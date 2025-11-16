40 Pictures Of Squirrels Doing Cute Squirrel Stuff

Did you know Squirrel Appreciation Day is a thing? It’s celebrated every January 21st as an opportunity to learn more about the little rodents, and even if we’re far from that date, it’s always a good time to celebrate these precious balls of fur! Squirrels are pretty awesome, and their cuteness is only matched by the fact they’re quite clever and can form cognitive maps in their heads of the places they store their food.
I’ll never forget the first time I visited London, where I was amazed by the number of cute squirrels in St. James’s Park and how well they tolerated being surrounded by so many people. As naive as I was as a child, I thought the city had a secret squirrel sanctuary! When I investigated some more, I found out squirrels can be incredibly friendly to humans. They have a reputation for curiosity and get interested in what’s going on around them.
For all these reasons and more, squirrels are easy to love. And if you’re a fan of adorable animals like us, you’ll surely appreciate this gallery of squirrel pictures! So scroll down, feast your eyes, and upvote your ultimate favorites!
#1 One Woman Started Putting Bowls Of Ice Out For The Squirrels In Her Yard. This Little Guy Was So Grateful, He Fell Asleep Cooling Off
Image source: Wigglebit
#2 Have A Baby Squirrel In A Tiny Sock Sweater
I’m using my quarantine work from home time to help raise orphan baby animals for our local wildlife rescue. This is Rigby wearing a tiny sweater I made out of a toddler sock someone donated to us. I hope it makes you smile.
Image source: Eatthedead
#3 My Wife Just Shot This Pic Of A Sleepy Albino Squirrel
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Squirrel Licking A Glass Window
#5 I Followed Squirrels Daily With My Camera For 6 Years And Here Are 50 Of My Best Photos
Image source: Geert Weggen
#6 I’ve Spent A Couple Of Years Photographing Squirrels And Their Different Emotions
Image source: Johnny Kääpä
#7 Alert! This Rescued Squirrel Has A Teddy Bear
Image source: this_girl_is_a_squirrel
#8 A Squirrel Ran Into The Store I Work At And Stole A Chocolate Bar
Image source: Jimbobler
#9 Squirrel Fell In Love With My Stepdad
Image source: forty_hands
#10 So Ive Been Feeding The Squirrels Lately And This Is What I Saw At My Door When I Woke Up
Image source: milkthe
#11 These Sleeping Squirrels In A Nest On The Window Ledge
Image source: Ok_Board_4331
#12 Defiant Squirrel
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Rescued This Little Guy While Shooting Some Photos In A Wooded Area. My Dogs Adopted Him
Image source: N1ckR4df0rd
#14 We Adopted A Badly Injured Baby Squirrel. Here’s One Of The First Photos Of Him
Image source: reddit.com
#15 A Pile Of Baby Squirrels (I Am A Licensed Wildlife Rehabber)
Image source: Mindmeofthebabe
#16 Enjoy This Squirrel With His Corn
Image source: anonymoususer08
#17 Saw A Squirrel Eating A Strawberry Off A Fork On My Way To Class
Image source: Splooorky
#18 The Orphaned Baby Sri Lankan Palm Squirrel So Tiny In My Palm
Image source: Paul Williams
#19 Rescued A Baby Squirrel! This Is Him When We First Found Him, Meet Steve
Image source: Can-EH-Dian-244
#20 Squirrel Love
Image source: sangeeth_mudalige
#21 A Family Of Squirrels Moved Into The Hole In My Tree
Image source: haringtiti
#22 This White Squirrel I Saw On My Walk
Image source: Jeremy____
#23 My Friend Rehabilitated And Released A Squirrel 6 Years Ago. She Still Stops By For Snacks And Lets My Friend Put Hats On Her
Image source: Meems138
#24 Begging For More Popcorn
Image source: Ukiri
#25 My Mom Occasionally Leaves Nuts Under Our Bird Feeder. Today, He Came To The Window And Asked For More
Image source: Violino23
#26 This Little Guy Needed To Say Hi
He is my sister-in-laws outdoor pet and he visits her hairstylists for nuts. He is very tame and as you can see is really cute. They call him Yochen (he is a German squirrel so an ‘eichhörnchen’)
Image source: philthehippy
#27 Hoomans Said If Your Ear Is Itchy, Someone Is Thinking Of You
Image source: canibeyoursquirrelfriend
#28 This Squirrel We’ve Been Feeding Has Begun Sunbathing On Our Deck Table
Image source: Flam1ng1cecream
#29 I Give The Local Squirrels Breakfast Every Morning. He Was A Latecomer. His Face Says It All
Image source: Littlebearpaige
#30 Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’Lanterns So Far
Image source: ElizabethDangit
#31 Little Squirrel
Image source: GoodBlackCat
#32 I’ve Been Photographing Red Squirrels For 6 Years, Here Are My 19 Photos To Show How Acrobatic They Really Are
Image source: Niki Colemont
#33 And This Is When I Became A Squirrel Mom Two Years Ago
Image source: MrsVoussy
#34 Indian Palm Squirrel In My Indian Palm
Image source: menderu
#35 This Squirrel Splooted On My AC
Image source: angelsdontkilll
#36 This Fat Little Squirrel With His Hands On His Belly
Image source: thehippyjonny
#37 Squirrel On Dog
Image source: 11and12
#38 I See Her Suspicious Look And A Cucumber… But Look At Her Feet On The Bowl!
Image source: therapy_squirrel
#39 Feeding Squirrels In Wildlife Rehab Is No Easy Feat!
There is a science to it – from weighing each squirrel to calculate the amount of formula needed, to doing physical exams to make sure they are developing well – it’s a tall order but Casey and Kristin make it look easy!
Image source: SWVAWildlife
#40 Oh Boy. I Think Winston May Have Found A Way Onto The Fridge. Came In From Work To This Face
Image source: mr_winston_hijinks
