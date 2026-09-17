84 Times People Faked Who They Are To Prove A Point But Instead Proved They’re Complete Idiots

Some people think they are better than others, and their sense of entitlement is always on display. When they get on our nerves, watching them embarrass themselves is oddly satisfying. After all, they brought it upon themselves.
A bunch of these unlucky people were pretending to be someone else, but got caught red-handed and even got documented online. A Reddit page has shared some of these epic moments that might bring out tears of laughter.
Bored Panda has compiled the most hilarious ones so you can get that odd satisfaction by watching these entitled folks fail spectacularly. Just scroll down to enjoy a laugh or two!
#1 I’ll Take Made-Up Stories For $500, Alex
Image source: Smitherd
#2 Just An Average Sized Girl That Really Cares About The Short Kings Out There
Image source: Scary_Mary_69
#3 So Which One Is It?
Image source: [deleted]
I am sure that most of us have come across entitled individuals. Experts at Verywell Mind note that a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard for, or empathy about, their impact on others. In its extreme form, it may be part of a personality disorder.
Such individuals think they deserve special treatment, have high demands, expect others to do things for them, and prioritize their own needs. They may act melodramatically when things don’t go their way and play the victim to shift blame onto someone else. Moreover, they lack gratitude and need constant praise, but they can also be secretly insecure.
#4 As A New Yorker…
Image source: That1weirdperson
#5 Caught Red Handed
Image source: TwasAnChild
#6 Nihari And Pulao Are Dishes In Pakistan
Image source: Iamyeetlord
Nobody is born entitled, but many factors can trigger this behavior. Experts warn that it is a characteristic of narcissism and can be influenced by how a person was raised, whether they got special treatment, if they were spoiled, or if they were denied things in the past, so they now believe that the world “owes” them to make up for their suffering.
Even societal and cultural factors play a role. However, people can also become entitled if they have a personality disorder. These disorders can define a person’s self-image and also how they perceive the world around them.
#7 As A Gay Let Me Tellyou A Secret
Image source: FalconLynx13
#8 As A Jewish Woman
Image source: That1weirdperson
#9 At Least Put Some Effort Into It
Image source: svr001
According to WebMD, “An entitlement mentality can result in conflict in relationships, unhappiness, disappointment, and even depression. This can create a vicious cycle. Feeling entitled to something and the disappointment that follows when you don’t get what you want can reinforce entitled behavior.”
Such people tend to act in abysmal ways that can really frustrate other people. No wonder we enjoy watching them fail. I think it all comes down to schadenfreude.
#10 So I’m A Trans Guy
Image source: xxxassassin
#11 Was Told This Would Fit Better Here
Image source: awesomejt8
#12 As A Gay Man We Shouldn’t Mention Reagan’s Response To The Aids Epidemic
Image source: Prinnyramza
Research shows that schadenfreude is a complex emotion in which people take pleasure in another person’s misfortune. Originating from the German words meaning “damage” and “joy,” it reflects a common yet often stigmatized aspect of human nature. Psychologists categorize schadenfreude into several forms, and one is associated with a sense of justice, where individuals feel someone’s suffering is deserved.
When people pretend to be someone else for attention, privilege, or sympathy, it can feel like justice when their entitlement backfires. That’s why it’s satisfying to see someone who exploits others or lies for their own benefit get exposed for their ridiculous behavior.
#13 Found One In The Wild
Image source: DoorthyHumdrum
#14 There Is No War In Ba Sing Se
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Former Pennsylvania County Commissioner Forgot To Log Out Of His Main Account
Image source: itsjordanmcc
Also, when these people’s actions get documented online, they can stay there forever. However, it also makes us question the psychology behind this behavior. Beyond their sense of entitlement, other factors might drive them.
Attention-seeking behavior might be a reason why entitled people pretend to be someone else. According to a study, “Social media has created digital and seemingly endless means of having our basic needs for acceptance met. Attention addiction has increased relevance in today’s social media environment.”
People indulge in performative behavior rather than being their authentic selves. However, they almost set a trap for themselves with these over-the-top performances. Netizens can be pretty smart and instantly figure out their act.
#16 “We” Are Men, Dude. Stop Calling “Us” Women
Image source: [deleted]
#17 “I’m Black, And I Agree”
Image source: ThanusThiccMan
#18 “I Work In A Biology Lab”
Image source: DrumstickJar
Sometimes, money is also a big motivator when people try to fake it. For instance, some influencers pretend to be someone else, as it can open new doors for them.
The academic journal of Brown University (JPPE) explains, “By effectively selling their personhood to be used as a marketing strategy, the influencer turns into a mere commodity. Capitalism has made the body into a product that can be sold and bought, and social media has accelerated this process.”
However, what they don’t realize is that money cannot protect them once they are exposed. After all, we have seen so many influencers being “canceled” when followers found out their true colors. And their names have been tainted forever because the internet never forgets.
#19 He’s Also Very Racist
Image source: SanctuaryMoon
#20 No Socialist Worth Their Salt Would Say Something Like That
Image source: MrGoldfish8
#21 Yes, I’m Fine With Not Having Rights And Not Being Allowed To Speak Up
Image source: danatron1
Well, it seems like entitled folks should take it as a lesson and just stop faking it. Otherwise, the internet will definitely come for them, and they will end up becoming comedy gold for others. Don’t you agree? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to share them in the comments section. Also, if this made you laugh, you might enjoy these spectacular facepalm moments!
#22 As A Woman, We’re The Weaker Sex
Image source: DeathRaeGun
#23 Liberty Hangout Has Been A Black Dude The Entire Time
Image source: ihateandreas
#24 You’ve Gone So Far You’ve Lost My Fake Belief!
Image source: sageofstuff
#25 Found One In The Wild
Image source: brownjesus__
#26 Claims To Be Black And Says White People Can Use The Nword. Post History Shows Him With His Cat And He Is Clearly White
Image source: Tree7563
#27 This Kind Of Mindset Just Blows My Mind
Image source: jpbusko
#28 Mhmmm I Dont Think This Is From A Blm
Image source: [deleted]
#29 “Complete Cringe”
Image source: riceismyname
#30 That Is Wiggity Wack Man
Image source: Chris_Weezy123
#31 As A Leftist Liberal
Image source: [deleted]
#32 This Isn’t Even A Person, As It Scored 77% On Botsentinel
Image source: Muchacho1994
#33 A Comment On A Post About J.k. Rowling Saying Dumbledore Is Gay Or Something… I Dunno
Image source: champagneAndi
#34 Putin Really Ought To Fix Those Twitter Bots
Image source: IndianBatman
#35 He’s An Atheist But God Would Never Approve
Image source: ruthdubb
#36 As A Transgender Person, I Agree When Ben Shapiro Said I Have No Value
Image source: wasdytheloser
#37 Reminder That This Is A Deliberate Tactic To Undermine An Argument
Image source: macho_horse
#38 As A Black Man, Trump Is Wonderful
Image source: yosemite78atreddit
#39 Some Days They Don’t Even Try
Image source: BitterFuture
#40 I’m Gay And Gay Marriage=bad
Image source: oxemenino
#41 As A Black Man, Taxes Are Wack
Image source: himynameisroy
#42 A Brand New Account And Only Visited This Sub And Pcm. Hm
Image source: heckinWeeb193
#43 “As A Native American”
Image source: BranDinh5581
#44 *is A 14 Yo White Supremacist*
Image source: Add_Space
#45 Most Muslims Are Terrorists, Apparently
Image source: [deleted]
#46 Ah Yes. Definitely A Real Woman
Image source: [deleted]
#47 On A Very Wholesome And Respectful Trans Joke On R/Wholesome
Image source: Traditional_Zone_612
#48 Yust Why
Image source: Bejdza
#49 Lmfao
Image source: TeaBags0614
#50 “Black People Have No Problem Being Called Blacks!1!1!1”
Image source: ErwinAckerman
#51 “Black Woman Of Color”
Image source: I-_-sellout
#52 As A Joe Biden Fan, I Completely Despise Joe Biden
Image source: VioletTrick
#53 As A Fantasy-Fan And Archery-Understander
Image source: GastonBastardo
#54 Wh… Wh… What?
Image source: justanotherrandomjoe
#55 “Us As Females”
Image source: Loose_Style
#56 Republicans Love To Cosplay
Image source: ewhyeasyfanaccount
#57 Is It Possible To Have An “As A Black Man” Post But In Reverse?
Image source: Desecr8or
#58 “I’m Something Of An Indigenous Myself!”
Image source: [deleted]
#59 I Hope He’s Not Black Anyways LOL
Image source: filreal7
#60 As A Black Person
Image source: Drprim83
#61 As A Girl I Agree With Everything Andrew Tate Says
Image source: rainbow_bread
#62 Seems Legit
Image source: Hugh_Man1
#63 As A Woman, I, Albert, Think Women Are Mean To Men
Image source: AceTorterra1
#64 As A Black Democrat
Image source: Pariahdog119
#65 This Making The Rounds On Alt Right Websites
Image source: SilviOnPC
#66 A Black Pete Supporter On R/Pete_buttigieg Is Angry. Debunked Within 5 Seconds Of Checking Their Profile
Image source: just_a_basic_table
#67 Asian Libertarian Would Rather Live Under A White Supremacist Monarchy Then A Black Majority Democracy
Image source: AOCsFeetPics
#68 As A Member Of Lgbtq…. They Say It Like It’s The Name Of An Organization
Image source: whitegirlmiddlename
#69 Sure Buddy
Image source: WaddapImLiz
#70 I’m Lesbian. I’m Not Oppressed
Image source: ImFineThxForAsking
#71 “As Our Own Kind We Do Not Deserve To Interpret Laws”
Image source: bigQR
#72 As A Woman, Thank You For Taking Away Our Bodily Autonomy
Image source: silentsilentsilent
#73 I Think This Belongs Here LOL
Image source: _CrackInMyCrack_
#74 As A Fellow Female…
Image source: craiggrrla
#75 Seems Legit
Image source: Nololgoaway
#76 I Have Enough Sioux Blood
Image source: 40MDeutschmarks
#77 “I’m A Gay Guy But I Don’t Support Pride” Ohhhhh Boy
Image source: ErwinAckerman
#78 Linda Update: “Joke’s On You, I Was Only Pretending”
Image source: Pariahdog119
#79 I’m Black By The Way
Image source: Snoo71021
#80 “I Don’t Support Trans Women In Sports”
Image source: morethan3lessthan20_
#81 This Was On A TikTok Post About Both China And Western Countries Exploiting Africa
Image source: planckkk
#82 In A Post Titled “Feminine Products Should Not Be Free” Guy Who Knows Nothing About The Female Body Pretends To Be One
Image source: soner_
#83 “I Am Black”
Image source: btempp
#84 “As Someone Who Leans Democrat, I’m Fine With Facists Beatinh Up A Blm Protester”
Image source: MooxBoi
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