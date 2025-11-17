35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

by

Hossein Zare is an Iranian self-taught photographer known for his surreal and thought-provoking digital art. His work explores the intersection of nature, humanity, and technology, often blurring the boundaries between reality and fantasy. 

Zare’s images have been exhibited in galleries and museums around the world, including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, the London Design Festival, and the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Today, we want to showcase Zare’s powerful series of black-and-white pictures that symbolize our journey through life. Stripped of unnecessary details, his photographs give you the bare feeling of an undefined destination in life, represented by the traveling man and other life metaphors, such as a tree or a road. Scroll down to explore the mind-stimulating pictures!

More info: hosseinzare.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | foundation.app

#1 Returning Home

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#2 The Dark Half

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#3 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#4 Passenger

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#5 True Choice

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#6 In Vain

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#7 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#8 Frustrado

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#9 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#10 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#11 Steps

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#12 Birds Want Me

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#13 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#14 Best Friends

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#15 Travel

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#16 Shadow

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#17 Life Guards

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#18 Regret

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#19 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#20 Inside

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#21 A Road

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#22 The Ways

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#23 Antithetical

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#24 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#25 Gazing

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#26 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#27 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#28 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#29 Rogue Shadow

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#30 True Story

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#31 Intellectual Engagement

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#32 Immersed In My World

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#33 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#34 Untitled

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

#35 Wrath

35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Image source: Hossein Zare

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Grad Photo
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Am I A Jerk For Having A Dry Wedding And Serving Only Water For Drinks?”: The Internet Gives This Engaged Woman A Reality Check
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
An Interesting Roy Theory That Changes The Office
3 min read
May, 2, 2021
I Fulfilled A Life Dream By Volunteering In Nepal And Hiking The Worlds Most Epic Mountains
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Guy Used His Drone To Deliver A Burrito To Himself
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What To Say To A Person Who Is About To Commit Suicide? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.