30 Infuriating Encounters With Parents Who Think They’re Above Everyone Else (New Pics)

Beggars can’t be choosers, or so the conventional wisdom goes. But what if one wanted to forgo not just conventional wisdom, but common sense in general? Parents can go a little crazy over their kids, but some take entitlement, demands, and absurdity to a new level. 

This internet group gathers the most egregious examples of absurd entitlement and we’ve picked the best examples of parents in particular. Unfortunately, many adults think that just the fact that they have kids entitles them to special treatment and free stuff. When this delusion collides with reality, sparks can fly, so scroll down and get ready to roll your eyes at the most bizarre things parents have demanded without any real justification. 

More info: Reddit

#1 Women’s Feels Entitled To Free Ice Cream When She Sees A Young Girl Get Free Ice Cream

Image source: EstablishmentWeary38

#2 The Guy In The Comment Section Gets It

Image source: ScarletDarling3

#3 What A Deal! Yoy Can Earn 52¢/Hour!

Image source: NorthsideB

#4 Asking Her Partner’s Ex Wife For Her Child’s Designer Clothes, Proceeds To Call Her A Silly Goose And Throw A Strop When She Doesn’t Get What She Wants

Image source: ivyellenugh

#5 But Muh Kids Birthday

Image source: QuesoDino

#6 Love It When They Get Called Out

Image source: MrLeeKenneths

#7 Knew Her For Like 3 Days

Image source: kylethesmartguy, MilesDoesntCare

#8 Stalking And Bullying A Child For A Free Drawing

Image source: XanaxWarriorPrincess

#9 Asking For Christmas Help

Image source: leonardgg

#10 They Could Have The House Paid Off In Just 125 Years

Image source: FearlessWorkman

#11 Not Asking For Much

Image source: Toz–

#12 This Grown Man Whining About A Baby Sitter That Asks For 3 Dollars An Hour

Image source: png_sandwich

#13 My Local Nextdoor Page This Morning

Image source: Dillagal97

#14 This Choosing Entitled Parent Wantz Zoo Staff To W*nk Of An Elephant.. An Actual Elephant!… So Her Child Doesn’t Ask Questions

Image source: targetsbots

#15 She Would Probably Not Pay Either

Image source: reayes

#16 When Your Friend Blocks You Because You Didn’t Give Her Money After Your Mom Died

Image source: Withthealiens

#17 Fb Mom Wants To Feel Bougie To Show Up The Other Moms At Son’s New School. Gets Generous Offers But “It’s Not Gucci!”

Image source: UntiedCobble748

#18 Wants Art But Has Parents In The Hospital And Kids To Feed???

Image source: KitaWarheit

#19 Mother From Ukraine Needs It? Guess I Might Just Give It For Free

Image source: smirrea

#20 Lady Wanting Preteen To Watch Kids For $50/Week

Image source: snakeman135g

#21 She Needs A Sperm Donor And Child Support

Image source: tensorblow

#22 From A Facebook Group For Nonprofit Directors. Mints, The Audacity!

Image source: macs73

#23 Wow This Dude Trying To Use The Single Parent Card

Image source: weston20

#24 My Neighbour Asked Me To Watch Her One Year Old This Week, Because I’m Currently At Home With My Daughter. She Knows Full Well I’m Not A Daycare And Don’t Receive Subsidies. I’m Furious

Image source: Mandamort

#25 Crazy Person Wants A Free Place To Live

Image source: kuroolv

#26 “Please Give Me Free Stuff, And Deliver It To My Home Because I’m Busy.”

Image source: jloh217

#27 You Cannot Make This Stuff Up…definitely Need That Nintendo Switch But Maybe Clothes For The Kids

Image source: roach_xo

#28 One Free Car From God Coming At Your Way Ma’am

Image source: ogduckyy

#29 Gross. On An Autism And Adhd Support Page

Image source: papacarts

#30 When You Have Already Heavily Discounted A 90% New Mattress And They Still Hit You With A Story For A Lower Price

Image source: lorrenzo

