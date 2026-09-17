84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

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Some people think they are better than others, and their sense of entitlement is always on display. When they get on our nerves, watching them embarrass themselves is oddly satisfying. After all, they brought it upon themselves. 

A bunch of these unlucky people were pretending to be someone else, but got caught red-handed and even got documented online. A Reddit page has shared some of these epic moments that might bring out tears of laughter. 

Bored Panda has compiled the most hilarious ones so you can get that odd satisfaction by watching these entitled folks fail spectacularly. Just scroll down to enjoy a laugh or two!

#1 I’ll Take Made-Up Stories For $500, Alex

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Smitherd

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

#2 Just An Average Sized Girl That Really Cares About The Short Kings Out There

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Scary_Mary_69

#3 So Which One Is It?

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: [deleted]

I am sure that most of us have come across entitled individuals. Experts at Verywell Mind note that a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard for, or empathy about, their impact on others. In its extreme form, it may be part of a personality disorder. 

Such individuals think they deserve special treatment, have high demands, expect others to do things for them, and prioritize their own needs. They may act melodramatically when things don’t go their way and play the victim to shift blame onto someone else. Moreover, they lack gratitude and need constant praise, but they can also be secretly insecure.

#4 As A New Yorker…

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: That1weirdperson

#5 Caught Red Handed

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: TwasAnChild

#6 Nihari And Pulao Are Dishes In Pakistan

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Iamyeetlord

Nobody is born entitled, but many factors can trigger this behavior. Experts warn that it is a characteristic of narcissism and can be influenced by how a person was raised, whether they got special treatment, if they were spoiled, or if they were denied things in the past, so they now believe that the world “owes” them to make up for their suffering.

Even societal and cultural factors play a role. However, people can also become entitled if they have a personality disorder. These disorders can define a person’s self-image and also how they perceive the world around them. 

#7 As A Gay Let Me Tellyou A Secret

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: FalconLynx13

#8 As A Jewish Woman

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: That1weirdperson

#9 At Least Put Some Effort Into It

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: svr001

According to WebMD, “An entitlement mentality can result in conflict in relationships, unhappiness, disappointment, and even depression. This can create a vicious cycle. Feeling entitled to something and the disappointment that follows when you don’t get what you want can reinforce entitled behavior.”

Such people tend to act in abysmal ways that can really frustrate other people. No wonder we enjoy watching them fail. I think it all comes down to schadenfreude.

#10 So I’m A Trans Guy

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: xxxassassin

#11 Was Told This Would Fit Better Here

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: awesomejt8

#12 As A Gay Man We Shouldn’t Mention Reagan’s Response To The Aids Epidemic

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Prinnyramza

Research shows that schadenfreude is a complex emotion in which people take pleasure in another person’s misfortune. Originating from the German words meaning “damage” and “joy,” it reflects a common yet often stigmatized aspect of human nature. Psychologists categorize schadenfreude into several forms, and one is associated with a sense of justice, where individuals feel someone’s suffering is deserved.

When people pretend to be someone else for attention, privilege, or sympathy, it can feel like justice when their entitlement backfires. That’s why it’s satisfying to see someone who exploits others or lies for their own benefit get exposed for their ridiculous behavior.

#13 Found One In The Wild

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: DoorthyHumdrum

#14 There Is No War In Ba Sing Se

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: [deleted]

#15 Former Pennsylvania County Commissioner Forgot To Log Out Of His Main Account

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: itsjordanmcc

Also, when these people’s actions get documented online, they can stay there forever. However, it also makes us question the psychology behind this behavior. Beyond their sense of entitlement, other factors might drive them. 

Attention-seeking behavior might be a reason why entitled people pretend to be someone else. According to a study, “Social media has created digital and seemingly endless means of having our basic needs for acceptance met. Attention addiction has increased relevance in today’s social media environment.”

People indulge in performative behavior rather than being their authentic selves. However, they almost set a trap for themselves with these over-the-top performances. Netizens can be pretty smart and instantly figure out their act.

#16 “We” Are Men, Dude. Stop Calling “Us” Women

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: [deleted]

#17 “I’m Black, And I Agree”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: ThanusThiccMan

#18 “I Work In A Biology Lab”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: DrumstickJar

Sometimes, money is also a big motivator when people try to fake it. For instance, some influencers pretend to be someone else, as it can open new doors for them. 

The academic journal of Brown University (JPPE) explains, “By effectively selling their personhood to be used as a marketing strategy, the influencer turns into a mere commodity. Capitalism has made the body into a product that can be sold and bought, and social media has accelerated this process.”

However, what they don’t realize is that money cannot protect them once they are exposed. After all, we have seen so many influencers being “canceled” when followers found out their true colors. And their names have been tainted forever because the internet never forgets.

#19 He’s Also Very Racist

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: SanctuaryMoon

#20 No Socialist Worth Their Salt Would Say Something Like That

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: MrGoldfish8

#21 Yes, I’m Fine With Not Having Rights And Not Being Allowed To Speak Up

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: danatron1

Well, it seems like entitled folks should take it as a lesson and just stop faking it. Otherwise, the internet will definitely come for them, and they will end up becoming comedy gold for others. Don’t you agree? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to share them in the comments section. Also, if this made you laugh, you might enjoy these spectacular facepalm moments!

#22 As A Woman, We’re The Weaker Sex

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: DeathRaeGun

#23 Liberty Hangout Has Been A Black Dude The Entire Time

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: ihateandreas

#24 You’ve Gone So Far You’ve Lost My Fake Belief!

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: sageofstuff

#25 Found One In The Wild

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: brownjesus__

#26 Claims To Be Black And Says White People Can Use The Nword. Post History Shows Him With His Cat And He Is Clearly White

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Tree7563

#27 This Kind Of Mindset Just Blows My Mind

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: jpbusko

#28 Mhmmm I Dont Think This Is From A Blm

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: [deleted]

#29 “Complete Cringe”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: riceismyname

#30 That Is Wiggity Wack Man

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Chris_Weezy123

#31 As A Leftist Liberal

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: [deleted]

#32 This Isn’t Even A Person, As It Scored 77% On Botsentinel

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Muchacho1994

#33 A Comment On A Post About J.k. Rowling Saying Dumbledore Is Gay Or Something… I Dunno

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: champagneAndi

#34 Putin Really Ought To Fix Those Twitter Bots

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: IndianBatman

#35 He’s An Atheist But God Would Never Approve

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: ruthdubb

#36 As A Transgender Person, I Agree When Ben Shapiro Said I Have No Value

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: wasdytheloser

#37 Reminder That This Is A Deliberate Tactic To Undermine An Argument

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: macho_horse

#38 As A Black Man, Trump Is Wonderful

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: yosemite78atreddit

#39 Some Days They Don’t Even Try

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: BitterFuture

#40 I’m Gay And Gay Marriage=bad

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: oxemenino

#41 As A Black Man, Taxes Are Wack

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: himynameisroy

#42 A Brand New Account And Only Visited This Sub And Pcm. Hm

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: heckinWeeb193

#43 “As A Native American”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: BranDinh5581

#44 *is A 14 Yo White Supremacist*

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Add_Space

#45 Most Muslims Are Terrorists, Apparently

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

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#46 Ah Yes. Definitely A Real Woman

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

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#47 On A Very Wholesome And Respectful Trans Joke On R/Wholesome

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Traditional_Zone_612

#48 Yust Why

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Bejdza

#49 Lmfao

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: TeaBags0614

#50 “Black People Have No Problem Being Called Blacks!1!1!1”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: ErwinAckerman

#51 “Black Woman Of Color”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: I-_-sellout

#52 As A Joe Biden Fan, I Completely Despise Joe Biden

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: VioletTrick

#53 As A Fantasy-Fan And Archery-Understander

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: GastonBastardo

#54 Wh… Wh… What?

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: justanotherrandomjoe

#55 “Us As Females”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Loose_Style

#56 Republicans Love To Cosplay

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: ewhyeasyfanaccount

#57 Is It Possible To Have An “As A Black Man” Post But In Reverse?

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Desecr8or

#58 “I’m Something Of An Indigenous Myself!”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: [deleted]

#59 I Hope He’s Not Black Anyways LOL

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: filreal7

#60 As A Black Person

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Drprim83

#61 As A Girl I Agree With Everything Andrew Tate Says

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: rainbow_bread

#62 Seems Legit

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Hugh_Man1

#63 As A Woman, I, Albert, Think Women Are Mean To Men

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: AceTorterra1

#64 As A Black Democrat

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Pariahdog119

#65 This Making The Rounds On Alt Right Websites

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: SilviOnPC

#66 A Black Pete Supporter On R/Pete_buttigieg Is Angry. Debunked Within 5 Seconds Of Checking Their Profile

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: just_a_basic_table

#67 Asian Libertarian Would Rather Live Under A White Supremacist Monarchy Then A Black Majority Democracy

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: AOCsFeetPics

#68 As A Member Of Lgbtq…. They Say It Like It’s The Name Of An Organization

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: whitegirlmiddlename

#69 Sure Buddy

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: WaddapImLiz

#70 I’m Lesbian. I’m Not Oppressed

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: ImFineThxForAsking

#71 “As Our Own Kind We Do Not Deserve To Interpret Laws”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: bigQR

#72 As A Woman, Thank You For Taking Away Our Bodily Autonomy

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: silentsilentsilent

#73 I Think This Belongs Here LOL

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: _CrackInMyCrack_

#74 As A Fellow Female…

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: craiggrrla

#75 Seems Legit

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Nololgoaway

#76 I Have Enough Sioux Blood

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: 40MDeutschmarks

#77 “I’m A Gay Guy But I Don’t Support Pride” Ohhhhh Boy

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: ErwinAckerman

#78 Linda Update: “Joke’s On You, I Was Only Pretending”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Pariahdog119

#79 I’m Black By The Way

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: Snoo71021

#80 “I Don’t Support Trans Women In Sports”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: morethan3lessthan20_

#81 This Was On A TikTok Post About Both China And Western Countries Exploiting Africa

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: planckkk

#82 In A Post Titled “Feminine Products Should Not Be Free” Guy Who Knows Nothing About The Female Body Pretends To Be One

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: soner_

#83 “I Am Black”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: btempp

#84 “As Someone Who Leans Democrat, I’m Fine With Facists Beatinh Up A Blm Protester”

84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Image source: MooxBoi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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