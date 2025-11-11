Geometrical Tattoos By Jasper Andres Beautifully Fuse Geometry With Nature

New Zealand-based tattooist Jasper Andres creates beautiful minimal tattoos. Using his delicate touch, Jasper blends together the graceful figures of nature and geometry, resulting in unique tattoos. Sometimes the artist even infuses the thinly-lined tattoos with vibrant colors which makes them look something like watercolor paintings.

Keep on scrolling for a closer look at these eye-catching masterpieces!

More info: Instagram (h/t: mymodernmet)

