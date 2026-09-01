62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

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Life teaches most of us how to avoid folks who might ruin one’s day, don’t sit in the strangely empty subway car, don’t give your time to an entitled person and so on. The same rules go for the internet. But just because you don’t see the horror that goes on in some seemingly innocuous groups doesn’t mean some folks aren’t making insane posts out there.

In case you were having a good day and wanted that to end, we’ve gathered some bizarre and entitled posts parents have made in parenting groups. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to roll your eyes, upvote the worst examples and be sure to share your own stories in the comments section down below.

#1 Iso Porch Pickup Breast Milk From Stranger To Treat Toddler’s Pink Eye. Don’t Worry She Is Going To Alternate Colloidal Silver

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: TheMook3

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

#2 Vba6c “Success”

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: whakawhakawhakawhaka

#3 Stroller For Healthy Able Bodied 11 Year Old

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: vickisfamilyvan

#4 Where Can I Find A Place That Will Let My Child Risk Tetanus?

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Smithmonkey98

#5 Avoiding Carbs, For A One Year Old…

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: No_Equipment5509

#6 So Sugar Causes Autism Now

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: umilikeanonymity

#7 I Want To Homeschool My Child But Not Actually Teach Anything

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Tinyf33t

#8 That Pesky Glucose Test

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: bashful_jawa

#9 Know Your Limits I Guess?

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Distinct-Fun-3126

#10 Vaccine Shedding?

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Practical-Ad-1060

#11 Comments Show That She’s Definitely Not Joking!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: OnyxWebb

#12 Don’t Speak To My Child In A Kind Matter!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Most_Abrocoma9320

#13 Apparently The Sun Isn’t Even The Sun Anymore

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: savethetriffids

#14 A Really Big Doctor Said It’s Great

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Neolithique

#15 Maybe They Don’t Need One Yet?!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: silkentab

#16 I Have No Words—farts & Autism

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Open-Brother9393

#17 Melatonin For An 11 Month Old

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Weird-Air-5742

#18 High Functioning Neurodiversity In A 1 Year Old??

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Mamagrey

#19 You’ve Heard Of Sunscreen Poison But What About Sunglasses Conspiracy?

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: coryhotline

#20 From A Freebirthing Group

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Neolithique

#21 My Marriage Is Rocky But God Hasn’t Sent Me A Sign To Leave????

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: hotsummernightsx

#22 Welp, I Thought I Saw It All

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Feisty-Region-2431

#23 Her Kid Is Definitely Running Out Of Supplies In Two Weeks And Then She’s Going To Be Emailing The Teacher Telling Her To “Pull From The Stash” 🙄

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: the_rebecca

#24 Baby Hates The Car Seat? Try Chiro!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: holvanatuz

#25 Boys Will Be Boys!!!1!!1!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: UpstairsSite199

#26 Anything But Fluoride!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: slightlysparkly

#27 This Shirt On Her One Year Old 🤮

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Nine_tales

#28 No Starches, Grain, Or Dairy Until 2 For Gut Bacteria?!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: gaelicpasta3

#29 Odd Coincidence

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: AutumnAkasha

#30 May I Have Some Beer Please 🥺🥺 Even If It Hurts My Unborn Child??

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Nova-star561519

#31 The Obsession With Raw Milk Is One Of The Stupidest Crazes ATM In Mom Groups

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: alyssapoppy

#32 “I Heard Screening For Cancer Causes Cancer” 🤦🏻‍♀️

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: AnonLurker007

#33 Demons?! *clutch Pearls*

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: silkentab

#34 Help Calm My Anxiety So I Dont Feel Guilty

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: imayid_291

#35 I’m Smarter Than The Medical Professional, But Also I Want To Force Him To Treat My Kids ..even Though I Obviously Know More Than Him

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Prior_Lobster_5240

#36 A Church Chitchat

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: silkentab

#37 Yeah, That’ll Fix It For Sure!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: metallickrystl

#38 I Can Only Imagine That This Entitled Mom Has A Speak To The Manager Haircut

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Gloomy_Tie_1997

#39 Placenta Dunk Tank

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: ninnibear

#40 Biblical Weight Loss

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: mostly-anxiety

#41 Natural Deworming

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: lunarianrose

#42 It’s Like A Cult. Also, No Five Year Old Said This

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: marvelladybug

#43 She Has Pots, Among Other Heart Issues. What If She Faints In The Tub?? There’s So Much That Can Go Wrong Here

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: LevelZer00

#44 “It Will Come Out” Sent Me

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: gaelicpasta3

#45 Boys – The Classically Repressed Demographic

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: whaddyamean11

#46 Pink Pony Club…

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Great-Nectarine-465

#47 Private Photos For Our Vault

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: jacksonbrowne_thedog

#48 A Response From An Anon To A Post Asking Why Their Pediatrician Doesn’t Recommend Chiropractors For Infants…

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: sxullqueenxris

#49 I Rebuke My Ocd In The Name Of God!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: BioticPrincess99

#50 Imagine Telling Other Children In Your Home That They Can Or Cannot Kiss A Baby Based On How Much DNA They Share

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: ourplasticdream

#51 Fear Mongering Seed Oils And Baby Formula

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: NetAncient8677

#52 “My 10 Year Old Can’t Read, Any Tips?” Post In Their Future

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: hussafeffer

#53 Do You Mean “School”?

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: HereForTheCraft

#54 Homebirth At 45+2 Weeks

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: elmermarijo

#55 Just A Slight Fever

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Fraulein-Naptime

#56 Help! I Need A Doctor Who I Can Bully Into Doing What I Want But Also They Can’t Ask Me To Be Accountable For My Own Actions!

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: beetlejuiiicex3

#57 She Doesn’t Vaccinate Her Kids, But Wants To Go To Disney Freshly Pp During The Busiest And Sickest Time Of The Year

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: SWTmemes

#58 Looking For A Third

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Ravenclaw880

#59 3 Y/O Is Having Febrile Seizures, But Parents Have Delayed Dental Care Either From 6 Mo Or For 6mo

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: SWTmemes

#60 Yeah, We Can Tell It Was Made Up

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: cowboybabying

#61 🤦‍♀️ If Only We Had Organs That Already Detox

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Caseyk1921

#62 When You Post Anon So No One Can Call Cps On You

62 Irresponsible, Toxic And Unhinged Mom Exposing Themselves In Parenting Groups (New Pics)

Image source: Gloomy_Tie_1997

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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