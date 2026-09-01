62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Life teaches most of us how to avoid folks who might ruin one’s day, don’t sit in the strangely empty subway car, don’t give your time to an entitled person and so on. The same rules go for the internet. But just because you don’t see the horror that goes on in some seemingly innocuous groups doesn’t mean some folks aren’t making insane posts out there.
In case you were having a good day and wanted that to end, we’ve gathered some bizarre and entitled posts parents have made in parenting groups. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to roll your eyes, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own stories in the comments section down below.
#1 Iso Porch Pickup Breast Milk From Stranger To Treat Toddler’s Pink Eye. Don’t Worry She Is Going To Alternate Colloidal Silver
Image source: TheMook3
#2 Vba6c “Success”
Image source: whakawhakawhakawhaka
#3 Stroller For Healthy Able Bodied 11 Year Old
Image source: vickisfamilyvan
#4 Where Can I Find A Place That Will Let My Child Risk Tetanus?
Image source: Smithmonkey98
#5 Avoiding Carbs, For A One Year Old…
Image source: No_Equipment5509
#6 So Sugar Causes Autism Now
Image source: umilikeanonymity
#7 I Want To Homeschool My Child But Not Actually Teach Anything
Image source: Tinyf33t
#8 That Pesky Glucose Test
Image source: bashful_jawa
#9 Know Your Limits I Guess?
Image source: Distinct-Fun-3126
#10 Vaccine Shedding?
Image source: Practical-Ad-1060
#11 Comments Show That She’s Definitely Not Joking!
Image source: OnyxWebb
#12 Don’t Speak To My Child In A Kind Matter!
Image source: Most_Abrocoma9320
#13 Apparently The Sun Isn’t Even The Sun Anymore
Image source: savethetriffids
#14 A Really Big Doctor Said It’s Great
Image source: Neolithique
#15 Maybe They Don’t Need One Yet?!
Image source: silkentab
#16 I Have No Words—farts & Autism
Image source: Open-Brother9393
#17 Melatonin For An 11 Month Old
Image source: Weird-Air-5742
#18 High Functioning Neurodiversity In A 1 Year Old??
Image source: Mamagrey
#19 You’ve Heard Of Sunscreen Poison But What About Sunglasses Conspiracy?
Image source: coryhotline
#20 From A Freebirthing Group
Image source: Neolithique
#21 My Marriage Is Rocky But God Hasn’t Sent Me A Sign To Leave????
Image source: hotsummernightsx
#22 Welp, I Thought I Saw It All
Image source: Feisty-Region-2431
#23 Her Kid Is Definitely Running Out Of Supplies In Two Weeks And Then She’s Going To Be Emailing The Teacher Telling Her To “Pull From The Stash” 🙄
Image source: the_rebecca
#24 Baby Hates The Car Seat? Try Chiro!
Image source: holvanatuz
#25 Boys Will Be Boys!!!1!!1!
Image source: UpstairsSite199
#26 Anything But Fluoride!
Image source: slightlysparkly
#27 This Shirt On Her One Year Old 🤮
Image source: Nine_tales
#28 No Starches, Grain, Or Dairy Until 2 For Gut Bacteria?!
Image source: gaelicpasta3
#29 Odd Coincidence
Image source: AutumnAkasha
#30 May I Have Some Beer Please 🥺🥺 Even If It Hurts My Unborn Child??
Image source: Nova-star561519
#31 The Obsession With Raw Milk Is One Of The Stupidest Crazes ATM In Mom Groups
Image source: alyssapoppy
#32 “I Heard Screening For Cancer Causes Cancer” 🤦🏻♀️
Image source: AnonLurker007
#33 Demons?! *clutch Pearls*
Image source: silkentab
#34 Help Calm My Anxiety So I Dont Feel Guilty
Image source: imayid_291
#35 I’m Smarter Than The Medical Professional, But Also I Want To Force Him To Treat My Kids ..even Though I Obviously Know More Than Him
Image source: Prior_Lobster_5240
#36 A Church Chitchat
Image source: silkentab
#37 Yeah, That’ll Fix It For Sure!
Image source: metallickrystl
#38 I Can Only Imagine That This Entitled Mom Has A Speak To The Manager Haircut
Image source: Gloomy_Tie_1997
#39 Placenta Dunk Tank
Image source: ninnibear
#40 Biblical Weight Loss
Image source: mostly-anxiety
#41 Natural Deworming
Image source: lunarianrose
#42 It’s Like A Cult. Also, No Five Year Old Said This
Image source: marvelladybug
#43 She Has Pots, Among Other Heart Issues. What If She Faints In The Tub?? There’s So Much That Can Go Wrong Here
Image source: LevelZer00
#44 “It Will Come Out” Sent Me
Image source: gaelicpasta3
#45 Boys – The Classically Repressed Demographic
Image source: whaddyamean11
#46 Pink Pony Club…
Image source: Great-Nectarine-465
#47 Private Photos For Our Vault
Image source: jacksonbrowne_thedog
#48 A Response From An Anon To A Post Asking Why Their Pediatrician Doesn’t Recommend Chiropractors For Infants…
Image source: sxullqueenxris
#49 I Rebuke My Ocd In The Name Of God!
Image source: BioticPrincess99
#50 Imagine Telling Other Children In Your Home That They Can Or Cannot Kiss A Baby Based On How Much DNA They Share
Image source: ourplasticdream
#51 Fear Mongering Seed Oils And Baby Formula
Image source: NetAncient8677
#52 “My 10 Year Old Can’t Read, Any Tips?” Post In Their Future
Image source: hussafeffer
#53 Do You Mean “School”?
Image source: HereForTheCraft
#54 Homebirth At 45+2 Weeks
Image source: elmermarijo
#55 Just A Slight Fever
Image source: Fraulein-Naptime
#56 Help! I Need A Doctor Who I Can Bully Into Doing What I Want But Also They Can’t Ask Me To Be Accountable For My Own Actions!
Image source: beetlejuiiicex3
#57 She Doesn’t Vaccinate Her Kids, But Wants To Go To Disney Freshly Pp During The Busiest And Sickest Time Of The Year
Image source: SWTmemes
#58 Looking For A Third
Image source: Ravenclaw880
#59 3 Y/O Is Having Febrile Seizures, But Parents Have Delayed Dental Care Either From 6 Mo Or For 6mo
Image source: SWTmemes
#60 Yeah, We Can Tell It Was Made Up
Image source: cowboybabying
#61 🤦♀️ If Only We Had Organs That Already Detox
Image source: Caseyk1921
#62 When You Post Anon So No One Can Call Cps On You
Image source: Gloomy_Tie_1997
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