Eric Stonestreet: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Eric Stonestreet
September 9, 1971
Kansas City, Kansas, US
54 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Eric Stonestreet?
Eric Allen Stonestreet is an American actor, comedian, and voice artist, recognized for his expansive range and charismatic delivery. He effortlessly brings depth and humor to each role, captivating audiences with his distinct presence.
He achieved widespread acclaim and entered the public eye for his portrayal of Cameron Tucker in the acclaimed sitcom Modern Family, earning multiple Emmy Awards for the beloved character. His performance resonated deeply with viewers, making him a household name.
Early Life and Education
His early life in Kansas City, Kansas, was shaped by his parents, Jamey Anne and Vincent Stonestreet, fostering an environment that encouraged his creative spirit. He even started performing as “Fizbo the Clown” at local children’s birthday parties by age eleven, an early sign of his innate talent for entertainment.
Stonestreet attended Piper High School before pursuing higher education at Kansas State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. A pivotal dare led him to audition for a college play, sparking his passion for acting, which he further honed at Chicago’s renowned ImprovOlympic and The Second City Training Center.
Notable Relationships
Eric Stonestreet married Lindsay Schweitzer on September 8, 2025, after several years of dating. The couple met at a charity event in Kansas City in 2016 and became engaged in August 2021.
The actor and the pediatric nurse celebrated their wedding in an intimate ceremony held at their home in Kansas City, a detail they shared with fans on social media.
Career Highlights
Eric Stonestreet’s career is anchored by his iconic role as Cameron Tucker in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, a performance that garnered him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The show’s enduring popularity and critical acclaim established him as a comedic force in television.
Beyond his television success, Stonestreet has expanded into voice acting, notably as Duke in The Secret Life of Pets film franchise, a box-office hit. He also co-owns a share of the Kansas City Royals professional baseball team, showcasing his diverse business ventures outside of acting.
Signature Quote
“All I’ve ever wanted to do is entertain people – make them laugh, think, smile, feel creeped out or scared; whatever it is. I’m getting the opportunity to do that in various roles.”
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