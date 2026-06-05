77 Of The Wildest And Entitled Things Parents Posted Online That You Are Allowed To Judge (New Pics)

Not every thought needs to be a loud one. But unfortunately, the internet has given people endless opportunities to criticize each other’s lives and spread misinformation.
And as the subreddit ‘[Stuff] Mom Groups Say’ highlights, some parents seem to be in a league of their own. They appear to have convinced themselves that raising a child automatically makes their opinions more valuable than everyone else’s, and good luck trying to change their mind. Even if you’re an actual expert.
Then again, no wonder Lithuanians have the saying, “Let the fool have his way.”
#1 A Whole New Level Of Delusional
Image source: Acemegan
#2 Asks For Opinions On Gender Neutral Name Idea… But “We Don’t Care It’s Linked To White Nationalists” 😂😵💫
Image source: Nova-star561519
#3 Basing Your Friends Off Of What They Eat Is Probably The Reason They Feel So Isolated 🤷🏼♀️
Image source: PokemomOnTheGo
#4 Warms
Image source: stylesology
#5 This Is Actually Infuriating. That Poor Child
Image source: OmittingKibbles
#6 Baby Thieving Spirits
Image source: NIPT_TA
#7 Who Needs Medication When You Have Nicotine Patches?
Image source: refrained
#8 Poor Little Guy
Image source: silkentab
#9 Theres A Lot Going On Here
Image source: monochromeminded
#10 Sick Baby? That Fine! Fever? That’s Fine! Vaccines? Hell No
Image source: jademeaw
#11 This Lady Would Rather Have Her Daughter Die Than To Receive Vaccinated Blood
Image source: Spirited_Home_8110
#12 *please Be Fake*
Image source: silkentab
#13 Mom Comes From A Family Of Neurosurgeons. Worried Why 8 Month Old Isn’t Talking
Image source: sxullqueenxris
#14 Not The Dyes!
Image source: ADinosaurNamedBex
#15 Popped Up On Feed From A Mom Group
Image source: rebakhalifa
#16 I Have No Words
Image source: RsrsrsBR89
#17 Public Group That Came On My Feed
Image source: Downtown-Asparagus-9
#18 From An Antivax Mom Group That Can’t Decide If They Should Fear Germs Or Not (Or If They Exist 🤷♀️)
Image source: AutumnAkasha
#19 I Don’t Need To Listen To My Ob, I’m A Mom!*
Image source: MoreOriginal2102
#20 Yes, Please Send Your Child To Daycare Without A Flu Shot
Image source: goldfishdontbounce
#21 Safe Sleep Is A Chocking Hazard
Image source: HagridsTreacleTart
#22 Her Husband Doesn’t Believe In The Ducking Hospital
Image source: indifferentsnowball
#23 Dr Said The Baby Has An Ear Infection But No Symptoms
Image source: BlaqueBarbie
#24 Always A Hot Topic…
Image source: Helpful-Piglet7707
#25 I Wish My Husband Would Sa Me 😔 No
Image source: No-Strawberry-5804
#26 Interstitial Pregnancy But Pro-Life
Image source: Born_Series7691
#27 Rifht?
Image source: reallovesurvives
#28 You Must Be Joking Me Bro 😳
Image source: tbugsbabe
#29 What A Strange Flex To Share On The Internet. Better Off Buying 3 Stocks Of Nvidia
Image source: DramaLlamaTea
#30 Because Endangering Your Own Kids Is Not Enough
Image source: Essiejjj
#31 On A Conversation About An Unvaccinated Child Who Died Of Influenza
Image source: Existing-Face-6322
#32 The Fact People Think Like This Is Mind Blowing
Image source: Dingo-thatate-urbaby
#33 Op Most Likely Has Hellp, Still Denying The Emergency C-Section Bcs “What’s A Few More Hours?” With Rising Liver Enzymes
Image source: Nova-star561519
#34 Not Worried About Clotting Because It’s Perfect After Day 8
Image source: SceneSmall
#35 It’s A Show For Preschoolers
Image source: silkentab
#36 When You’re Too Out There For Even Your “Crunchy” Pediatrician
Image source: Gloomy_Tie_1997
#37 Sounds Like A Great Idea!
Image source: they-r-prescription
#38 Dad Left Baby On A Changing Table In A Public Restroom
Image source: PairPossible6889
#39 Biblical Birth Control
Image source: LilOrganicCoconut
#40 Why?
Image source: silkentab
#41 If Only She’d Put The Honey On Beforeee The Concussion, Dang
Image source: justthetumortalking
#42 “I’m Having Trouble Finding Some”
Image source: binkman7111
#43 “Can A Stranger Put My Toddler To Bed? Her Dad Can’t.” (With Comments)
Image source: OliviaPresteign
#44 The Same Old Heartbreaking Delusional Story
Image source: Existing-Face-6322
#45 Just Small Town Shenanigans
Image source: sauernsweet
#46 It’s Not Your Special Day!
Image source: silkentab
#47 I Wish She Was Joking
Image source: pinkishperson
#48 What Could Possibly Go Wrong When You Deny Your Child A Birth Certificate???
Image source: HagridsTreacleTart
#49 “I’m A Killer” -Her Newborn, Probably
Image source: NuisanceFrog
#50 I’m Not Very Educated So Instead Of Trusting My Doctors I Will Consult Facebook
Image source: GastrointestinalFlab
#51 It’s The Smiley Face For Me
Image source: Gloomy_Tie_1997
#52 There Are No Circumstances Where A Woman Cannot Birth At Home☺️
Image source: Chemical_Finger1403
#53 I Truly Thought This Was Going To Be About Acid Rain… Not Whatever This Is
Image source: kodamaatnight
#54 “It Says Schools Are Closed Tomorrow. So Does That Mean They’re Closed?”
Image source: Over-Ad5104
#55 Went Looking For Advice And…🫠
Image source: greysondayy
#56 Stuff Like This Posted On The Daily
Image source: strawberybb
#57 Mom Groups Are Just Rage Bait Pages
Image source: mandysucks123
#58 Someone Spoke To Me In A Store! Call The Cops!!!
Image source: jacksonbrowne_thedog
#59 If I State That I Know Something That Makes It A Fact, Right?
Image source: indifferentsnowball
#60 Alternate Tag: “Raw Milk Is Magic” 🤢
Image source: CreatedInError
#61 Ah Yes, Chiropractors – The Secret To Happiness
Image source: holvanatuz
#62 The Cure For Baby Acne! Who Knew!
Image source: Auburnrenport
#63 Quick Question, What The F*ck
Image source: maefae
#64 Hey Guys Is It Okay If I Physically Ab*se My Child?
Image source: littledaiquiri
#65 Such A Nice Stepdad
Image source: silkentab
#66 School Is Not Designed For Boys
Image source: No-Strawberry-5804
#67 I Have A Good One To Share
Image source: hangingdenim
#68 Beware Of Tap Water From The Bathroom!
Image source: Leading-Knowledge712
#69 Pardon???
Image source: pork_soup
#70 40 Months Or 40 Years?
Image source: Babyghorl_07
#71 In A Crunchy Mom Facebook Group
Image source: General_Hovercraft_9
#72 Safe Sleep Where?
Image source: Advanced_Cheetah_552
#73 Coffee Milk. Not A Joke
Image source: No-Strawberry-5804
#74 But Yes, Let’s Blame The Pillow
Image source: Appropriate-Berry202
#75 My Husbands Missing And It’s Makes My Christmas Gift Less Fun…
Image source: Anastisa56
#76 Why Risk Vaccination When Rabies Is Only 100% Lethal?
Image source: A-Starlight
#77 Please Discourage Your Kids From Sharing And Being Generous With Others
Image source: Isuester
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