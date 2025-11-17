35 Thought-Provoking Images By Hossein Zare That Symbolize Our Journey Through Life

Hossein Zare is an Iranian self-taught photographer known for his surreal and thought-provoking digital art. His work explores the intersection of nature, humanity, and technology, often blurring the boundaries between reality and fantasy.
Zare’s images have been exhibited in galleries and museums around the world, including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, the London Design Festival, and the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Today, we want to showcase Zare’s powerful series of black-and-white pictures that symbolize our journey through life. Stripped of unnecessary details, his photographs give you the bare feeling of an undefined destination in life, represented by the traveling man and other life metaphors, such as a tree or a road. Scroll down to explore the mind-stimulating pictures!
#1 Returning Home
#2 The Dark Half
#3 Untitled
#4 Passenger
#5 True Choice
#6 In Vain
#7 Untitled
#8 Frustrado
#9 Untitled
#10 Untitled
#11 Steps
#12 Birds Want Me
#13 Untitled
#14 Best Friends
#15 Travel
#16 Shadow
#17 Life Guards
#18 Regret
#19 Untitled
#20 Inside
#21 A Road
#22 The Ways
#23 Antithetical
#24 Untitled
#25 Gazing
#26 Untitled
#27 Untitled
#28 Untitled
#29 Rogue Shadow
#30 True Story
#31 Intellectual Engagement
#32 Immersed In My World
#33 Untitled
#34 Untitled
#35 Wrath
