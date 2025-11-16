40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

by

Did you know Squirrel Appreciation Day is a thing? It’s celebrated every January 21st as an opportunity to learn more about the little rodents, and even if we’re far from that date, it’s always a good time to celebrate these precious balls of fur! Squirrels are pretty awesome, and their cuteness is only matched by the fact they’re quite clever and can form cognitive maps in their heads of the places they store their food.

I’ll never forget the first time I visited London, where I was amazed by the number of cute squirrels in St. James’s Park and how well they tolerated being surrounded by so many people. As naive as I was as a child, I thought the city had a secret squirrel sanctuary! When I investigated some more, I found out squirrels can be incredibly friendly to humans. They have a reputation for curiosity and get interested in what’s going on around them.

For all these reasons and more, squirrels are easy to love. And if you’re a fan of adorable animals like us, you’ll surely appreciate this gallery of squirrel pictures! So scroll down, feast your eyes, and upvote your ultimate favorites!

#1 One Woman Started Putting Bowls Of Ice Out For The Squirrels In Her Yard. This Little Guy Was So Grateful, He Fell Asleep Cooling Off

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Wigglebit

#2 Have A Baby Squirrel In A Tiny Sock Sweater

I’m using my quarantine work from home time to help raise orphan baby animals for our local wildlife rescue. This is Rigby wearing a tiny sweater I made out of a toddler sock someone donated to us. I hope it makes you smile.

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Eatthedead

#3 My Wife Just Shot This Pic Of A Sleepy Albino Squirrel

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Squirrel Licking A Glass Window

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

#5 I Followed Squirrels Daily With My Camera For 6 Years And Here Are 50 Of My Best Photos

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Geert Weggen

#6 I’ve Spent A Couple Of Years Photographing Squirrels And Their Different Emotions

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Johnny Kääpä

#7 Alert! This Rescued Squirrel Has A Teddy Bear

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: this_girl_is_a_squirrel

#8 A Squirrel Ran Into The Store I Work At And Stole A Chocolate Bar

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Jimbobler

#9 Squirrel Fell In Love With My Stepdad

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: forty_hands

#10 So Ive Been Feeding The Squirrels Lately And This Is What I Saw At My Door When I Woke Up

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: milkthe

#11 These Sleeping Squirrels In A Nest On The Window Ledge

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Ok_Board_4331

#12 Defiant Squirrel

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Rescued This Little Guy While Shooting Some Photos In A Wooded Area. My Dogs Adopted Him

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: N1ckR4df0rd

#14 We Adopted A Badly Injured Baby Squirrel. Here’s One Of The First Photos Of Him

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: reddit.com

#15 A Pile Of Baby Squirrels (I Am A Licensed Wildlife Rehabber)

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Mindmeofthebabe

#16 Enjoy This Squirrel With His Corn

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: anonymoususer08

#17 Saw A Squirrel Eating A Strawberry Off A Fork On My Way To Class

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Splooorky

#18 The Orphaned Baby Sri Lankan Palm Squirrel So Tiny In My Palm

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Paul Williams

#19 Rescued A Baby Squirrel! This Is Him When We First Found Him, Meet Steve

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Can-EH-Dian-244

#20 Squirrel Love

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: sangeeth_mudalige

#21 A Family Of Squirrels Moved Into The Hole In My Tree

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: haringtiti

#22 This White Squirrel I Saw On My Walk

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Jeremy____

#23 My Friend Rehabilitated And Released A Squirrel 6 Years Ago. She Still Stops By For Snacks And Lets My Friend Put Hats On Her

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Meems138

#24 Begging For More Popcorn

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Ukiri

#25 My Mom Occasionally Leaves Nuts Under Our Bird Feeder. Today, He Came To The Window And Asked For More

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Violino23

#26 This Little Guy Needed To Say Hi

He is my sister-in-laws outdoor pet and he visits her hairstylists for nuts. He is very tame and as you can see is really cute. They call him Yochen (he is a German squirrel so an ‘eichhörnchen’)

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: philthehippy

#27 Hoomans Said If Your Ear Is Itchy, Someone Is Thinking Of You

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: canibeyoursquirrelfriend

#28 This Squirrel We’ve Been Feeding Has Begun Sunbathing On Our Deck Table

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Flam1ng1cecream

#29 I Give The Local Squirrels Breakfast Every Morning. He Was A Latecomer. His Face Says It All

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Littlebearpaige

#30 Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’Lanterns So Far

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: ElizabethDangit

#31 Little Squirrel

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: GoodBlackCat

#32 I’ve Been Photographing Red Squirrels For 6 Years, Here Are My 19 Photos To Show How Acrobatic They Really Are

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: Niki Colemont

#33 And This Is When I Became A Squirrel Mom Two Years Ago

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: MrsVoussy

#34 Indian Palm Squirrel In My Indian Palm

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: menderu

#35 This Squirrel Splooted On My AC

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: angelsdontkilll

#36 This Fat Little Squirrel With His Hands On His Belly

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: thehippyjonny

#37 Squirrel On Dog

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: 11and12

#38 I See Her Suspicious Look And A Cucumber… But Look At Her Feet On The Bowl!

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: therapy_squirrel

#39 Feeding Squirrels In Wildlife Rehab Is No Easy Feat!

There is a science to it – from weighing each squirrel to calculate the amount of formula needed, to doing physical exams to make sure they are developing well – it’s a tall order but Casey and Kristin make it look easy!

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: SWVAWildlife

#40 Oh Boy. I Think Winston May Have Found A Way Onto The Fridge. Came In From Work To This Face

40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Image source: mr_winston_hijinks

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
White Gold BBC
10 Things You Didn’t Know about BBC’s “White Gold”
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2019
Emma Stone: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Delusional Guy Lists The Things He Expects For His “Birthday Month” And They Are Ridiculous
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Combine Two Characters Into One In My Colored Pencil Illustrations (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
PlayStation Sony VR2
Sony PlayStation VR2 Officially Announced
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2022
Hey Pandas, Who’s Your Favourite Star Wars Character? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.