posts red pill content under a disguise,” another quipped.
The conversation then shifted toward his appearance.
“You should have wished him ‘good luck’ for finding a 28-year-old when he has that receding hairline,” one person advised Hanna.
“The audacity when he looks like Dumdum is frying me….god i need women to start being meaner to men,” another user said.
Some commenters also mocked Bodrog for making a grammatical error in his message.
“It’s you’re not your,” they pointed out.
Not all the comments were against him, though, as Hanna was soon labeled the same thing she had called him.
Detractors accused Hanna of overreacting after being turned down by a man with “standards”
“On today’s episode of women can’t handle rejection,” one person wrote, while another echoed, “Slandering him publicly makes you a bigger l**er.”
“Men can’t even have standards anymore?” a third asked.
“This is not different from women not wanting short men,” argued a fourth.
One particular user, meanwhile, pointed out that Hanna has a history of insulting and doxing men on social media.
A look at her profile does show several of her heated online altercations with men, although they were not necessarily without provocation.
On September 17, a man asked her if her hair was “a wig,” to which she responded by posting his picture and criticizing his looks.
In another interaction that came the following day, she schooled a man about significant provinces of her home country after he reduced it to Toronto, Drake, and maple syrup.
“Men are stupid,” she captioned the post.
She later tagged a man named Borian Smith and shared a screenshot of his DM to her, which read, “How does it feel knowing you’re going to d** alone without any kids or anyone to care for you?”
Hanna has also been outspoken in her criticism of Donald Trump
Replying to a tweet calling Trump “the best,” Hanna wrote, “I guess if you like grifting pedophiles then yeah he’s the best.”
She has also openly highlighted the president’s links to Jeffrey Epstein over the months, with her most recent criticism focusing on the launch of Trump TV.
The development came after news outlets including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News suspended their White House coverage on September 21, following Trump’s September 18 ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico.
Trump’s personal network is set to be run solely by the state government, which Hanna believes brings the USA closer to countries such as North Korea, China, Iran, Vietnam, Cuba, and Russia, where press freedom is negligible.
“I’m on a real heater against the orange man tonight,” she wrote while discussing the issue.
“There’s a reason he’s single with no family at 39,” a netizen said about Andy
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