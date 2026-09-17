71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

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Some couples throw a wedding to celebrate love. Others simply do it to get a huge ego boost, free gifts, and a chance to play royalty for a night.

This second group is not hard to find. Entitled couples rarely hide their true colors — mostly because they genuinely believe their behavior is normal. From inviting a vegan guest only to feed them a bowl of plain lettuce, to badgering friends for expensive registry gifts, their demands know no bounds. Some even go as far as begging strangers online to fund their lavish “dream” day.

We at Bored Panda have rounded up some of the absolute worst examples of bride and groom entitlement — not just to share a good cringe, but to remind us all that no party is worth losing your grip on reality. Scroll through to see how bad it gets, and maybe take a mental note of what not to do when your own big day comes around.

#1 Maybe If They Got Better Gifts They Could Afford A Nicer Honeymoon, Just Saying!

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: ninerose

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

#2 Why Can’t She Just Do What I Want – Bride Shocked, Shocked I Tell You That Everyone Thinks She Is Unreasonable

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Grrrrtttt

Viral posts exposing “bridezillas” and “groomzillas” make it easy to wonder: do weddings turn normal people into entitled monsters, or do they just expose who someone was all along?

Psychologists and event planners agree that a wedding — especially a large, traditional one — acts as a pressure cooker. It brings long-held expectations, control issues, financial stress, boundary disputes, and family dynamics to a boiling point.

#3 A Bridesmaid Posted This In My Local Mums Lounge-

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: contsa

#4 A Lifetime Opportunity: Wedding Party With A Contract

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: loudbaboon

#5 Can I Charge Someone Working For Me To Eat At My Wedding!!

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: racmozz

Much of the wedding stress stems directly from the astronomical price tag attached to the big day.

According to The Knot 2026 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding in the US has hit $34,000.

Venue rentals can easily cost $6,000 to $10,000, while floral arrangements often run $3,000 to $5,000. When a couple pours their life savings into a single day, their expectations also increase. They want perfection, and that desperation often translates into unreasonable demands.

#6 Watch Out For Bridezilla Karen!

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: DamnSon81

#7 Bride Wants My Photographer Friend To Learn Another Photographer’s “Style” And Basically Give Her A Discount For A Wedding That’s In A Couple Of Weeks

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: moonage-day-dream-6

#8 This “Vegan Pizza” Provided At A Wedding Last Night

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: mcdripy

Social pressure only fuels the fire. Decades of romantic comedies, a multi-billion-dollar bridal industry, and endless social media feeds convince couples that their wedding must be a spectacle. Caught up in this vision, some lose sight of reality. They forget that a destination bachelorette party might wipe out a friend’s savings, or a cousin might not be able to take time off work.

“We have been inundated with all of these images of beautiful weddings and lavish bachelorette parties. A lot of times, people want to have those experiences and they don’t understand what it takes to pull that type of stuff off — who’s footing the bill for it? Anytime you count on other people’s money, you’re getting into dicey territory,” says Danielle L. Moore, LCSW, mental health therapist at Refresh Wellness Center.

“If the bride is expecting for there to be this grandiose celebration, that can be very stressful; it can cause tensions to rise if stuff doesn’t live up to the expectations.”

#9 My Meal At A Wedding Recently

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: laserdiscos

#10 “Influencer” Bride Wants Free Wedding In Exchange For “Exposure”

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Painted_Mushr00m

#11 Seen On Facebook. Oh Dear Oh Dear…

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: [deleted]

Did you know that “wedding influencer” or “wedding content creator” has become a legitimate job title? Unlike traditional photographers who take months to deliver photos, these creators use smartphones to capture raw behind-the-scenes footage. They edit them into Instagram-worthy reels and TikToks that are sometimes ready to share the very same day.

According to Zoe Burke, editor of Hitched.co.uk, search demand for wedding content creators skyrocketed by 586% in 2025.

The impact of this digital rat race can be seen in real time. In a recent Zola survey, nearly 75% of couples admitted that wedding-planning decisions were directly influenced by what they saw on social media.

This mindset can breed entitlement fast. Couples start expecting everyone to follow strict dress codes, pose on command, and fall in line — all to build the perfect photo for strangers online.

#12 Bridezilla Wants To Kick Someone Out Of Her Wedding Party Because She’s Pregnant

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: adashofhotsauce

#13 Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man’s Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride’s Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man’s Wife Deliberately Did That

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Reading-is-awesome

#14 Asking Strangers Online To Fund Honeymoon

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Recent_Bet8854

There are plenty of reasons why a couple might act entitled before and on their big day. But no matter how many excuses we make for them, the harsh reality is that this entitlement leaves real collateral damage in its wake.

Most often, it is the guests who pay the price for a couple’s quest for the ultimate fairytale. Attending a wedding is rarely cheap. Guests willingly spend their hard-earned money on travel, hotel stays, new outfits, and registry gifts just to show their support.

According to a Bankrate survey done in 2023, the average American planned to spend $611 per wedding — including $287 on travel and accommodations, $180 on gifts, and $144 on attire and grooming. Unsurprisingly, 62% of wedding guests admitted they felt stressed about how much they were spending just to celebrate someone else’s love story.

#15 The Wedding Reception Centerpieces Featured Betta Fish. The Bride And Groom Planned To Flush Them Alive

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: bbyxmadi

#16 But The Child Will Steal My Spotlight!!

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: House-Plant_

#17 Acquaintance Has Now Sent Me Two Invites To Events Where I Can Give Her Money. I Am Not Invited To The Wedding

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: hitthebrownnote

Entitled couples lose all touch with reality when they start making outrageous demands.

For example, some couples beg strangers online for money to fund their lavish dream weddings. Others force guests to cover up their tattoos with heavy makeup. Some even ban kids entirely, yet still expect parents to pay for a sitter and stay through an eight-hour reception.

This is where the real damage happens. Unlike late RSVPs or a last-minute dress disaster — which are temporary bumps in the road — the drama stirred up during wedding planning can leave permanent scars.

#18 “Fortunately I’m Not In A Position Where I Need To Pay To Work”

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: carlayyy_13

#19 Vegan At A Wedding (And They Give You BBQ Sauce As A Dressing Cause It’s The Only Vegan Option)

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: big_coochie_energy

#20 From An Fb Group I’m In. Girl, If You Have To Ask, You Probably Already Know The Answer

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: GrumpyFoodLady

The internet is full of cautionary tales. Brides and maids of honor stop speaking for years. Once-inseparable friends quietly drift apart. Siblings harbor grudges over seating charts for decades. In extreme cases, parents and children cut ties completely over a single day’s dispute.

This emotional and financial pressure is destroying close relationships at a shocking rate. In fact, a UK study revealed that one-third of brides get into major conflicts with their bridesmaids before ever walking down the aisle. Even worse, 32% of newlywed women admitted they are no longer friends with at least one woman who stood beside them at the altar.

#21 Wedding Day Litter Bugs

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Soy_Un_Perdedor-

#22 Bride Asks For Donations | In The Town Group Page

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: justlou2you

If planning a wedding is turning you into a certain kind of dinosaur — making you rude, entitled, and miserable to be around just like the people on this list — it may be time to hit the brakes.

You are throwing a party to celebrate love, not running a full-time campaign to massage your ego.

And if you’re or have ever been on the receiving end of this entitlement, take comfort in knowing you’re not crazy — and that you can always send your story to us for the next list.

#23 Nextdoor Post Requesting Correctly Dressed Volunteers

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Rorquall

#24 Bride Wants To Help “Increase” Vendors Roi

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: annoyedvideographer

#25 Got A Free Wedding Frame, Engraved And Bride Is Upset It’s Not Enough

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: madammayorislove

#26 Cb Bride Says You Should Reevaluate

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: OrderNChaos42

#27 A Former Coworker Of Mine. She Was Always Extra At Work. It’s No Surprise She Posted This Before Her Wedding. I’m Glad I Wasn’t Invited

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Room1oh1

#28 Bridezilla Sends Out This Text And Wonders Why Nobody Responds

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: springflowers2016

#29 Entitled Bridezilla Demands Her Bridesmaids Pay Everything To Look “Pristine” For Photos

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: adashofhotsauce

#30 This Gem From 2018 | Severely Lowballing A Wedding Caterer

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: macmoosie

#31 Kindly Refrain From Upstaging The Bride On Her Big Day — Oh, And No Admission Without A Gift Of $75 Or More

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: mariusionicajr

#32 Hey, I Know That I’ve Given My Wedding No Thought But I Want You Dedicate The Next 48 Hours Of Your Life To It

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Adora90

#33 I Film Weddings As A Side Job, And This Finally Happened To Me

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: among_shadows

#34 My Mum Is An Artificial Florist And Had An ‘Influencer’ With 70k Followers Ask For Free Wedding Flowers For Exposure

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: PepperBundle

#35 Bride Groups Really Are The Gift That Keeps Giving

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: stem_ho

#36 Entitled Bride Covers Nothing For Bridal Party, But Gets Upset When They Don’t Cover Her Bachelorette Costs

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: stem_ho

#37 Bride Wants Guests To Pay For Their Meal Because *Checks Notes* They Aren’t Rich, Plus Some Extra

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: crazybirdlady1990

#38 Bride Is Pissed Her Bridesmaid Has The Wrong Color Toenail Polish

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: IDreamInCheddar

#39 I’ll Just Pay For My Whole Wedding With Experience Points!

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: shoretee

#40 “You Must Fit Into My Childhood Expectations + Give Me Money”

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: House-Plant_

#41 Influencer Bride Thinks She’s Entitled To A Free Artwork

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Mik_0010

#42 Attended The Bachelorette…. Didn’t Make The Cut For The Wedding

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Tabbs9

#43 Karen Thinks Artists Are Ripping Her Off For Charging $1000 For A Live Painting Of Her Wedding Ceremony. Expects To Get A Literal Picasso For That Price

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: [deleted]

#44 Ah Yes, The Good Old “Get Pregnant So I Won’t Need To Be In A Bridal Party” Scheme. Works Every Time

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: halapi

#45 You Want Me To Cut My Hair. You Can’t Fire Me, I Quit

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: maybelle180

#46 Another Gem In A Wedding Group With A Greedy Bride

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: LookSad3044

#47 Putting Your Honeyfund & Cashapp On Your Getaway Car 🥴 (& Sharing In A Public Fb Group)

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: IDreamInCheddar

#48 Get Your Guests To Pay For Your Honeymoon

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Willuknight

#49 Bride Gets Rsvps For Her Wedding And Only After Does She Tell Everyone Who Replied Yes That They Need To Pay $75 Per Plate

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Ldeezy

#50 Bride Posting Anonymously Wants To Know If It’s ‘Bradzilla’ To Pressure Bridesmaids Into Getting Drunk So They Don’t Have ‘Old Grandma Energy’ At Her Bachelorette Party

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: flyawaygirl94

#51 Asking For A Fragrance Free Wedding Doesn’t Seem Too Bad Until You Start Reading The Comments

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: TrippyHoneycomb

#52 Sorry You Can’t Come To The Wedding, Send Us Money Anyway

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: [deleted]

#53 I Wish I Had The Nerve To Do This!!

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: frog_boogie

#54 Wedding Takes Over A Cafe To Hold Their Ceremony And Photos – Without Paying In Advance!

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Kmos86

#55 My Older Half-Sister Doesn’t Invite Me Too Her Childfree Wedding As I Am Nineteen, Expects A Gift

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: victim-of-the-moon00

#56 My Friend Is A Wedding Photographer. Everyone Thinks This Is Cute. I Think It’s Gross

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: DancingBears88

#57 I’m All For Using An Uber Sure But Come On

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: tyldone

#58 Oh Yeah, That Guy Jon Is Coming Too

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: isaypotatoyousay

#59 I Paid For The First Slice After It Was Announced On The Day We’d Be Helping To Pay For Their Cake!! Apparently Didn’t Count For The Second

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: [deleted]

#60 $250 Min Gift To Attend

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: bocajim

#61 Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: keln061

#62 Bridezilla Wants All Her Bridesmaids To Cut And Dye Their Hair So They Look Identical

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Cojy730

#63

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: crystalrose27

#64 Spare A Thought For This Poor Girl Who Has Been Dealt The Injustice Of Being Gifted A Mere $32,000 For Her Wedding 😢

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: journalhalfbeing

#65 Sighted A Good One Today! Entitled Bride Tells Photographer To Bring A Wedding Gift

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: rebelmumma

#66 Audacious Couple Scams Vendors Into Supplying Goods And Services For Free

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: DukeKazoo

#67 Hot Tip – Save Money On Your Wedding By Defrauding Your Employer

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: waitwhatsthatsound

#68 I Can’t Imagine Being So Demanding Over Gifts. Are Loved Ones’ Presence Not Enough Of A Gift

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: acidtrippinpanda

#69 I Really Hope She Finds Someone For Her Wedding

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: Kinky_Nipplebear

#70 When The Guests’ Presence Is Not A Good Enough Present

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: swindaloojajaja

#71 Buy The Bride A Drink. I Guess This Is A Thing Now

71 Unbelievably Entitled Brides And Grooms Who Took Wedding Demands To Whole New Levels Of Crazy

Image source: BearOnTheToilet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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