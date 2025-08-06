People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

If you didn’t grow up watching hours on end of HGTV, you probably never thought much about home design until you owned your own place. And once you have a blank canvas, trying to furnish and decorate it can be intimidating! You have to decide on a color scheme, pick out pieces that compliment each other and, unless you live alone, make decisions alongside the other members of your household.

So if you’re overwhelmed by the idea of coming up with a vision for your home, we’ve got some lovely inspo for you from the Interior Decorating subreddit. Below, you’ll find some of the community’s best transformations and photos of creative design choices that 100% paid off. Enjoy scrolling through these images that might inspire you to finally start picking out paint swatches, and be sure to upvote the rooms that impress you!

#1 Switched Things Up!

The kids took over the basement, so I switched things up! 90% thrifted!

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Kitchen-Capital3817

#2 Stepped Out Of My Beige Comfort Zone

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Huge_Obligation2086

#3 Ok I Went Bold With Custom Jellyfish

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: CotaPT

#4 My Reading Nook Is Getting Much Cozier

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Seth2288

#5 My Maximalist Apartment

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Rattashootie

#6 We Call It The Biblio-Tree

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: No-Purple-5412

#7 Desert Mountain Mural I Painted In My Step Daughter’s Room

I surprised her and recorded her reaction. She loved it.

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Flat-Table8787

#8 I’m Just Over Here Living My Kooky ‘70s Dream

Most of you won’t like my admittedly niche aesthetic but I’m just saying…there shouldn’t be any rules about decor except for doing what pleases you and the other people who live with you (and why that’s a hot take, I’ll never know)

I’m in my fifties and I’ve been collecting interesting old junk since I reached adulthood. I’m not sure what drives my passion for the most audacious decor of my first decade alive, but the heart wants what it wants, and it causes no harm :)

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Global-Bus-8826

#9 Did I Go Too Bold?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Aggravating_Guest999

#10 Our First Bathroom Reno All New For 2025

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: RobDickinson

#11 16 Days Until Baby Girl’s Arrival. The Cat Still Thinks It’s All For Her

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Callme-risley

#12 Update – I Didn’t Know How To Decorate My Giant Bathroom

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: thegamerblonde

#13 1st Time Homeowner. Am I Doing It Right?

This is my bedroom. The rest of the house is equally as weird. Bet you can’t guess what I do for a living.

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Ok_Artichoke_7105

#14 My Before And After Green Room

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Kind_Breadfruit_2088

#15 Colorful Mosaics In Your House, Yes Or No?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: naty_sweet

#16 My Boyfriend Is Out Of Town For A Few Days So I Gave His Office A Surprise Makeover

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: kayaem

#17 Update On My “Too Brown” Livingroom! Planning On Painting The Walls And Ceiling A Dark Jungle Green. What Do You Think?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: TrashTashy

#18 My Newly Painted Kitchen Cabinets

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Vivike15

#19 I Designed These 3D Printable Lamps, Thought Some Of You Might Appreciate Them :d

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: mateomodar

#20 After Exhausting The Neutral Look For Years I Decided To Dopamine My One-Bedroom Apartment!

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: mossyzombie2021

#21 My Parent’s Living Room

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: durkiowrld1998

#22 My Jelly Wall Finished 😄❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Kimberly_4690

#23 Posted On Here Awhile Ago And Took Some Advice!

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Ok_Squirrel_8864

#24 Is Our Living Room Too Much? Someone Told Me It Looks Like A Child’s Bedroom

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: cschelsea

#25 Give Me Colour Or Give Me Death

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: mossyzombie2021

#26 Bed Nook Taken Just After Sunset

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: AffectionateDevice

#27 My Custom Curtains Came Today & No One Cares So I’m Posting Here

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Westafricangrey

#28 My Black Sunroom 🖤(Loaded With Plants Now Of Course 😉)

My husband and I built our (forever) home in 2011, doing the work and contracting out what we couldn’t do ourselves. We’ve added on and updated over the years, so the house has grown and changed along with us. It’s pretty sacred to us now. This is my fave room.. what used to be non-existent, then added on as a screened-in porch, and remodeled as our sunroom/entrance.

The tile is a sun-dried clay Satillo with talavera accent pieces, both made in Mexico. We designed the door with symbolic intention and had a carpenter in Turkey carve it for us. I don’t know what “style” I fit with… I just go with my vibe.. but our house is pretty much all varieties of wood, stone, slate/black, natural lighting and green vegetation/color pops from flowers like orchids or bouquets that I pick from my gardens. I think back in the day, they said brown/black never go together, but that’s pretty much my MO. 😅

In the past, I really loved sharing photos of our home and gardens online, but disconnected from social media a while back and decided to join Reddit this week. Thought maybe this might be a better community to share my home (art) with and give me that outlet back (a little at least 😉) enjoy! 🖤

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: crow-cottage

#29 I Think I Made A Mistake… Was This Color The Right Choice For The Dresser?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: TrashTashy

#30 Some Of You Wanted To See More Pictures Of My Home. This Is Our TV-Room

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: TrashTashy

#31 My Cat With Some Of My Thrifted Artwork

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Juicy_Q_

#32 Renovation Before & Afters

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Commercial_Hand7172

#33 I Love My Space And Wanted To Share It

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: TheYlimeQ

#34 After 3 Repaints, I Think I Finally Found A Working Color Combo

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: tibetanpeachpies

#35 Finally Finished My Living Room In The New Apartment 😊

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: turtlesinatrenchcoat

#36 My Grandma’s House

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: topnotchwalnut

#37 Wallpaper

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: caffeinatedchickens

#38 My Style Isn’t For Everyone, But I Do Like To Share

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Royal_Grapefruit4275

#39 My Mid 30’s Brooklyn Living Room

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: MarsupialLast4651

#40 I Know It’s Probably Not Everyone’s Cup Of Tea (What Is?) But Finally, 7 Years After Moving In, I Finally Feel I’m Sloooowly Getting There 🥲

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: aaagje

#41 Redid My Front Powder Room. I Think That It Came Out Alright

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: TheFlyingDuctMan

#42 Bathroom Glow Up (Literally)

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: FBubs

#43 Guest Bedroom

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Bull-licious

#44 Did I Make A Mistake With This Orange Chair?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Next-Honeydew-3835

#45 Please Dont Go Too Hard On Me

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: CotaPT

#46 Just Got This Couch, Not Super Sure About The Color

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: itsfeykro

#47 My DIY Builder Grade Kitchen Reno

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: the_moody_cottage

#48 Mini Remodel

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: EffectiveGur9070

#49 I Think I Finally Got It

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: antonia90

#50 Hubby Built These Storage Units From Scratch. We Live In A 650sqft Condo

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Hurry-Honest

#51 Some More Shots Of Our Home Study

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: dsm5150

#52 I Turned My Bathroom Into The Garden Of Eden

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Asterfields1224

#53 Bought A House With Flamingo Wallpaper In The Kitchen. I Wasn’t Convinced At First But My Partner Thought We Should Lean Into It

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: alanrowan123

#54 Bought Our Dream House And Nearly Finished Decorating, Now We Have To Move

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Ok-Dimension5880

#55 Scenes From My Apartment

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: glomtenin

#56 My Daughter’s Nursery!

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Beginning-Delivery54

#57 Updated My Bedroom, Finally Happy, Just Wanted To Share

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: kozinec72949

#58 Entry Update

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: B9B4

#59 I Swear, I Didn’t Think A Simple Lighting Change Would Mess With My Head This Much

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: CotaPT

#60 What Do You Think Of A Bedroom Like This?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Big-Bandicoot3850

#61 When They Tell You It Will Be Too Dark, Don’t Listen

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Disastrous-Green-953

#62 Designed This Rental To Feel Like Home

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: duncan2015

#63 Are We Still Doing “I’m Not Like The Other Houses”?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: kennycreatesthings

#64 My First Place All By Myself At 26. A Work In Progress! Everything Is Second Hand

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: americanivy

#65 Finally Took Some Updated Pics Of My Studio Space In NYC!

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Secret-Working-6655

#66 Small Guest Bathroom In A Custom Build

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: jtizzle555

#67 Update: Ditched The Farmhousey Mirror And The Wild Blue, And Went With A Dramatic Green

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: scrmblr

#68 Not Everyone’s Cup Of Tea But My Kids Love Our Bright Kitchen!

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: intimidateu_sexually

#69 Is It Too Much?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: acavallaro955

#70 Record Stand With TV

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Dangerous_Wear_8152

#71 Finished The Bathroom Remodel 🥳

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: teacherlady4846

#72 Our Home So Far 🪩 What Do You Think?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: bushb4by

#73 Living Room Is Almost Done

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: HippieWitchBitch95

#74 Pink Bathroom Is It Cute Or Kinda Weird?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: goofybagel

#75 Framed My Hermes Scarf

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Turbulent_Meeting_96

#76 Whitewash Before And After

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: x46672

#77 My Mom Finally Divorced My Dad And Built Her Dream House

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Fennekin26

#78 Decorated My 9 Year Old Stepdaughter’s Room As A Surprise

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: ThotsforTaterTots

#79 It May Not Be Your Cauldron Of Tea But I Love Being Different. Live People Ignore The Strange And Unusual. I, Myself, Am Strange, And Unusual

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Zakkattack86

#80 I Renovated My Parents’ Storage Room

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: zentem

#81 This Is My Livingroom

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Licile

#82 Found Her In A Thrift Store And Made Her An Integral Part Of My Accent Wall!

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: NeverAgainHomeschool

#83 Maybe I Stepped Out Of Line (My Goal Was To Bring This Bathroom To Life)

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: CotaPT

#84 I Just Wanted To Share This Beautiful Colour!!

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: ItsKaylasLife

#85 Perfection

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Pestoplasm

#86 Moved Into This Home Earlier In The Year

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: dwsinpdx

#87 My Daily Reading Nook, Unless Occupied By My Cat. Thoughts?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: mbmgart

#88 Gallery Wall? Yay Or Nay?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Tdesiree22

#89 Since Everybody Is Calling My House Dark And Depressing Here’s A Picture In Daylight

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Ok_Station_6703

#90 I Love How The Morning Light Illuminates My Dining Room

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: mbmgart

#91 How Did I Do?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: Lfs1983

#92 We Finally Got This Collection Up! Carefully Picked Paintings And Drawings By Our Son From Age 0-3. What Do You All Think?

People Are Sharing The Corners Of Their Homes They Feel Most Proud Of Decorating

Image source: AviuviAM

