30 Infuriating Encounters With Parents Who Think They’re Above Everyone Else (New Pics)

Beggars can’t be choosers, or so the conventional wisdom goes. But what if one wanted to forgo not just conventional wisdom, but common sense in general? Parents can go a little crazy over their kids, but some take entitlement, demands, and absurdity to a new level.
This internet group gathers the most egregious examples of absurd entitlement and we’ve picked the best examples of parents in particular. Unfortunately, many adults think that just the fact that they have kids entitles them to special treatment and free stuff. When this delusion collides with reality, sparks can fly, so scroll down and get ready to roll your eyes at the most bizarre things parents have demanded without any real justification.
#1 Women’s Feels Entitled To Free Ice Cream When She Sees A Young Girl Get Free Ice Cream
#2 The Guy In The Comment Section Gets It
#3 What A Deal! Yoy Can Earn 52¢/Hour!
#4 Asking Her Partner’s Ex Wife For Her Child’s Designer Clothes, Proceeds To Call Her A Silly Goose And Throw A Strop When She Doesn’t Get What She Wants
#5 But Muh Kids Birthday
#6 Love It When They Get Called Out
#7 Knew Her For Like 3 Days
#8 Stalking And Bullying A Child For A Free Drawing
#9 Asking For Christmas Help
#10 They Could Have The House Paid Off In Just 125 Years
#11 Not Asking For Much
#12 This Grown Man Whining About A Baby Sitter That Asks For 3 Dollars An Hour
#13 My Local Nextdoor Page This Morning
#14 This Choosing Entitled Parent Wantz Zoo Staff To W*nk Of An Elephant.. An Actual Elephant!… So Her Child Doesn’t Ask Questions
#15 She Would Probably Not Pay Either
#16 When Your Friend Blocks You Because You Didn’t Give Her Money After Your Mom Died
#17 Fb Mom Wants To Feel Bougie To Show Up The Other Moms At Son’s New School. Gets Generous Offers But “It’s Not Gucci!”
#18 Wants Art But Has Parents In The Hospital And Kids To Feed???
#19 Mother From Ukraine Needs It? Guess I Might Just Give It For Free
#20 Lady Wanting Preteen To Watch Kids For $50/Week
#21 She Needs A Sperm Donor And Child Support
#22 From A Facebook Group For Nonprofit Directors. Mints, The Audacity!
#23 Wow This Dude Trying To Use The Single Parent Card
#24 My Neighbour Asked Me To Watch Her One Year Old This Week, Because I’m Currently At Home With My Daughter. She Knows Full Well I’m Not A Daycare And Don’t Receive Subsidies. I’m Furious
#25 Crazy Person Wants A Free Place To Live
#26 “Please Give Me Free Stuff, And Deliver It To My Home Because I’m Busy.”
#27 You Cannot Make This Stuff Up…definitely Need That Nintendo Switch But Maybe Clothes For The Kids
#28 One Free Car From God Coming At Your Way Ma’am
#29 Gross. On An Autism And Adhd Support Page
#30 When You Have Already Heavily Discounted A 90% New Mattress And They Still Hit You With A Story For A Lower Price
