Sister’s Entitlement Has No Limits, She Can’t Believe Someone Actually Calls Her Out

Living with a sibling can be a great bonding experience. You grew up in the same household, so surely, you know how to get along! And having family around can be a huge blessing. That is, unless your brother or sister makes your life much mored difficult than it needs to be…
One woman reached out to the internet for advice after her entitled sister decided that she was moving into her home. Below, you’ll find the full story of all the drama that led to the little sister being evicted, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
It can be hard to set boundaries with the people that you love the most
africaimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
But when this woman’s sister demanded that she move into her home without any notice, she knew that it would be a trainwreck
shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)
She added some more details to the post later on
Then, the author responded to several readers and shared even more background information
Readers were appalled by the sister’s behavior, and many urged the homeowner to kick her out as soon as possible
Later, the author returned with an update on her sister’s living situation
GSR-PhotoStudio/Envato (not the actual photo)
Readers applauded the author for enforcing her boundaries and called out her parents for enabling their daughter
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