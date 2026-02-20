Eric Dane Recorded Heartbreaking ‘Last Words’ For His Teenage Daughters Before His Passing

Months before his passing, Eric Dane quietly filmed what became his final public message to his two teenage daughters.
The 53-year-old actor passed away on February 9, 2026, ten months after revealing his ALS diagnosis. The deeply personal message was conducted in private for an episode of Netflix’s Famous Last Words. In its final moments, Dane asked to be left alone with the camera and to release the message only after he was gone.
“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he began.
Before his passing, Eric Dane recorded a heartfelt message for his daughters to be released only after his demise
Dane’s daughters, Billie Beatrice, born March 3, 2010, and Georgia Geraldine, born December 28, 2011, had long been at the center of his world. He shares his daughters with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.
Addressing his daughters, Dane has often said becoming a father gave him the family he never had growing up, especially after losing his own father at 7.
In the Netflix recording, he looked back on their shared memories instead of his career.
“I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?” he said with a soft smile.
He described seeing them in his mind, playing in the ocean in Santa Monica, Hawaii, and Mexico. “Those days, pun intended, were heaven.’
ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that gradually robs patients of muscle control, forced Euphoria star to confront time in a way he admitted he never had before.
He further told his daughters that illness had stripped away his habit of replaying regrets and worrying about what hadn’t happened yet
“The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now,” he told them. “The present is all you have. Treasure it.”
Dane urged them to fall deeply in love, not just romantically, but with something that fuels them.
“Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you wanna get up in the morning.”
He told them that acting had done that for him when he was their age, and it carried him through darker chapters. Dane emphasized that they find their purpose and “really go for it.”
Dane further asked them to choose friends wisely. “Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you. No judgement. No conditions. No questions asked.”
He shared that friendship took on a new meaning in his final moments, as when his mobility declined, the people who “just showed up” mattered most.
He added, “Love your friends with everything you have. Hang on to them. They will entertain you, guide you, support you, and some will save you.”
Above all, he told them to fight.
“Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity,” Dane said.
“Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.” He described his resilience as a “superpower”, comparing himself to a cat that has survived far more than the typical nine lives.
He encouraged his daughters and fans to meet life’s inevitable, “insurmountable” challenges with honesty and grace.
Furthermore, he shared that when facing the “end of days”, it is important to maintain one’s dignity. His message was a call to keep fighting and to “hold your heads high.”
While recording the message, his voice broke.
“Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words.”
After announcing his ALS diagnosis publicly, Eric Dane got candid about possibly being “taken” from his girls
During a June 2025 interview with Diane Sawyer, Dane became candid about how the illness made him angry, not for himself but for his daughters.
“My father was taken from me when I was young,” he said. “And now there’s a very good chance that I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young.”
The clip has resurfaced in the wake of his demise, and fans are pouring their love.
“Eric Dane saying the worst thing about this is his girls losing him so early… life is so unfair,” one viral X post read.
Another user wrote, “The cruelest part is the full circle — he spent his whole life healing from his father’s absence, only for his kids to have to do the same.”
Others echoed the grief, “just so goddamn painful,” while another added, “My heart is shattered for his babies.”
One more commenter added, “That hit hard… the unfairness of life is brutal sometimes.”
“It makes me so sad he was so scared to leave his kids,” shared another. “What a beautiful and wise gift to his girls. Fly high, McSteamy.”
“Such a beautiful love letter to his girls,” wrote one netizen
