71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Some couples throw a wedding to celebrate love. Others simply do it to get a huge ego boost, free gifts, and a chance to play royalty for a night.
This second group is not hard to find. Entitled couples rarely hide their true colors — mostly because they genuinely believe their behavior is normal. From inviting a vegan guest only to feed them a bowl of plain lettuce, to badgering friends for expensive registry gifts, their demands know no bounds. Some even go as far as begging strangers online to fund their lavish “dream” day.
We at Bored Panda have rounded up some of the absolute worst examples of bride and groom entitlement — not just to share a good cringe, but to remind us all that no party is worth losing your grip on reality. Scroll through to see how bad it gets, and maybe take a mental note of what not to do when your own big day comes around.
#1 Maybe If They Got Better Gifts They Could Afford A Nicer Honeymoon, Just Saying!
Image source: ninerose
#2 Why Can’t She Just Do What I Want – Bride Shocked, Shocked I Tell You That Everyone Thinks She Is Unreasonable
Image source: Grrrrtttt
Viral posts exposing “bridezillas” and “groomzillas” make it easy to wonder: do weddings turn normal people into entitled monsters, or do they just expose who someone was all along?
Psychologists and event planners agree that a wedding — especially a large, traditional one — acts as a pressure cooker. It brings long-held expectations, control issues, financial stress, boundary disputes, and family dynamics to a boiling point.
#3 A Bridesmaid Posted This In My Local Mums Lounge-
Image source: contsa
#4 A Lifetime Opportunity: Wedding Party With A Contract
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#5 Can I Charge Someone Working For Me To Eat At My Wedding!!
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Much of the wedding stress stems directly from the astronomical price tag attached to the big day.
According to The Knot 2026 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding in the US has hit $34,000.
Venue rentals can easily cost $6,000 to $10,000, while floral arrangements often run $3,000 to $5,000. When a couple pours their life savings into a single day, their expectations also increase. They want perfection, and that desperation often translates into unreasonable demands.
#6 Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen!
Image source: DamnSon81
#7 Bride Wants My Photographer Friend To Learn Another Photographer’s “Style” And Basically Give Her A Discount For A Wedding That’s In A Couple Of Weeks
Image source: moonage-day-dream-6
#8 This “Vegan Pizza” Provided At A Wedding Last Night
Image source: mcdripy
Social pressure only fuels the fire. Decades of romantic comedies, a multi-billion-dollar bridal industry, and endless social media feeds convince couples that their wedding must be a spectacle. Caught up in this vision, some lose sight of reality. They forget that a destination bachelorette party might wipe out a friend’s savings, or a cousin might not be able to take time off work.
“We have been inundated with all of these images of beautiful weddings and lavish bachelorette parties. A lot of times, people want to have those experiences and they don’t understand what it takes to pull that type of stuff off — who’s footing the bill for it? Anytime you count on other people’s money, you’re getting into dicey territory,” says Danielle L. Moore, LCSW, mental health therapist at Refresh Wellness Center.
“If the bride is expecting for there to be this grandiose celebration, that can be very stressful; it can cause tensions to rise if stuff doesn’t live up to the expectations.”
#9 My Meal At A Wedding Recently
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#10 “Influencer” Bride Wants Free Wedding In Exchange For “Exposure”
Image source: Painted_Mushr00m
#11 Seen On Facebook. Oh Dear Oh Dear…
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Did you know that “wedding influencer” or “wedding content creator” has become a legitimate job title? Unlike traditional photographers who take months to deliver photos, these creators use smartphones to capture raw behind-the-scenes footage. They edit them into Instagram-worthy reels and TikToks that are sometimes ready to share the very same day.
According to Zoe Burke, editor of Hitched.co.uk, search demand for wedding content creators skyrocketed by 586% in 2025.
The impact of this digital rat race can be seen in real time. In a recent Zola survey, nearly 75% of couples admitted that wedding-planning decisions were directly influenced by what they saw on social media.
This mindset can breed entitlement fast. Couples start expecting everyone to follow strict dress codes, pose on command, and fall in line — all to build the perfect photo for strangers online.
#12 Bridezilla Wants To Kick Someone Out Of Her Wedding Party Because She’s Pregnant
Image source: adashofhotsauce
#13 Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man’s Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride’s Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man’s Wife Deliberately Did That
Image source: Reading-is-awesome
#14 Asking Strangers Online To Fund Honeymoon
Image source: Recent_Bet8854
There are plenty of reasons why a couple might act entitled before and on their big day. But no matter how many excuses we make for them, the harsh reality is that this entitlement leaves real collateral damage in its wake.
Most often, it is the guests who pay the price for a couple’s quest for the ultimate fairytale. Attending a wedding is rarely cheap. Guests willingly spend their hard-earned money on travel, hotel stays, new outfits, and registry gifts just to show their support.
According to a Bankrate survey done in 2023, the average American planned to spend $611 per wedding — including $287 on travel and accommodations, $180 on gifts, and $144 on attire and grooming. Unsurprisingly, 62% of wedding guests admitted they felt stressed about how much they were spending just to celebrate someone else’s love story.
#15 The Wedding Reception Centerpieces Featured Betta Fish. The Bride And Groom Planned To Flush Them Alive
Image source: bbyxmadi
#16 But The Child Will Steal My Spotlight!!
Image source: House-Plant_
#17 Acquaintance Has Now Sent Me Two Invites To Events Where I Can Give Her Money. I Am Not Invited To The Wedding
Image source: hitthebrownnote
Entitled couples lose all touch with reality when they start making outrageous demands.
For example, some couples beg strangers online for money to fund their lavish dream weddings. Others force guests to cover up their tattoos with heavy makeup. Some even ban kids entirely, yet still expect parents to pay for a sitter and stay through an eight-hour reception.
This is where the real damage happens. Unlike late RSVPs or a last-minute dress disaster — which are temporary bumps in the road — the drama stirred up during wedding planning can leave permanent scars.
#18 “Fortunately I’m Not In A Position Where I Need To Pay To Work”
Image source: carlayyy_13
#19 Vegan At A Wedding (And They Give You BBQ Sauce As A Dressing Cause It’s The Only Vegan Option)
Image source: big_coochie_energy
#20 From An Fb Group I’m In. Girl, If You Have To Ask, You Probably Already Know The Answer
Image source: GrumpyFoodLady
The internet is full of cautionary tales. Brides and maids of honor stop speaking for years. Once-inseparable friends quietly drift apart. Siblings harbor grudges over seating charts for decades. In extreme cases, parents and children cut ties completely over a single day’s dispute.
This emotional and financial pressure is destroying close relationships at a shocking rate. In fact, a UK study revealed that one-third of brides get into major conflicts with their bridesmaids before ever walking down the aisle. Even worse, 32% of newlywed women admitted they are no longer friends with at least one woman who stood beside them at the altar.
#21 Wedding Day Litter Bugs
Image source: Soy_Un_Perdedor-
#22 Bride Asks For Donations | In The Town Group Page
Image source: justlou2you
If planning a wedding is turning you into a certain kind of dinosaur — making you rude, entitled, and miserable to be around just like the people on this list — it may be time to hit the brakes.
You are throwing a party to celebrate love, not running a full-time campaign to massage your ego.
And if you’re or have ever been on the receiving end of this entitlement, take comfort in knowing you’re not crazy — and that you can always send your story to us for the next list.
#23 Nextdoor Post Requesting Correctly Dressed Volunteers
Image source: Rorquall
#24 Bride Wants To Help “Increase” Vendors Roi
Image source: annoyedvideographer
#25 Got A Free Wedding Frame, Engraved And Bride Is Upset It’s Not Enough
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#26 Cb Bride Says You Should Reevaluate
Image source: OrderNChaos42
#27 A Former Coworker Of Mine. She Was Always Extra At Work. It’s No Surprise She Posted This Before Her Wedding. I’m Glad I Wasn’t Invited
Image source: Room1oh1
#28 Bridezilla Sends Out This Text And Wonders Why Nobody Responds
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#29 Entitled Bridezilla Demands Her Bridesmaids Pay Everything To Look “Pristine” For Photos
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#30 This Gem From 2018 | Severely Lowballing A Wedding Caterer
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#31 Kindly Refrain From Upstaging The Bride On Her Big Day — Oh, And No Admission Without A Gift Of $75 Or More
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#32 Hey, I Know That I’ve Given My Wedding No Thought But I Want You Dedicate The Next 48 Hours Of Your Life To It
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#33 I Film Weddings As A Side Job, And This Finally Happened To Me
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#34 My Mum Is An Artificial Florist And Had An ‘Influencer’ With 70k Followers Ask For Free Wedding Flowers For Exposure
Image source: PepperBundle
#35 Bride Groups Really Are The Gift That Keeps Giving
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#36 Entitled Bride Covers Nothing For Bridal Party, But Gets Upset When They Don’t Cover Her Bachelorette Costs
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#37 Bride Wants Guests To Pay For Their Meal Because *Checks Notes* They Aren’t Rich, Plus Some Extra
Image source: crazybirdlady1990
#38 Bride Is Pissed Her Bridesmaid Has The Wrong Color Toenail Polish
Image source: IDreamInCheddar
#39 I’ll Just Pay For My Whole Wedding With Experience Points!
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#40 “You Must Fit Into My Childhood Expectations + Give Me Money”
Image source: House-Plant_
#41 Influencer Bride Thinks She’s Entitled To A Free Artwork
Image source: Mik_0010
#42 Attended The Bachelorette…. Didn’t Make The Cut For The Wedding
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#43 Karen Thinks Artists Are Ripping Her Off For Charging $1000 For A Live Painting Of Her Wedding Ceremony. Expects To Get A Literal Picasso For That Price
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#44 Ah Yes, The Good Old “Get Pregnant So I Won’t Need To Be In A Bridal Party” Scheme. Works Every Time
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#45 You Want Me To Cut My Hair. You Can’t Fire Me, I Quit
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#46 Another Gem In A Wedding Group With A Greedy Bride
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#47 Putting Your Honeyfund & Cashapp On Your Getaway Car 🥴 (& Sharing In A Public Fb Group)
Image source: IDreamInCheddar
#48 Get Your Guests To Pay For Your Honeymoon
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#49 Bride Gets Rsvps For Her Wedding And Only After Does She Tell Everyone Who Replied Yes That They Need To Pay $75 Per Plate
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#50 Bride Posting Anonymously Wants To Know If It’s ‘Bradzilla’ To Pressure Bridesmaids Into Getting Drunk So They Don’t Have ‘Old Grandma Energy’ At Her Bachelorette Party
Image source: flyawaygirl94
#51 Asking For A Fragrance Free Wedding Doesn’t Seem Too Bad Until You Start Reading The Comments
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#52 Sorry You Can’t Come To The Wedding, Send Us Money Anyway
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#53 I Wish I Had The Nerve To Do This!!
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#54 Wedding Takes Over A Cafe To Hold Their Ceremony And Photos – Without Paying In Advance!
Image source: Kmos86
#55 My Older Half-Sister Doesn’t Invite Me Too Her Childfree Wedding As I Am Nineteen, Expects A Gift
Image source: victim-of-the-moon00
#56 My Friend Is A Wedding Photographer. Everyone Thinks This Is Cute. I Think It’s Gross
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#57 I’m All For Using An Uber Sure But Come On
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#58 Oh Yeah, That Guy Jon Is Coming Too
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#59 I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We’d Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake!! Apparently Didn’t Count For The Second
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#60 $250 Min Gift To Attend
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#61 Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back
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#62 Bridezilla Wants All Her Bridesmaids To Cut And Dye Their Hair So They Look Identical
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#63
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#64 Spare A Thought For This Poor Girl Who Has Been Dealt The Injustice Of Being Gifted A Mere $32,000 For Her Wedding 😢
Image source: journalhalfbeing
#65 Sighted A Good One Today! Entitled Bride Tells Photographer To Bring A Wedding Gift
Image source: rebelmumma
#66 Audacious Couple Scams Vendors Into Supplying Goods And Services For Free
Image source: DukeKazoo
#67 Hot Tip – Save Money On Your Wedding By Defrauding Your Employer
Image source: waitwhatsthatsound
#68 I Can’t Imagine Being So Demanding Over Gifts. Are Loved Ones’ Presence Not Enough Of A Gift
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#69 I Really Hope She Finds Someone For Her Wedding
Image source: Kinky_Nipplebear
#70 When The Guests’ Presence Is Not A Good Enough Present
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#71 Buy The Bride A Drink. I Guess This Is A Thing Now
Image source: BearOnTheToilet
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