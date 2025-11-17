“Why An Apple A Day Keeps The Doctor Away?”: Here Are 11 Of My Favorite Answers

Honestly, the old saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” never specified what doctors were talking about, so I decided to embark on some independent research. What I found may knock your socks off!
I love making webcomics and experimenting with new forms. I am using mostly Procreate, but sometimes try out other stuff; if you have a tip don’t be shy!
#1 Anthropology
#2 Literature
#3 Theology
#4 Education
#5 Philosophy
#6 Queer Studies
#7 Dr. Dre
#8 Architecture
#9 Political Science
#10 Biology
#11 Computer Science
