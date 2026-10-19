Woman Doesn’t Let Her “Drama Goblin” Friend Get What She Wants, Still Shocked By The Audacity

Gifts are always precious. I mean, it’s the emotion behind the gesture that matters, not the gift itself. Sometimes, we might not even like what we get. But the fact that someone thought about us and spent their time and money to buy it for us is a huge deal in itself.
Unfortunately, some entitled folks just don’t care. One woman shared online that an old “friend” of hers falls into this category and gave away her gift to her daughters. Yet despite her own actions, she still had the nerve to demand a replacement gift. Read on to uncover all the drama that followed!
Even if we don’t like a gift, it’s the gesture that matters
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This woman was shocked when she gave a gift to her “friend,” who ruined it by giving it to her daughters, then threw a fit that she wanted a replacement
Mihaela Claudia Puscas / Pexels (not the actual photo)
George Milton / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Karina Thomson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The poster clarified why she used the confusing acronyms
Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Entitled people can be harsh if they don’t like a gift they receive
The truth is, we won’t always get a gift we like. People don’t always know us inside out. They pick hints from our behavior and actions about what might interest us. Based on that, they get something that they think will make us happy. However, according to an old survey, 72% of Americans said they have received a gift so disappointing or weird that they were confused about why anyone would give it to them.
Most respondents say they receive at least two bad gifts a year and would rather not receive a gift at all than be given one they hate. But while most see themselves as experts in receiving bad gifts, roughly 75% said they believe they have never given an unsatisfactory gift. Gifts are so subjective that we can never fully comprehend the impact they might have.
But the survey also revealed that after years of receiving questionable gifts, most Americans believe they have mastered the art of the fake smile. Nearly 80% believe they are good at showing fake enthusiasm when opening a bad present. Unfortunately, entitled people seem to be a whole different class. They may not care what someone gifts them.
According to experts at Verywell Mind, a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard for, or empathy about, their impact on others. Such people think they deserve special treatment, have high demands, expect others to do things for them, lack gratitude, and act melodramatically when their demands are not met.
Their lack of empathy suggests they may be openly harsh when they receive a gift they don’t like. Moreover, their high demands and melodramatic behavior when their needs aren’t met show that they might go to extreme lengths just to get what they want.
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Kids can learn their entitled parents’ behavior by watching them
The narrator’s “friend” seems to tick off all those boxes. Instead of being grateful for the gesture, she rudely told the author she didn’t like the gift at first and gave it to her daughters to play with. Then she started demanding a replacement and even harassed the poster over it. Netizens were quick to point out her extreme sense of entitlement.
More concerning, however, was that she carelessly gave the makeup to her 2- and 4-year-old daughters. Studies show that makeup could risk children’s health. It shockingly adds that every two hours in the US, a child was taken to hospital because of accidental exposure to cosmetic products. Well, looks like it’s not really advisable for children to use adult makeup.
Also, having an entitled parent can affect them in ways that their mom might not realize. Experts told the HuffPost that “being raised by an entitled parent means seeing your caregivers make unreasonable demands and act out when those demands aren’t met because they feel the world owes them. Kids with this experience may emulate their parents and have a bad attitude when people tell them no.”
The poster also mentioned in the comments that the woman had 2 CPS calls made against her, which she knew about. It’s really heartbreaking that the kids have to suffer through no fault of their own because adults keep making mistakes. Netizens were truly shocked by the woman, and some even advised the narrator to call CPS about the makeup because it was unsafe for the kids. A few also suggested going no contact instead of low contact.
What would you do in such a situation? We would love to hear your thoughts. Feel free to drop them in the comments below. Also, here’s another entitled parent story you might want to check out.
The author shared more details about her toxic “friend” in the comments
People online also shared similar stories
A few called out the poster for even being in contact with the woman
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